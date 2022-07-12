The 5 Best Resorts in Puerto Rico

Travelers love the "island of enchantment" for many reasons – including the ease of getting there from the U.S. mainland, a vibrant local culture, and gorgeous beaches and naturescapes. The best resorts in Puerto Rico stole the hearts of Travel + Leisure readers with their varied activities, including golfing, sailing and, of course, all-day poolside lounging.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L invites its readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

In the town of Rio Grande, the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico earned the No. 2 spot for its relaxing atmosphere and stunning views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Readers appreciated the hotel's efforts to extend a warm welcome, despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Staffing issues were being felt across the industry during our visit, but the service and food was great, and the grounds were impeccable," noted one voter. "I will definitely return." In the No. 5 spot, the neighboring Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, near El Yunque National rainforest, offers local adventures, from ziplining to touring the 18th-century Castillo San Cristóbal fortress.

Dorado, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, hotel walkway, Dorado, Puerto Rico. Courtesy of Dorado, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Two Condado resorts made this best-of list as well. "The Condado Vanderbilt is the best hotel in San Juan," raved one voter. "It's in the center of the action, so it's easy to get between different neighborhoods." Guests loved the swimming pools and the warm service. The No. 3 Condado Ocean Club, meanwhile, offers an adults-only atmosphere, modern interior design, and a buzzy nighttime scene at Social restaurant.

One of the island's most luxurious hotels, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, claimed the No. 1 spot on this year's list of the best resorts in Puerto Rico. Read on for details about what makes it so special in readers' minds.

1. Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Dorado

Dorado, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, pool side terrace facing beach. Courtesy of Dorado, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Set on 50 acres on the northern coast of Puerto Rico (about a half-hour drive west from San Juan), this luxury property pampers guests with friendly service and plant-inspired treatments at Spa Botánico, where travelers can soak in an outdoor bath located in the middle of tropical gardens. "The sunsets are glorious, and the spa is second to none," wrote one voter. On-site dining, which includes the Culinary Center for classes and wine pairing meals, the Posi+Ivo Sand Bar, and the seasonally focused Coa, also received praise.

Score: 91.63

More information: ritzcarlton.com

2. The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico, Rio Grande

02_The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico, hotel golf course. Courtesy of The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico

Score: 91.13

More information: marriott.com

3. Condado Ocean Club, San Juan

Condado Ocean Club, terrace.

Score: 90.44

More information: condadooceanclub.com

4. Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, San Juan

Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, hotel guest room, Vanderbilt Suite Master Bedroom. Courtesy of Condado Vanderbilt

Score: 88.60

More information: condadovanderbilt.com

5. Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, Rio Grande

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, hotel main pool, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico

Score: 88.00

More information: hyatt.com