The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Utah

Utah, the state of pine-forested mountains and red rock deserts, is home to five national parks and world-class skiing. It's long been an outdoors lover's dream, but in recent years, Salt Lake City has started to make a name for itself as an urban destination amid the natural splendor. World-class restaurants and shops are moving in, and smaller cities like Ogden and St. George are quickly following suit.

Glamping brand Under Canvas might be relatively new to the Beehive State, but it had an impressive showing with three properties in the top five: No. 2 Under Canvas Moab, No. 3 Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, and No. 5 Under Canvas Zion. Though each location has its own unique flair, all were loved for their proximity to the outdoor recreation for which Utah is famous. Readers said that they loved the "concept and experience," pointing out the outdoor games, hammock gardens, and extraordinary night-sky views. The brand's newest outpost arrived at Bryce Canyon in June.

Also notable: four of this year's best resorts in Utah can be found in the skiing mecca of Park City. The highest-ranked is Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, which achieved the No. 4 spot on the strength of its service and spectacular mountain setting. "We have stayed in a variety of rooms, and all are beautiful," one reader wrote. "The pool area is wonderful and the restaurant never fails. The grounds are always lovely as well."

For the second year in a row, the Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, remains the No. 1 winner. Find out why it's still on top.

1. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Wanship

Tucked away in the Wasatch Mountains lies this sleek compound among 3,500 private acres available for guests to explore. The rooms have unbeatable mountain views and tubs that a 6'2" person can lay flat in, but it's the property's programming and staff that most impressed those who voted for the resort. Multiple readers said they were blown away by the dedication to personalized service paired with the staff's individuality and passion for what they do. One among many wrote, "The lodge is stunning, and the adventure/activities program is the best I've seen, but the staff far and away makes this place a must visit."

Score: 95.85

2. Under Canvas Moab

Score: 94.40

3. Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, Big Water

Score: 94.22

4. Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, Park City

Score: 94.20

5. Under Canvas Zion, Virgin

Score: 90.37

6. Amangiri, Canyon Point

Score: 90.05

7. Waldorf Astoria Park City

Score: 89.56

8. Capitol Reef Resort, Torrey

Score: 88.91

9. St. Regis Deer Valley, Park City

Score: 87.85

10. Montage Deer Valley, Park City

Score: 87.8

