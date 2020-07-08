The Top 15 European City Hotels
This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.
Old World Europe nails luxury, with countless hotels in cities across the continent managing to wow guests. So fierce is the competition that our list this year contains only one repeat entry from last year — even though none of the honorees are newly opened. In this 25th edition of the World’s Best Awards, T+L readers loved a mix of historic and grande dame properties, modern builds, well-known luxury brands, and iconic boutique hotels, proving that when it comes to top-notch European city hotels, there is no one-size-fits-all choice. Still, the best city hotels in Europe do have a few things in common: plush rooms, luxe amenities, high-quality dining, and a friendly staff offering flawless service.
Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.
Demonstrating the importance of location, hotels in the center of town captured most of the spots on this year’s list, including the No. 4 Ritz Paris (near the Louvre Museum and Jardin des Tuileries), the No. 13 Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet (close to the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque), and grande dame De L’Europe, which came in at No. 12 (right in the middle of canal-filled Amsterdam).
Of course, location is just one part of the puzzle: No. 9 J.K. Place Roma, near the Spanish Steps, has “first-class service, stunning facilities, top-notch food, and a great central location,” raved one reader. London hotels claimed five spots on this year’s list and four of them are centrally located around Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park, Mayfair, and Piccadilly Circus. But Hotel Café Royal secured its third-place spot on the list thanks to being found “right in the heart of London,” as one voter wrote, as well as for “service [that] is very personal and warm.”
This year, the top spot goes to a sleek high-rise: the Raffles Istanbul. Scroll on to see the complete list of the best city hotels in Europe.
1. Raffles Istanbul
Score: 98.40
More information: raffles.com
Istanbul is filled with historic properties that pay homage to the city’s bygone Byzantine and Ottoman Empire days, but our winner bucks that trend. Instead, the sleek Raffles Istanbul is found inside a mixed-use development, all glass and neutral hues. It’s decidedly modern, with contemporary comforts, technologically integrated rooms, and top-notch facilities like a spa with three hammams, an indoor and outdoor pool, and a fitness center with both yoga and Pilates studios. Guests appreciate that the “rooms are big and spacious; the service is excellent; and the food delicious and well presented,” as one reader enthused.
2. Shangri-La Hotel, at the Shard, London
Score: 98.06
More information: shangri-la.com
3. Hotel Café Royal, London
Score: 97.07
More information: hotelcaferoyal.com
4. Ritz Paris
Score: 97.01
More information: ritzparis.com
5. The St. Regis, Florence
Score: 96.62
More information: marriott.com
6. Mandarin Oriental, Munich, Germany
Score: 95.25
More information: mandarinoriental.com
7. The Milestone Hotel & Residences, London
Score: 95.16
More information: milestonehotel.com
8. Park Hyatt Milan
Score: 95.11
More information: hyatt.com
9. J.K. Place Roma, Rome
Score: 95.09
More information: jkroma.com
10. The Stafford London
Score: 95.03
More information: thestaffordlondon.com
11. The Connaught, London
Score: 95.00
More information: the-connaught.co.uk
12. De L’Europe Amsterdam
Score: 94.91
More information: deleurope.com
13. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, Istanbul
Score: 94.83
More information: fourseasons.com
14. Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona
Score: 94.82
More information: mandarinoriental.com
15. Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, Florence
Score: 94.56
More information: fourseasons.com
