    The 5 Best Hotels in San Francisco

    Nob Hill, SoMa, and Ghirardelli Square staples top the list of favorite stays — proving location is key for T+L readers in the Bay Area city.

    By
    Rachel Chang
    Rachel Chang
    Rachel Chang

    ​​Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who grew up in the California Bay Area and now lives in New York City (well, Hoboken, New Jersey). She's a solo travel advocate, dumpling addict, and reluctant runner — who managed to finish the NYC marathon three times. She's also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Romania and Poland. Rachel started her editorial career chasing celebrities as a magazine editor (Popstar associate editor, CosmoGirl entertainment editor, J-14 editor-in-chief, Us Weekly senior editor). Along the way, she also started chasing passport stamps and is now a freelance writer and editor contributing to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and The Washington Post, among others. She also edits standalone entertainment and travel magazines. Prior to this, she worked in television publicity at The WB Television Network, and also interned at Nickelodeon and "Dawson's Creek." * 25+ years of media experience in television, magazines, and digital brands * 20+ years of editorial experience as a journalist, writer, and editor * TaiwaneseAmerican.org's 100 Passionate People Pioneer * Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Professional Gallery Wall of Fame * Received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles * Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications * Completed writing courses through UCLA Extension, Media Bistro, Gotham Writers Workshop, Yale Writers' Workshop, and the Highlights Foundation * Founding executive board member of the alumni group Newhouse 44 and still serves as a member * 15+ years of experience as a judge for the Mirror Awards

    Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
    Published on July 12, 2022

    For a city that's basically square, San Francisco is infused with California cool in every bit of its hilly 46 square miles. Whether it's diving into its funky art scene, enjoying culinary delights in the nation's oldest Chinatown, or taking in the majestic waterfront views stretching from the bay to the Pacific Ocean—including from the new 14-acre Presidio Tunnel Tops park, opening this summer—the peninsula destination calls to every kind of traveler.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Presidential Suite at The Ritz-Carlson, San Francisco
    Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlson, San Francisco

    Despite San Francisco's wide-ranging areas, from the Mission and Golden Gate Park to the Castro and North Beach, T+L readers honed in on three top choices within a three-block radius in Nob Hill. The elevated neighborhood, which a reader called one of the city's "cleanest and safest," has a built-in boost for sprawling Bay Area views, but is also convenient for its proximity to Fisherman's Wharf on the north and Chinatown and the Financial District on the east. The area hotels are also among the city's most iconic, especially the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel (No. 2), known for its tropical-themed Tonga Room &Hurricane Bar, and InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco (No. 3), with its Top of the Mark 19th-floor sky lounge.

    The top choices were rounded out with another pair of hotels not far away: the St. Regis San Francisco (No. 4), inf SoMa and a quick walk to Union Square's shopping hub, and the Fairmont Heritage Place, Ghirardelli Square (No. 5), located between Fort Mason and the Irish coffee institution the Buena Vista.

    1. The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

    Suite at The Ritz-Carlson, San Francisco
    Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlson, San Francisco

    Sitting atop Nob Hill in a 1909 Neoclassical historic building with Ionic columns, the 336-room hotel radiates with grandeur from afar. Inside, the vibe changes to an urban resort, where the staff offers personable service called "impeccable" and "well-run" by T+L readers. For a city center hotel, the 400- to 475-square-foot rooms and 600- to 1,980-square-foot suites are spacious, decked out in soothing tones of blues and grays. Also on site: wine tastings at JCB Tasting Lounge, California specialties served up at the Lounge, and an inner courtyard for a breath of fresh air right in the heart of the city. But ultimately, it's all about the Ritz-Carlton's prime location—with a cable car right at its doorstep.

    Score: 93.22

    More information: ritzcarlton.com

    2. The Fairmont San Francisco Hotel

    Lobby at Fairmont San Francisco
    Courtesy of Fairmont San Francisco

    Score: 91.88

    More information: fairmont.com

    3. InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco

    Exterior of InterContinental Mark Hopkins in San Francisco
    Courtesy of InterContinental Mark Hopkins

    Score: 91.33

    More information: ihg.com

    4. The St. Regis San Francisco

    Metropolitan Suite Living Room at St. Regis San Francisco
    Courtesy of St. Regis San Francisco

    Score: 89.90

    More information: marriott.com

    5. Fairmont Heritage Place, Ghirardelli Square

    Exterior of Fairmont Heritage Place, Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco
    Courtesy of Fairmont Heritage Place, Ghirardelli Square

    Score: 87.25

    More information: fairmont.com

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Pendry San Diego
    The 5 Best Hotels in San Diego
    Suite living room at Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta
    The 5 Best Hotels in Atlanta
    Exterior of Grand Hyatt Tokyo
    The 5 Best Hotels in Tokyo
    Interior of the Riggs Washington D.C.
    The 10 Best Hotels in Washington, D.C.
    Exterior street view of Auberge Saint-Antoine
    The 10 Best City Hotels in Canada
    Dorado, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Dorado, Puerto Rico
    The 5 Best Resorts in Puerto Rico
    George Bar at Fairmont Olympic in Seattle
    The 5 Best Hotels in Seattle
    Terrace daybed at the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende hotel
    The 5 Best City Hotels in Mexico
    Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Venice
    Exterior aerial view of The Alida in Savannah
    The 5 Best Hotels in Savannah
    Exterior sunset view of Hotel Drove in Ft. Worth, Texas
    The 5 Best Hotels in Dallas–Fort Worth
    Bedroom at Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans
    The 5 Best Hotels in New Orleans
    Exterior and back property at Manoir Hovey
    The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Canada
    Hotel de la Ville, Rome, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Rome
    Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
    The 25 Best Resort Hotels in Mexico
    Reception with person walking in
    The 5 Best Hotels in Austin