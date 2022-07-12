The 15 Best Resorts in Greater Miami Beach The best hotels in Miami, according to Travel + Leisure readers, offer beach views and access to world-class art and culture. By Scott Bay Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach In the past few years, greater Miami Beach has seen a development boom, with retail businesses, restaurants, and hotel groups setting down roots. Already a hot spot for visitors who want a beach vacation with a diverse, culturally rich metropolis just steps away, the Magic City is now attracting a greater number of gastronomes — a trend that's likely to continue after Michelin launched its guide to the area this summer. The best hotels in Miami balance the city's vibrant energy with all the R&R travelers crave. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. In addition to world-class meals and palm-lined beaches, entertainment was another factor that readers considered important when voting for their favorite Miami hotels. The Setai, No. 4, had "a great atmosphere at Jaya with live performances and music," according to one voter, while No. 2 Faena Hotel Miami Beach was praised as "a real people-watching place with great nightlife," by another reader. And with so many hotels to choose from, readers also touted the importance of impeccable hospitality. "Great team and service," wrote one voter who stayed at No. 5 Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, which has become a fixture in both the Surfside hotel scene and in this category. The Palms, which came in at No. 6 this year, was also praised for its welcoming employees. "It is always a pleasant experience," shared a repeat guest. "I hope to have a chance to visit again soon. The staff are phenomenal." The resort that took this year's top spot for the best hotels in Miami excels on every level, according to T+L readers. Find out what makes the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach such a hit. 1. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach The goal of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper — the founders of Nobu Hotels — is to create a curated experience, and the Miami Beach location certainly lives up to their ambition, according to T+L readers. Exceptional food gives the 206-key property an unmistakable edge. At the signature restaurant, Japanese fare is imbued with Latin flavors: for instance, octopus gets a punch from both shiso (a cousin of mint often used in Asian cuisines) and chimichurri (a parsley-based sauce with roots in Central and South America). But the décor also won praise from readers who loved the beachy Japanese aesthetic evoked by the design's clean lines and neutral color palettes. "There's a lovely feel to the rooms," wrote one voter, who called it their favorite place in South Beach. Score: 96.22 More information: miamibeach.nobuhotels.com 2. Faena Hotel Miami Beach Courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach Score: 95.58 More information: faena.com 3. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, Miami Beach Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton South Beach Score: 95.56 More information: ritzcarlton.com 4. The Setai, Miami Beach Courtesy of The Setai, Miami Beach Score: 93.47 More information: thesetaihotels.com 5. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club Score: 92.00 More information: fourseasons.com 6. The Palms Hotel & Spa, Miami Beach Courtesy of The Palms Hotel & Spa Score: 91.93 More information: thepalmshotel.com 7. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach Courtesy of The Standard, Miami Beach Score: 90.67 More information: standardhotels.com 8. The Miami Beach Edition Courtesy of The Miami Beach EDITION Score: 90.63 More information: editionhotels.com 9. Acqualina Resort & Residences, Sunny Isles Beach Courtesy of Acqualina Resort & Residences, Miami Score: 90.57 More information: acqualinaresort.com 10. Hilton Aventura Miami Courtesy of Hilton Aventura Miami Score: 89.87 More information: hilton.com 11. Dream South Beach, Miami Beach Courtesy of Dream South Beach Score: 89.07 More information: dreamhotels.com 12. W South Beach, Miami Beach Courtesy of W South Beach Score: 88.33 More information: marriott.com 13. Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach, Miami Beach Courtesy of Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach Score: 88.17 More information: hilton.com 14. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Courtesy of St. Regis Bal Harbour Score: 88.14 More information: marriott.com 15. The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour, Miami Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami Score: 87.17 More information: ritzcarlton.com