    The 15 Best Resorts in Greater Miami Beach

    The best hotels in Miami, according to Travel + Leisure readers, offer beach views and access to world-class art and culture.

    By Scott Bay
    Published on July 12, 2022
    Dining at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach
    Photo: Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

    In the past few years, greater Miami Beach has seen a development boom, with retail businesses, restaurants, and hotel groups setting down roots. Already a hot spot for visitors who want a beach vacation with a diverse, culturally rich metropolis just steps away, the Magic City is now attracting a greater number of gastronomes — a trend that's likely to continue after Michelin launched its guide to the area this summer. The best hotels in Miami balance the city's vibrant energy with all the R&R travelers crave.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    In addition to world-class meals and palm-lined beaches, entertainment was another factor that readers considered important when voting for their favorite Miami hotels. The Setai, No. 4, had "a great atmosphere at Jaya with live performances and music," according to one voter, while No. 2 Faena Hotel Miami Beach was praised as "a real people-watching place with great nightlife," by another reader.

    And with so many hotels to choose from, readers also touted the importance of impeccable hospitality. "Great team and service," wrote one voter who stayed at No. 5 Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, which has become a fixture in both the Surfside hotel scene and in this category. The Palms, which came in at No. 6 this year, was also praised for its welcoming employees. "It is always a pleasant experience," shared a repeat guest. "I hope to have a chance to visit again soon. The staff are phenomenal."

    The resort that took this year's top spot for the best hotels in Miami excels on every level, according to T+L readers. Find out what makes the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach such a hit.

    1. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

    Villa King room at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach
    Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

    The goal of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper — the founders of Nobu Hotels — is to create a curated experience, and the Miami Beach location certainly lives up to their ambition, according to T+L readers. Exceptional food gives the 206-key property an unmistakable edge. At the signature restaurant, Japanese fare is imbued with Latin flavors: for instance, octopus gets a punch from both shiso (a cousin of mint often used in Asian cuisines) and chimichurri (a parsley-based sauce with roots in Central and South America). But the décor also won praise from readers who loved the beachy Japanese aesthetic evoked by the design's clean lines and neutral color palettes. "There's a lovely feel to the rooms," wrote one voter, who called it their favorite place in South Beach.

    Score: 96.22

    More information: miamibeach.nobuhotels.com

    2. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

    Aerial view of pool at Faena Hotel Miami Beach
    Courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach

    Score: 95.58

    More information: faena.com

    3. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, Miami Beach

    Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach
    Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

    Score: 95.56

    More information: ritzcarlton.com

    4. The Setai, Miami Beach

    Terrace at The Setai, Miami Beach
    Courtesy of The Setai, Miami Beach

    Score: 93.47

    More information: thesetaihotels.com

    5. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside

    Oceanfront room at Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club
    Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

    Score: 92.00

    More information: fourseasons.com

    6. The Palms Hotel & Spa, Miami Beach

    Aerial view of The Palms Hotel & Spa
    Courtesy of The Palms Hotel & Spa

    Score: 91.93

    More information: thepalmshotel.com

    7. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

    Pool at The Standard, Miami Beach
    Courtesy of The Standard, Miami Beach

    Score: 90.67

    More information: standardhotels.com

    8. The Miami Beach Edition

    Guest room at The Miami Beach EDITION
    Courtesy of The Miami Beach EDITION

    Score: 90.63

    More information: editionhotels.com

    9. Acqualina Resort & Residences, Sunny Isles Beach

    Pool at Acqualina Resort & Residences, Miami
    Courtesy of Acqualina Resort & Residences, Miami

    Score: 90.57

    More information: acqualinaresort.com

    10. Hilton Aventura Miami

    Bar at Hilton Aventura Miami
    Courtesy of Hilton Aventura Miami

    Score: 89.87

    More information: hilton.com

    11. Dream South Beach, Miami Beach

    Junior Suite at Dream South Beach
    Courtesy of Dream South Beach

    Score: 89.07

    More information: dreamhotels.com

    12. W South Beach, Miami Beach

    Aerial view of pool at W South Beach
    Courtesy of W South Beach

    Score: 88.33

    More information: marriott.com

    13. Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach, Miami Beach

    Terrace and pool at Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach
    Courtesy of Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach

    Score: 88.17

    More information: hilton.com

    14. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

    Pool at St. Regis Bal Harbour
    Courtesy of St. Regis Bal Harbour

    Score: 88.14

    More information: marriott.com

    15. The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour, Miami

    Suite at The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami
    Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami

    Score: 87.17

    More information: ritzcarlton.com

