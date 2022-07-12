The 10 Best Resorts in Southeast Asia

Known for their superlative service and wellness programs, the hotels that Travel + Leisure readers consider the best resorts in Southeast Asia are normally those run by well-established regional players like Aman and Shangri-La. And the properties that rank highest from year to year showcase the region's cultural influences, as well as its secluded beaches and lush greenery.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities,location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Like last year's, this year's list of the best resorts in Southeast Asia is dominated by properties in Thailand, with four out of 10 located in the Land of Smiles. Some newcomers have made the list, including the verdant and well-located 137 Pillars House (No. 9) in Chiang Mai's artsy Wat Gate district. One reader called it the "go-to in Chiang Mai, Thailand. I always feel so welcome at 137. The hotel is beautiful, the rooms are amazing. The hotel's staff are always kind, responsive, and helpful…and it has an amazing spa with excellent rejuvenating treatments." The modern, bamboo-clad Anantara Chiang Mai Resort returns to the list at No. 6, while frequent reader favorite Amanpuri has returned to the list at No. 8. "The best resort I ever stayed at," proclaimed one T+L reader who stayed at the posh Phuket haven.

Hotels and resorts in Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Philippines were also popular with T+L voters. Four Seasons Resort the Nam Hai, located in the coastal town of Hoi An, came in at No. 7, thanks to its private stretch of sand and close proximity to three UNESCO World Heritage sites. The stately Raffles Grand Hotel d'Angkor, in Siem Riep, Cambodia, has climbed from No. 4 to No. 2, while newcomer Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, an epic 32-acre hideaway on Cebu Island in the Philippines, nabbed the No. 10 spot.

But it's a newcomer in Thailand – the Standard, Hua Hin– that has been voted as the premiere spot in Southeast Asia, bucking the grande-dame trend and signaling a new breed of boltholes for the creative jet-set. Read on to find out what readers thought made it so outstanding and which other hotels join it on this year's list of best resorts in Southeast Asia.

1. The Standard, Hua Hin, Thailand

When it opened at the end of 2021, the Standard, Hua Hin, injected a playful spirit into this town. A two-and-half hour drive from Bangkok, it's a magnet for the urban creative set looking for a beach escape. As one reader gushed, "This is the newest and coolest hotel. It's modern and suitable for a couple or friends who are looking for a fun experience." Designed as a midcentury modern throwback – think Palm Springs meets Bangkok by the sea – the hotel has 178 guest rooms and suites, plus 21 pool villas. Like other Standards, it takes the pleasure of leisure seriously with activities ranging from drag bingo to kitesurfing and glow-in-the-dark moon yoga. It has two buzzy restaurants — one Italian, one Thai — and a café that serves fresh-pressed juices. A T+L reader summed it up: "great design, great staff, and great food."

Score: 97.38

2. Raffles Grand Hotel d'Angkor, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Score: 97.33

3. Six Senses Yao Noi, Koh Yao Noi, Thailand

Score: 97.07

4. Six Senses Con Dao, Vietnam

Score: 96.80

5. Amanpuri, Phuket, Thailand

Score: 96.67

6. Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, Thailand

Score: 95.28

7. Four Seasons Resort the Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam

Score: 93.64

8. Amanpulo, Pamalican Island, Philippines

Score: 91.45

9. 137 Pillars House, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Score: 91.21

10. Shangri-La's Mactan, Cebu, Philippines

Score: 90.67

