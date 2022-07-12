    The 10 Best Resorts in Texas

    The best resorts in Texas, according to Travel + Leisure readers, go big with swanky accommodations and extensive grounds.

    By Scott Bay
    Published on July 12, 2022

    There's something for every type of traveler in the Lone Star State, from the charming River Walk in San Antonio, near the world-famous Alamo, to art lovers' paradise Marfa, to the funky music scene in Austin. And with more visitors choosing Texas for their vacations (tourism spending is up 35.7 percent from last year), hotels are being built, refreshed, and expanded to best host the influx of interest. The best resorts in Texas, according to Travel + Leisure, are located in close proximity to the state's biggest cities but set on perfectly manicured grounds that make them feel worlds away when guests want to unwind.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Aerial view of the pools at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
    No matter which part of Texas readers visited, they wanted to be near the action. In the capital of Austin, No. 3 Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa impressed with its "location with an adventurous landscape," according to one voter. (Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve and Scripture Falls are both around five miles away.) In San Antonio, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa (No. 7) and La Cantera Resort & Spa (No. 8) were both praised for their beautiful settings and 18-hole championship golf courses. "It's a special place to unwind and enjoy the outdoors," wrote one voter who visited the former.

    But the No. 1 resort hotel in Texas, the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, floated to the top of the list. Read on to find out why.

    1. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, Houston

    Tranquility room at The Houstonian Hotel and Spa
    Built in 1980, this grande dame of Houston has long been popular with out-of-towners and locals alike, who visit the stately property for its award-winning spa, wooded grounds, and tasteful rooms. The 27-acre resort recently finished phase one of a $23.5 million renovation for its club spaces, unveiling five studios and the renovated basketball court. Still, the staff and their hospitality are what make the resort stand out to so many who've stayed there. "The service has always been impeccable," one reader said. "But I just love walking around the beautiful property — it's an escape from the big city, while still in the middle of it all."

    Score: 93.87

    More information: houstonian.com

    2. Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin

    Pool with yellow chairs and umbrellas at Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection
    Score: 92.29

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    3. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin

    Golf lifestyle shoot on Fazio Foothills golf course
    Score: 90.97

    More information: omnihotels.com

    4. Gage Hotel, Marathon

    Double guest bedroom at Gage Hotel
    Score: 90.00

    More information: gagehotel.com

    5. The Woodlands Resort, The Woodlands

    Lobby Lounge at The Woodlands Resort
    Score: 89.33

    More information: woodlandsresort.com

    6. Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Irving

    Interior bar at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas
    Score: 85.14

    More information: fourseasons.com

    7. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

    JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort &amp
    Score: 84.68

    More information: marriott.com

    8. La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio

    City view terrace at La Cantera Resort & Spa
    Score: 84.68

    More information: lacanteraresort.com

    9. Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine

    Interior atrium view at Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
    Score: 80.31

    More information: marriott.com

    10. Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

    Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa's outside lounge at night
    Score: 80.11

    More information: hyatt.com

