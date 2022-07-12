The 10 Best Resorts in South Carolina

As far as T+L readers are concerned, the combination of charming small towns and white sand beaches makes South Carolina a great choice for a family vacation. And whether the destination is Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, or Kiawah Island, travelers are sure to find plenty of activities — from golf to tennis to paddleboarding to fishing and more.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Of the 10 South Carolina resorts on this year's list, nine are repeat honorees from last year. T+L readers seem to enjoy returning to their favorite places again and again — one voter's family has journeyed to the No. 7 Westin Hilton Head for 12 years. Another visitor called No. 6 Wild Dunes Resort — which has private condos, house rentals, and hotel rooms and suites — "a perfect beach getaway with outstanding service and amenities."

Many of the state's top-ranked resorts are located along the Atlantic coast. In fact, the one non-coastal resort that made the list is the No. 4 Willcox, located on the state's western edge, in Aiken. "All-around great hotel in a beautiful setting on the edge of the Hitchcock Woods," noted one reader.

Once again, the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort claimed the top spot. Find out why — and which other resorts made it onto the list of best South Carolina resorts.

1. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island

As the No. 1 resort for the second year in a row, the Sanctuary hits all the right notes, according to T+L readers. Many praised the impressive grounds, outstanding hospitality, robust fitness facilities (including golf and tennis), and flavorful Lowcountry cuisine at Jasmine Porch. And while the beaches are a big draw in summer, some guests noted that the winter season is just as special. "The Sanctuary goes all out at Christmas," said one visitor. "There's a huge tree in the lobby and one outside on the green leading to the ocean. There is also a chef's creation out of chocolate; this year they made a chocolate train."

Score: 92.46

2. The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, Mount Pleasant

Score: 91.24

3. Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton

Score: 90.31

4. The Willcox, Aiken

Score: 89.64

5. The Inn & Club at Harbour Town, Hilton Head Island

Score: 86.48

6. Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms

Score: 86.00

7. The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, Hilton Head Island

Score: 84.80

8. Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort, Hilton Head Island

Score: 81.86

9. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes, Myrtle Beach

Score: 81.31

10. Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort, Hilton Head Island

Score: 79.86

