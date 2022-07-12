The 10 Best Resorts in Wyoming Jackson Hole dominates this list of the best resorts in Wyoming, a new World's Best Awards category this year. By Alisha Prakash Alisha Prakash Instagram Twitter Alisha Prakash is the senior digital editor at Travel + Leisure, where she helps tell impactful travel stories. Born in India, she spent the first year of her life living on a ship, sailing around the world with her family before immigrating to New York at the age of six. Whether or not she was old enough to remember her seafaring days, this early exposure to the joys of travel was foreshadowing to her can't-sit-still nature today — one eye wandering to the horizon, she's constantly thinking about where to travel next. Now a New Yorker through and through, she has more than a decade of journalism experience under her belt, following one important motto throughout the years: always say yes. Wyoming is a place where many a western film found its muse, where the antelope allegedly outnumber the people, and where the legendary frontier spirit is not only alive, but thriving. Even the Jackson Hole Airport — set inside a national park — has a certain rustic magnificence. But the least-populated state is more than its rough and rugged attributes. Swish hotels sheltering pampering spas, heated infinity pools, and spacious suites with roaring fireplaces present a welcome parallel to the state's Wild West grit. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Wyoming is perhaps best known for being home to some of the country's most beloved natural attractions: America's oldest national park, Yellowstone, lures visitors with its geothermal hot springs and geysers, and at Grand Teton National Park, the craggy, snowcapped peaks are the real crowd-pleasers. Jackson Hole, the valley that cradles the popular ski town of Jackson, is a gateway to both. No wonder, then, that it dominates this list of the best resort hotels in Wyoming, a new World's Best Awards category this year. At No. 1, the Cloudveil, Autograph Collection, is on Jackson's historic town square, which means it's within walking distance of the well-known Million Dollar Cowboy Bar and other honky-tonks. Closer to the slopes is this year's No. 2 pick: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, which is located at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and offers ski-in, ski-out access, unimpeded views of the Tetons, and a beautiful spa. "Get a mountain-facing room with a fireplace," recommended one reader. And for those mind-clearing Teton and Snake River vistas in an even more remote location, Amangani (No. 4) is an excellent place to hang a hat. Amangani, which means "peaceful home," delivers a truly serene setting year-round, with luxuriously cozy perks like fireplaces, deep soaking tubs, and an outdoor heated pool. Read on to learn which five resort hotels T+L readers voted best in Wyoming — and why the Cloudveil snagged the top spot. 1. The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection, Jackson Hole Courtesy of The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection — which opened its doors in 2021 and made T+L's editor-curated It List 2022 — is situated right in the heart of Jackson. Its prime location puts guests near the town's shops, restaurants, and watering holes, while also serving as an excellent starting point for visits to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Its convenience doesn't stop at its address, though: Guests can also book a fitting for ski and snowboard gear at the hotel, then have their rentals sent straight to the mountain. On property, there's an outdoor pool and hot tub — perfect for après-ski — and a Parisian brasserie-style dining experience, the Bistro, that's popular with those not spending the night, too. Guests are constantly reminded that they're in cowboy country (saddlebag details on headboards, horseshoe-shaped handles on drawers) and close to nature (a 3,000-pound granite boulder serves as the front desk). It's "by far the very best hotel in Jackson Hole," wrote one reader. "Genuinely friendly, outgoing, and warm service team that anticipates your every need. A fabulous experience all the way around." Score: 95.48 More information: thecloudveil.com 2. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, Teton Village Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Score: 92.80 More information: fourseasons.com 3. Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa, Jackson Hole Courtesy of Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa Score: 91.74 More information: rusticinnatjh.com 4. Amangani, Jackson Courtesy of Aman Score: 91.39 More information: aman.com 5. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch Score: 91.26 More information: brushcreekranch.com