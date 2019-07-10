Some say seeing a new place by car is the best way to travel. As frequent road-trippers know, there’s a right way to do it — and it all comes down to choosing the best rental car company. Travel + Leisure readers ranked the top five companies in the world, effectively guiding the novices among us.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Car-rental companies were rated on their service, value, vehicle selection and availability, and rental locations.

This year’s World's Best winners, as voted by our readers, proved to exceed expectations in every way. Sixt, for example, at No. 5, introduced one reader to the wonders of road-tripping in Europe — without any hassle. “We had heard many horror stories about renting vehicles in Iceland, so we weren't sure what to expect, but Sixt made it work great for us,” they wrote.

Alamo, meanwhile, amassed a long list of faithful customers among T+L readers. One commented on No. 4’s loyalty program, which makes the company competitive in terms of pricing. And if getting a good bang for your buck isn’t enough, another reader praised its clean, well-maintained vehicles.

Enterprise took the No. 2 spot once again this year, thanks to convenient (and abundant) locations, an impressive selection of cars, and a professional, helpful staff. “They went above and beyond for me the last time I was in a desperate situation for a specific vehicle,” wrote a contented reader.

Ahead, see the full list of car-rental companies, and scroll all the way to the bottom to discover who clocked in at No. 1.

5. Sixt

Score: 73.52

4. Alamo

Score: 75.38

3. Hertz

2. Enterprise Rent-A-Car

1. National Car Rental

What has put National Car Rental a cut above the rest for six years in a row? Its Emerald Club loyalty program, for starters. Enrolled members can skip the lines at the check-in counter and simply choose a car from one of the company’s Emerald Aisles. “I love the Emerald Aisle program,” wrote a reader. “Walking directly out and picking up your car is fast and easy. A wonderful way to travel!” National Car Rental also offers a diverse fleet of rentals. One reader praised its selection of special vehicles, explaining both red convertibles and Jeep Wranglers are priced reasonably.