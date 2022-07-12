    The 15 Best Resorts in the South

    Located in popular destinations like the barrier islands of Georgia and the mountains of Tennessee, the best resorts in the South emphasize the region’s incredible natural wonders.

    By
    Liz Cantrell
    Liz Cantrell headshot
    Liz Cantrell

    Liz Cantrell is an associate editor at Travel + Leisure. She edits stories with a focus on outdoor and adventure travel, as well as Canada, Northern Europe, and the Southeastern U.S. She also helps edit the T+L A-List of top travel advisors.

    Published on July 12, 2022

    Resorts across the American South attract travelers for their unparalleled hospitality and access to the region's outdoor recreation. Whether they're drawn to a cozy mountain cabin or a luxury beach hotel, Travel + Leisure readers return to the best resorts in the South — in this case, the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia — year after year for a relaxing escape from daily life.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    A guest house at the Lodge on Little St Simons Island
    Cassie Wright/Courtesy of Lodge on Little St Simons Island

    Frequent honorees No. 8 Blackberry Mountain and No. 9 Blackberry Farm, both in Walland, Tennessee, remained well-regarded by T+L readers. Of Blackberry Farm, one reader gushed: "I needed to get away and couldn't find anyone to get off work at the same time, so I went alone. Twice. The food, the environment, the attention to detail, the spa, the meals — it was all amazing. I booked my next trip while I was there."

    Debuting on the list this year was another Tennessee property: No. 11 Under Canvas Great Smoky Mountains, a 40-tent glamping retreat near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which readers voted as No. 9 on this year's list of the best U.S. national parks.

    The barrier islands of Georgia were also beloved by T+L readers, with three properties there ranking in the top 15. In fact, it was the Lodge on Little St. Simons Island that took this year's No. 1 spot. Read on to learn why it won top honors as the best resort hotel in the South and for the full list of reader favorites.

    1. Lodge on Little St. Simons Island, St. Simons Island, Georgia

    Living area in a guest house at the Lodge on Little St Simons Island
    Phillip Murdaco/Courtesy of Lodge on Little St Simons Island

    Described by one voter as "an unspoiled environment where nature is celebrated," this intimate resort — accessible only by boat — accommodates just 32 guests in six cottages and 16 individual rooms. Guests spend their days kayaking, bird-watching, fishing, and learning about the island's wildlife — with no TVs or radios in rooms to interrupt nature's sounds. That serenity is what led one reader to declare it "heaven on earth. There is no other place like this." The island — one of Georgia's Golden Isles, which placed No. 5 on this year's list of T+L readers' favorite U.S. islands — has only been open to the public since 1979. It has seven miles of barrier beach, plus 3,000 acres of forest and 8,000 acres of salt marsh to explore. Voters appreciated that the resort is all-inclusive: knowing that lodging, transport to and from the island, naturalist-guided experiences, and meals were taken care of allowed them to fully unwind.

    Score: 96.76

    More information: littlestsimonsisland.com

    2. The Cloister at Sea Island, Sea Island, Georgia

    Exterior terrace of The Cloister at Sea Island resort
    Courtesy of The Cloister at Sea Island

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.02

    More information: seaisland.com

    3. The Swag, Waynesville, North Carolina

    A guest room with a mountain view at The Swag resort, in North Carolina
    Chelsea Lane/Courtesy of The Swag

    Score: 94.81

    More information: theswag.com

    4. The Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia

    Nighttime exterior view of The Inn at Willow Grove
    Courtesy of The Inn at Willow Grove

    Score: 94.50

    More information: innatwillowgrove.com

    5. Old Edwards Inn & Spa, Highlands, North Carolina

    A guest room at the Old Edwards Inn & Spa
    Courtesy of Old Edwards Inn & Spa

    Score: 93.78

    More information: oldedwardsinn.com

    6. Half-Mile Farm, Highlands, North Carolina

    A guest climbing the stairs to a cabin at Half-Mile Farm
    Courtesy of Half-Mile Farm

    Score: 93.24

    More information: oldedwardshospitality.com

    7. The Lodge at Sea Island, St. Simons Island, Georgia

    A living room area at The Lodge at Sea Island
    Courtesy of The Lodge at Sea Island

    Score: 92.29

    More information: seaisland.com

    8. Blackberry Mountain, Walland, Tennessee

    A guest room with a view at Blackberry Mountain resort
    The Ingalls/Courtesy of Blackberry Mountain

    Score: 92.17

    More information: blackberrymountain.com

    9. Blackberry Farm, Walland, Tennessee

    A pool, lounge chairs, and umbrellas at Blackberry Farm
    Courtesy of Blackberry Farm

    Score: 91.70

    More information: blackberryfarm.com

    10. The Tides Inn, Irvington, Virginia

    Aerial view of the hotel and marina at The Tides Inn
    Courtesy of The Tides Inn

    Score: 91.60

    More information: tidesinn.com

    11. Under Canvas Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

    Looking into a guest tent at the Under Canvas Smoky Mountains glamping resort
    Bailey Made/Courtesy of Under Canvas

    Score: 91.50

    More information: undercanvas.com

    12. Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, Virginia

    Pool at the Salamander Resort & Spa
    Courtesy of Salamander Resort & Spa

    Score: 90.58

    More information: salamanderresort.com

    13. The Fearrington House Inn, Pittsboro, North Carolina

    The gardens of the Fearrington House Inn
    Courtesy of Fearrington House Inn

    Score: 90.09

    More information: fearrington.com

    14. Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, Meadows of Dan, Virginia

    View from Primland resort interior to fall scenery
    Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

    Score: 90.00

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    15. Inn on Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina

    Overview of the property at the Inn on Biltmore Estate
    Courtesy of The Biltmore Company

    Score: 89.49

    More information: biltmore.com

