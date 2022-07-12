The 10 Best Hotels in Washington, D.C.

Popular sites like the Lincoln Memorial and the White House continue to draw both domestic and international crowds to our nation's capital, but travelers are finding the ever-growing dining scene and the expanding wharf area equally compelling reasons to visit. The District of Columbia is home to a number of hotels as iconic as its historic treasures, but there's always room for more as seen in the relative newcomer that tops this year's list of the best hotels in Washington, D.C., according to Travel + Leisure readers.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Jennifer Hughes/Courtesy of Riggs Washington D.C.

While there are certainly independent hotels to be found throughout the District, half of this year's list of the best hotels in Washington, D.C., comprises travel-industry heavy-hitters. Of the Ritz-Carlton (No. 9), one reader wrote, "Great spot for business and leisure. Customer service was excellent, and the food was really good." One reader made a particularly keen observation of No. 7 Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.: the "lobby smells amazing!"

Read on to see why the Riggs has emerged as T+L readers' pick for the best hotel in Washington, D.C.

1. Riggs Washington D.C.

Courtesy of Riggs Washington D.C.

Riggs Washington D.C. opened its doors two years ago (it made T+L's 2021 It List), with a bold, jewel-toned design inside the imposing 1891 structure of the former Riggs National Bank headquarters. Each of the 181 rooms has playful, bespoke elements created by design studio Voutsa. What some readers have enjoyed the most about the hotel is the food and drink program. At Café Riggs, chef Patrick Curran, formerly of Momofuku, turns out inventive takes on Continental dishes. Downstairs in the old bank vault is Silver Lyan, the first cocktail lounge outside of Europe for master bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana. "Riggs brings a beautiful aesthetic to the D.C. market, with top-notch food and beverage offerings in a design lover's paradise," commented one reader. Several others echoed that praise..

Score: 97.45

More information: riggsdc.com

2. The Jefferson, Washington D.C.

Steve Hall/Courtesy of The Jefferson

Score: 93.76

More information: jeffersondc.com

3. Rosewood Washington, D.C.

Robert Reck/Courtesy of Rosewood Washington, D.C.

Score: 93.18

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

4. The Hay-Adams

Kip DawkinsCourtesy of The Hay-Adams

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.39

More information: hayadams.com

5. Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C.

Courtesy of The Willard InterContinental, Washington, D.C.

Score: 91.22

More information: washington.intercontinental.com

6. Hamilton Hotel Washington, D.C.

Courtesy of Historic Hotels of America, Hamilton Hotel

Score: 88.40

More information: hamiltonhoteldc.com

7. Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Score: 87.93

More information: fourseasons.com

8. The St. Regis Washington, D.C.

Greg Powers/Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels

Score: 87.76

More information: marriott.com

9. The Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C.

Greg Powers/Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Washington D.C.

Score: 87.00

More information: ritzcarlton.com

10. Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C.

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Score: 86.94

More information: mandarinoriental.com