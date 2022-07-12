    The 5 Best Resorts in North Africa and the Middle East

    The best resorts in North Africa and the Middle East reflect the region’s vibrant cultures and give travelers access to both urban delights and striking scenery.

    By Hannah Walhout
    Published on July 12, 2022
    The Grand Canal and Main Building view at The Oberoi, Marrakech
    Photo: Alan Keohane/Courtesy of The Oberoi, Marrakech

    Sun, sand, sea, spa — it's all present at the best resorts in North Africa and the Middle East. In this region, cities and culture are the main draw for travelers, but you'll also find everything you'd want in a relaxing getaway. This year's list of top resorts shows us a little of what this region has to offer: vast deserts, snowcapped mountains, sugary shorelines with bright-blue vistas. And you might be surprised how easy it is to find a dose of solitude.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Two of this year's top five are not exactly located where you might go looking for a resort: Dubai, a city of 3 million where a jagged skyscraper dominates the skyline. But many properties there offer Gulf-front beaches, expansive pools, state-of-the-art wellness centers, and plenty of time in the sun. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, ranked No. 4, offers the only overwater villas in the United Arab Emirates — with one survey respondent praising its "amazing staff, service, and views."

    In fact, most of the resorts on the list are (perhaps surprisingly) located in urban centers. But visitors to Kasbah Tamadot, which came in at No. 3, will find it refreshingly removed from city life. Part of Richard Branson's Virgin Limited Edition group, the 28-key property in Morocco's Atlas Mountains is "one of the world's greatest hotels," said one reader. "Small and service-oriented, with luxe touches throughout. A dream experience!"

    The No. 1 resort hotel in the region for 2022 is also in Morocco — and offers easy access to the souks and squares of the country's most-visited city. Read on to learn about the properties that readers voted this year's best resorts in North Africa and the Middle East.

    1. The Oberoi, Marrakech, Morocco

    The patio at The Oberoi, Marrakech
    Alan Keohane/Courtesy of The Oberoi, Marrakech

    This sprawling property from the Indian hotel brand is located just east of the center city, occupying a former agricultural estate with uninterrupted views of the Atlas Mountains. Spread across 28 acres of gardens, the property's 78 rooms and suites are inspired by both Berber and Moorish architecture. Oberoi is known for its service — perks include butlers who are on call around the clock — and this location is no different, with multiple readers praising the "amazing hospitality." One respondent described staying there as, simply, "just the best experience."

    Score: 98.24

    More information: oberoihotels.com

    2. Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech, Morocco

    The hotel exterior of the Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech
    Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

    Score: 96.67

    More information: mandarinoriental.com

    3. Kasbah Tamadot, Atlas Mountains, Morocco

    Exterior facade of Kasbah Tamadot
    Jonathan Cosh of Visual Eye/Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

    Score: 95.11

    More information: virginlimitededition.com

    4. Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    Overwater villas at sunset at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
    Courtesy of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

    Score: 94.79

    More information: anantara.com

    5. Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    Aerial view of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
    Courtesy of Four Seasons

    Score: 91.47More information: fourseasons.com

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    The Riad privilege Pario at Royal Mansour Marrakech
    The 10 Best City Hotels in North Africa and the Middle East
    Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
    The 100 Best Hotels in the World
    Kasbah Tamadot
    The Top 5 Resort Hotels in North Africa and the Middle East in 2019
    Entrance to Kasbah Tamadot
    The Top 5 North Africa and Middle East Resort Hotels
    Kasbah Tamadot
    The Top 5 North Africa and Middle East Resort Hotels in 2020
    View of the Muttrah Corniche, the world famous Muscat sea promenade, at dusk.
    The 10 Best Cities in Africa and the Middle East
    Burj Al Arab
    The Top 10 North Africa and Middle East City Hotels in 2020
    Overhead view of a woman floating in a pool in Indonesia
    The 5 Best Resorts in Indonesia
    Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeriah Beach Hotel in North Africa and Middle East
    The Best Resort Hotels in North Africa and the Middle East in 2017
    Corridor at The Oberoi Udaivilas
    The 5 Best Resorts in India
    The Standard, Hua Hin, Thailand
    The 10 Best Resorts in Southeast Asia
    Dorado, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Dorado, Puerto Rico
    The 5 Best Resorts in Puerto Rico
    Interior of The Oberoi, New Delhi
    The 5 Best City Hotels in India
    Pool at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
    The 15 Best City Hotels in Asia
    Royal Mansour lobby
    The 10 Best City Hotels in North Africa and the Middle East in 2019
    Dining at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach
    The 15 Best Resorts in Greater Miami Beach