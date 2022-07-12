The 10 Best Safari Lodges in Africa

For Travel + Leisure readers, the best safari lodges in Africa aren't necessarily traditional safari properties — though plenty of those did make this list. Take, for example, Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge — a luxurious base for tracking mountain gorillas in the cloud forest of Rwanda. It seems that this once-in-a-lifetime experience elevated guests' memories beyond those of Big Five safaris: the word amazing appears repeatedly in Bisate reviews.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Crookes And Jackson/Courtesy of Wilderness Safaris

This year's World's Best list reveals a growing interest in nontraditional safaris. In addition to Bisate at the top spot, there's another Rwandan lodge, One&Only Nyungwe House (No. 3), where the highlights are tracking chimpanzees, bird-watching, and visiting a tea plantation. "A gorgeous property in an incredible location," said one voter. And there's a second gorilla-tracking property on the list: Bwindi Lodge (No. 10), in Uganda. "How special to stay at Bwindi Lodge," wrote one guest, "and be so well cared for when setting out to see the magnificent gorillas."

At No. 2, Gibb's Farm is "the most unique lodge of any kind in East Africa," claimed one reader. Overlooking Tanzania's Ngorongoro Crater, a protected area known for its incredible density of wildlife, the 17-cottage property offers activities around its coffee plantation and gardens, as well as bush walks from the property and wildlife drives in the crater. One guest loved that it was "fun for adults and kids." It's "an incredibly beautiful hotel," said another. "The food was amazing, and I loved the farm-to-table philosophy."

Classic safaris are still well represented, with guests favoring wildlife-rich areas such as the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, the Masai Mara reserve in Kenya, and the South African Kruger National Park. As well as wildlife sightings and luxurious rooms, it was the people who made an impact on T+L readers. Of andBeyond Bateleur Camp (No. 6), in Kenya's Masai Mara, one reader said that "the guides are truly spectacular," while another described "warm, welcoming service."

1. Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge, Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Dana Allen/Courtesy of Wilderness Safaris

On the edge of Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, Bisate Lodge has six stylish and cozy villas, each overlooking the surrounding villages, forests, and misty mountain peaks. The main activity there is trekking into the national park to spend some time watching the mountain gorillas, but there are also opportunities to see golden monkeys, go hiking in the mountains, or visit the grave of renowned primatologist Dian Fossey. The staff are "amazing," said one reader, who added the food was "delicious," especially the homegrown vegetables. Another fan said staying at Bisate was "the absolute best...experience we have ever had. The food, service, and rooms were beyond amazing."

Score: 98.29

More information: wilderness-safaris.com

2 Gibb's Farm, Karatu, Tanzania

Natalie Roos/Courtesy of Gibb's Farm

Score: 96.63

More information: gibbsfarm.com

3. One&Only Nyungwe House, Nyungwe Forest National Park, Rwanda

Rupert Peace/Courtesy One&Only

Score: 96.36

More information: oneandonlyresorts.com

4. andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

Stevie Mann/Courtesy of andBeyond

Score: 95.80

More information: andbeyond.com

5. Angama Mara, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Courtesy of Angama Mara

Score: 94.95

More information: angama.com

6. andBeyond Bateleur Camp, Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Courtesy of andBeyond

Score: 94.88

More information: andbeyond.com

7. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Score: 94.00

More information: fourseasons.com

8. andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge, Kruger National Park Area, South Africa

Courtesy of andBeyond

Score: 93.09

More information: andbeyond.com

9. Lion Sands Game Reserve, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

Courtesy of Lion Sands Game Reserve

Score: 92.47

More information: more.co.za

10. Bwindi Lodge, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda

James Walsh/Courtesy of Bwindi Lodge

Score: 89.68

More information: volcanoessafaris.com