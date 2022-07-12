    The 10 Best Safari Lodges in Africa

    The best safari lodges, according to Travel + Leisure readers, go beyond the traditional game drive with a wide range of cultural experiences.

    By Heather Richardson
    Published on July 12, 2022

    For Travel + Leisure readers, the best safari lodges in Africa aren't necessarily traditional safari properties — though plenty of those did make this list. Take, for example, Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge — a luxurious base for tracking mountain gorillas in the cloud forest of Rwanda. It seems that this once-in-a-lifetime experience elevated guests' memories beyond those of Big Five safaris: the word amazing appears repeatedly in Bisate reviews.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Aerial of Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge
    Crookes And Jackson/Courtesy of Wilderness Safaris

    This year's World's Best list reveals a growing interest in nontraditional safaris. In addition to Bisate at the top spot, there's another Rwandan lodge, One&Only Nyungwe House (No. 3), where the highlights are tracking chimpanzees, bird-watching, and visiting a tea plantation. "A gorgeous property in an incredible location," said one voter. And there's a second gorilla-tracking property on the list: Bwindi Lodge (No. 10), in Uganda. "How special to stay at Bwindi Lodge," wrote one guest, "and be so well cared for when setting out to see the magnificent gorillas."

    At No. 2, Gibb's Farm is "the most unique lodge of any kind in East Africa," claimed one reader. Overlooking Tanzania's Ngorongoro Crater, a protected area known for its incredible density of wildlife, the 17-cottage property offers activities around its coffee plantation and gardens, as well as bush walks from the property and wildlife drives in the crater. One guest loved that it was "fun for adults and kids." It's "an incredibly beautiful hotel," said another. "The food was amazing, and I loved the farm-to-table philosophy."

    Classic safaris are still well represented, with guests favoring wildlife-rich areas such as the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, the Masai Mara reserve in Kenya, and the South African Kruger National Park. As well as wildlife sightings and luxurious rooms, it was the people who made an impact on T+L readers. Of andBeyond Bateleur Camp (No. 6), in Kenya's Masai Mara, one reader said that "the guides are truly spectacular," while another described "warm, welcoming service."

    1. Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge, Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

    Interior of a common area in Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge
    Dana Allen/Courtesy of Wilderness Safaris

    On the edge of Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, Bisate Lodge has six stylish and cozy villas, each overlooking the surrounding villages, forests, and misty mountain peaks. The main activity there is trekking into the national park to spend some time watching the mountain gorillas, but there are also opportunities to see golden monkeys, go hiking in the mountains, or visit the grave of renowned primatologist Dian Fossey. The staff are "amazing," said one reader, who added the food was "delicious," especially the homegrown vegetables. Another fan said staying at Bisate was "the absolute best...experience we have ever had. The food, service, and rooms were beyond amazing."

    Score: 98.29

    More information: wilderness-safaris.com

    2 Gibb's Farm, Karatu, Tanzania

    Farm Cottages from above at Gibb's Farm
    Natalie Roos/Courtesy of Gibb's Farm

    Score: 96.63

    More information: gibbsfarm.com

    3. One&Only Nyungwe House, Nyungwe Forest National Park, Rwanda

    Fire Pit during Twilight at One&Only Nyungwe House
    Rupert Peace/Courtesy One&Only

    Score: 96.36

    More information: oneandonlyresorts.com

    4. andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

    View from a guestroom at andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge
    Stevie Mann/Courtesy of andBeyond

    Score: 95.80

    More information: andbeyond.com

    5. Angama Mara, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

    Sunrise from the guest area at Angama Mara
    Courtesy of Angama Mara

    Score: 94.95

    More information: angama.com

    6. andBeyond Bateleur Camp, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

    View from the Guest delight room at andBeyond Bateleur Camp
    Courtesy of andBeyond

    Score: 94.88

    More information: andbeyond.com

    7. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

    Aerial view of the pool and outdoor dining area at Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti
    Courtesy of Four Seasons

    Score: 94.00

    More information: fourseasons.com

    8. andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge, Kruger National Park Area, South Africa

    Elephants along the pool at andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge
    Courtesy of andBeyond

    Score: 93.09

    More information: andbeyond.com

    9. Lion Sands Game Reserve, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

    Two Bedroom River Suite Bathroom at Lion Sands Game Reserve
    Courtesy of Lion Sands Game Reserve

    Score: 92.47

    More information: more.co.za

    10. Bwindi Lodge, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda

    Aerial view of Bwindi Lodge
    James Walsh/Courtesy of Bwindi Lodge

    Score: 89.68

    More information: volcanoessafaris.com

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
    The 100 Best Hotels in the World
    Singita Kruger National Park
    Top 10 Safari Lodges in Africa in 2020
    Singita Sabi
    The Top 10 Safari Lodges in Africa in 2019 (Video)
    andBeyond Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp Safari Lodge in Africa
    The 10 Best Safari Lodges in Africa in 2017
    View from Mahali Mzuri, voted one of the best Africa Safari Lodges
    The Top 10 Safari Lodges in Africa
    Singita Grumeti
    The Best Safari Lodges in Africa in 2016
    African icons in South Luangwa National Park Zambia
    8 Amazing Walking Safaris Around the World for Adventurous Travelers
    The World's Best Hotels, according to the readers of Travel + Leisure (shown: Leela Palace Udaipur)
    The Top 100 Hotels in the World in 2019
    The Capella Ubud hotel in Bali, voted the #1 hotel in the world
    The Top 100 Hotels in the World in 2020
    Nihiwatu
    The Top 100 Hotels in the World in 2017
    Taj Lake Palace Udaipur India
    The 100 Best Hotels in the World in 2016
    Bison in Yellowstone National Park
    The 25 Best National Parks in the U.S.
    Exterior street view of Auberge Saint-Antoine
    The 10 Best City Hotels in Canada
    Lounge furniture on a patio at Mahali Mzuri
    The 14 Best Boutique Hotels Around the World, According to T+L Readers
    Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
    It List 2018: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
    andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge
    The Top 5 Safari Lodges in Africa in 2018