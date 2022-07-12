The 3 Best Resorts in Spain and Portugal

The sun seems to be shining even brighter on the Iberian Peninsula lately. It's a region of growing popularity among travelers of all backgrounds thanks to its culinary and cultural offerings, fine wines, and gorgeous landscapes. And, if Travel + Leisure readers' selections of the best resorts in Spain and Portugal are any indication, travelers want to take in as much of what this region has to offer as possible.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as a city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Finca Cortesín Hotel, Golf & Spa, in Málaga, Spain, has once again made its way to the top of the list (it was last named No. 1 in the region in 2020), with travelers praising its spectacular outdoor spaces and personalized services. The Marbella Club made its way to No. 2, thanks to what one traveler called a "wonderfully diverse and eclectic mix of accommodations." And rounding out the top three is Six Senses Douro Valley, in Portugal, a hotel in prime territory for wine tasting.

Read on to find out why Finca Cortesín stole the hearts of travelers this year — and what makes it such an idyllic accommodation for your next Iberian getaway.

1. Finca Cortesín Hotel, Golf & Spa, Málaga, Spain

"Surpassed all expectations," one reader said of their stay at Finca Cortesín. "Loved every moment, the atmosphere, the facilities, the hidden courtyards, and exceptional service." They added — with several emphatic exclamation points — that it's the "best place ever." The hotel, located on Spain's Costa del Sol, is as chic as they come. Its exterior spaces include manicured lawns, two spacious courtyards, four swimming pools, and tennis courts. Inside, guests can check in to one of its 67 spacious suites, which ooze romance thanks to their towering ceilings, four-poster beds, and Renaissance-style furnishings. Groups can even rent a private house for 10, which has some of the best views on property.

2. Marbella Club, Marbella, Spain

3. Six Senses Douro Valley, Lamego, Portugal

