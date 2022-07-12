    The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Utah

    The best resorts in Utah, according to Travel + Leisure readers, make the most of the state’s fantastic natural surroundings.

    By Scott Bay
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Utah, the state of pine-forested mountains and red rock deserts, is home to five national parks and world-class skiing. It's long been an outdoors lover's dream, but in recent years, Salt Lake City has started to make a name for itself as an urban destination amid the natural splendor. World-class restaurants and shops are moving in, and smaller cities like Ogden and St. George are quickly following suit.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Wanship, Utah
    The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, hotel sitting area by fireplace. Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

    Glamping brand Under Canvas might be relatively new to the Beehive State, but it had an impressive showing with three properties in the top five: No. 2 Under Canvas Moab, No. 3 Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, and No. 5 Under Canvas Zion. Though each location has its own unique flair, all were loved for their proximity to the outdoor recreation for which Utah is famous. Readers said that they loved the "concept and experience," pointing out the outdoor games, hammock gardens, and extraordinary night-sky views. The brand's newest outpost arrived at Bryce Canyon in June.

    Also notable: four of this year's best resorts in Utah can be found in the skiing mecca of Park City. The highest-ranked is Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, which achieved the No. 4 spot on the strength of its service and spectacular mountain setting. "We have stayed in a variety of rooms, and all are beautiful," one reader wrote. "The pool area is wonderful and the restaurant never fails. The grounds are always lovely as well."

    For the second year in a row, the Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, remains the No. 1 winner. Find out why it's still on top.

    1. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Wanship

    The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Wanship, Utah
    The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, hotel horses at tavern, Wanship, Utah. Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

    Tucked away in the Wasatch Mountains lies this sleek compound among 3,500 private acres available for guests to explore. The rooms have unbeatable mountain views and tubs that a 6'2" person can lay flat in, but it's the property's programming and staff that most impressed those who voted for the resort. Multiple readers said they were blown away by the dedication to personalized service paired with the staff's individuality and passion for what they do. One among many wrote, "The lodge is stunning, and the adventure/activities program is the best I've seen, but the staff far and away makes this place a must visit."

    Score: 95.85

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    2. Under Canvas Moab

    Under Canvas Moab, Moab, Utah
    Under Canvas Moab, guest tent, Moab, Utah. Courtesy of Under Canvas Moab

    Score: 94.40

    More information: undercanvas.com

    3. Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, Big Water

    Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, Big Water, Utah
    Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, guest room tent, Big Water, Utah. Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase

    Score: 94.22

    More information: undercanvas.com

    4. Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, Park City

    Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, Park City, Utah
    Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, hotel guest room, Park City, Utah. Courtesy of Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley

    Score: 94.20

    More information: steinlodge.com

    5. Under Canvas Zion, Virgin

    Under Canvas Zion, Virgin, Utah
    Under Canvas Zion, hotel guest tent, Virgin, Utah. Courtesy of Under Canvas Zion

    Score: 90.37

    More information: undercanvas.com

    6. Amangiri, Canyon Point

    Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah
    Amangiri, USA - Desert View hotel Suite Exteriors, in Canyon Point, Utah. Courtesy of Aman

    Score: 90.05

    More information: aman.com

    7. Waldorf Astoria Park City

    Waldorf Astoria Park City, Utah
    Waldorf Astoria Park City, hotel guest room Utah,. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Park City

    Score: 89.56

    More information: hilton.com

    8. Capitol Reef Resort, Torrey

    Capitol Reef Resort, Torrey, Utah
    Capitol Reef Resort, Teepees at Torrey, Utah. Courtesy Capitol Reef Resort

    Score: 88.91

    More information: capitolreefresort.com

    9. St. Regis Deer Valley, Park City

    St. Regis Deer Valley Resort, Park City, Utah
    St. Regis Deer Valley Resort, fire garden in Park City, Utah. Courtesy of St. Regis Deer Valley Resort

    Score: 87.85

    More information: marriott.com

    10. Montage Deer Valley, Park City

    Montage Deer Valley, Park City, Utah
    Montage Deer Valley, hotel exterior, Park City, Utah. Courtesy of Montage Deer Valley

    Score: 87.8

    More information: montagehotels.com

