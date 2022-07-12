The 5 Best Hotels in Vienna

Located on the banks of the scenic Danube River, with imposing imperial palaces, opulent opera houses and theaters, and stately museums, Vienna offers travelers a step back in time. But the Austrian capital is also an of-the-moment destination — with bustling nightlife and world-class dining. At the city's luxury hotels, Vienna's past and present intertwine: tradition meets modernity at hotels housed in historic buildings and brand-new properties created with innovation and sustainability in mind.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Matthias Hamel/Courtesy of The Luxury Collection

And while Vienna's many cultural and historic landmarks draw visitors from around the world, some of these hotels are destinations in their own right. For one T+L reader, a visit to Hotel Sacher Wien (No. 2) was years in the making and did not disappoint: "I've dreamed about visiting there for years, and it lived up to its stellar reputation." Another World's Best Awards voter, who stayed at Hotel Imperial, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna (No. 4), was enraptured by the 19th-century residence, once home to a prince, now a Marriott-owned hotel. "The room was phenomenal, and [it] was like being in a palace," the respondent gushed.

Read on to see which property won the inaugural edition of the best city hotels in Vienna, as voted by T+L readers.

1. Hotel Bristol, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna

Courtesy of The Luxury Collection

The grand Hotel Bristol, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is the epitome of Viennese glamour and elegance. Situated at the heart of the city across from the Opera House, it houses 174 luxurious, art deco-inspired rooms and suites that treat guests to unparalleled city views. For one T+L reader, who stayed in a top-floor suite, the stay came with an unexpected perk: "In the fall, you can stand on your balcony and see/hear the opera going on at the Staatsoper [Opera House]," said the reader. "It's nice to get a little extra culture on the balcony."

Score: 93.45

More information: marriott.com

2. Hotel Sacher Wien

Courtesy of Hotel Sacher Wien

Score: 92.36

More information: sacher.com

3. Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere

Gregor Titze/Courtesy of Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere

Score: 91.00

More information: hyatt.com

4. Hotel Imperial, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna

Matthias Hamel/Courtesy of The Luxury Collection

Score: 90.25

More information: marriott.com

5. Park Hyatt Vienna

Matthew Shaw/Courtesy of Park Hyatt Vienna

Score: 89.60

More information: hyatt.com