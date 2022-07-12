The 5 Best Hotels in Savannah

Manicured parks filled with bright-pink azaleas and live oaks covered in Spanish moss; widely acclaimed restaurants serving up riffs on classic Southern dishes; spooky ghost tours through one of the nation's allegedly "most haunted" cities; and historic architecture in a charming downtown: these are just a handful of reasons travelers flock to Savannah, Georgia, every year. This Southern city has plenty to see, do, eat, and drink — and of course, many great places to stay. This year, for the first time, we're sharing the best hotels in Savannah, according to Travel + Leisure readers, so you can plan your perfect coastal Georgia getaway.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Courtesy of The Alida

Savannah is home to quaint historic inns, large luxury hotels, and everything in between. This year's top-voted properties were praised by T+L readers for their great locations (within walking distance of many of the city's famous sights), beautiful design, upscale amenities (rooftop bars were a favorite), and fantastic service. In fact, rooftop bar Peregrin, at Perry Lane Hotel (No. 2), was a favorite among our readers, who also said the property overall was "stylish, service-oriented, and charming across the board." Mansion on Forsyth Park, ranked third, was commended for its "perfect location" right on the popular park, and our No. 1 hotel combined the best of both worlds as readers loved the on-site bars and its location by the river.

Here are the best hotels in Savannah, according to Travel + Leisure readers — starting with this year's top property, the Alida.

1. The Alida

Courtesy of The Alida

The Alida, a 173-room property in the Plant Riverside District, was voted the top hotel in Savannah by T+L readers this year. While the charming Southern city has plenty to offer visitors, this hotel is a destination in itself, with a whiskey bar; a saltwater pool with fire pits, cabanas, and a pool bar serving up frosé and munchies; and a signature brunch served every day at Rhett. T+L readers noted the hotel's "incredible location," which is just steps from the Savannah River and a short distance from some of the city's best restaurants, breweries, and distilleries. And more than one reader complimented the Lost Square, the hotel's rooftop bar, which serves up casual bites and delightful cocktails with panoramic views of the quaint downtown and the river.

Score: 92.08

More information: thealidahotel.com

2. Perry Lane Hotel

Courtesy of Perry Lane Hotel

Score: 92.00

More information: marriott.com

3. Mansion on Forsyth Park

Tom Reid/Courtesy of Mansion on Forsyth Park

Score: 90.94

More information: kesslercollection.com

4. JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside DistrictScore: 89.90

Brandon Barre/Courtesy of JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

More information: marriott.com

5. Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront

Courtesy of Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront

Score: 87.15

More information: marriott.com