The Top 15 Cities in Europe

When it comes to the best European cities in readers’ eyes, one nation reigns supreme. For the third year running, Italy has dominated the top urban destinations on the Continent, occupying the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 7 spots on this year’s list. That’s perhaps unsurprising, given that high-end U.S. travel advisors reported Italy was the most popular international destination for summer 2019.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

In keeping with recent years’ results, Spain again came in a close second. T+L readers ranked Seville in third place, Barcelona fourth, and San Sebastián tenth. Which makes sense, considering the number of Americans visiting Spain in 2019 increased by an extraordinary 21.5 percent over the previous year — spurred on, no doubt, by increased airlift and the country’s strong security record. It seems Spain’s combination of authentic, unspoiled culture, a robust food-and-wine scene, and a great array of museums and other historical attractions proved irresistible to many Travel + Leisure readers. As one respondent said of Seville, “There's so much to do and see, and the city truly has an incredible history. It’s also a great base for day trips to Grenada, Cordoba, and Cádiz. Such a friendly city that’s easy to navigate, plus the food and music and architecture are stunning.”

Portugal’s ongoing tourism boom was also reflected on this year’s list, with Porto ranking at No. 5 and Lisbon at No. 6. And though our readers are definitely drawn to Mediterranean and Iberian culture when they visit European cities, Central and Eastern Europe were also well represented on the list, with Kraków, Prague, Salzburg, and Vienna all ranking in this year’s top 15.

Find the full list of the best cities in Europe below.

15. Vienna

Score: 84.12

14. Salzburg, Austria

Score: 84.19

13. Paris

Score: 84.60

12. Madrid

Score: 84.88

11. Prague

Score: 85.22

10. San Sebastián, Spain

Score: 85.48

9. Istanbul

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 85.75

8. Kraków, Poland

Score: 85.80

7. Siena, Italy

Score: 85.88

6. Lisbon

Score: 86.25

5. Porto, Portugal

Score: 86.35

4. Barcelona

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 86.47

3. Seville, Spain

Score: 86.65

2. Rome

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 87.34

1. Florence

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 88.26

Is there a more perfect expression of Italian culture than the art-filled medieval streets of Florence? Not according to Travel + Leisure readers, who once again voted it their favorite European city for 2019. Though the design movement in the Oltrarno district is currently being reinterpreted by contemporary artisans, and an emerging generation of experimental chefs around the city, the fact is that very little changes in Florence — which is precisely why our readers love it. As one respondent said, “Florence is one of the most beautiful cities on the planet. It never disappoints, and it never gets old. A cultural and gastronomic treasure, alive with history wherever you look.” There’s also something appealing about the city’s scale — a factor several respondents to our World’s Best Awards survey acknowledged. As one put it, “It’s a very manageable size to explore in a week without the hustle and bustle of Paris or Milan.”

