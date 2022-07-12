The 15 Best Resorts in Greater Miami Beach

In the past few years, greater Miami Beach has seen a development boom, with retail businesses, restaurants, and hotel groups setting down roots. Already a hot spot for visitors who want a beach vacation with a diverse, culturally rich metropolis just steps away, the Magic City is now attracting a greater number of gastronomes — a trend that's likely to continue after Michelin launched its guide to the area this summer. The best hotels in Miami balance the city's vibrant energy with all the R&R travelers crave.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

In addition to world-class meals and palm-lined beaches, entertainment was another factor that readers considered important when voting for their favorite Miami hotels. The Setai, No. 4, had "a great atmosphere at Jaya with live performances and music," according to one voter, while No. 2 Faena Hotel Miami Beach was praised as "a real people-watching place with great nightlife," by another reader.

And with so many hotels to choose from, readers also touted the importance of impeccable hospitality. "Great team and service," wrote one voter who stayed at No. 5 Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, which has become a fixture in both the Surfside hotel scene and in this category. The Palms, which came in at No. 6 this year, was also praised for its welcoming employees. "It is always a pleasant experience," shared a repeat guest. "I hope to have a chance to visit again soon. The staff are phenomenal."

The resort that took this year's top spot for the best hotels in Miami excels on every level, according to T+L readers. Find out what makes the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach such a hit.

1. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

The goal of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper — the founders of Nobu Hotels — is to create a curated experience, and the Miami Beach location certainly lives up to their ambition, according to T+L readers. Exceptional food gives the 206-key property an unmistakable edge. At the signature restaurant, Japanese fare is imbued with Latin flavors: for instance, octopus gets a punch from both shiso (a cousin of mint often used in Asian cuisines) and chimichurri (a parsley-based sauce with roots in Central and South America). But the décor also won praise from readers who loved the beachy Japanese aesthetic evoked by the design's clean lines and neutral color palettes. "There's a lovely feel to the rooms," wrote one voter, who called it their favorite place in South Beach.

Score: 96.22

More information: miamibeach.nobuhotels.com

2. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Score: 95.58

More information: faena.com

3. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, Miami Beach

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Score: 95.56

More information: ritzcarlton.com

4. The Setai, Miami Beach

Courtesy of The Setai, Miami Beach

Score: 93.47

More information: thesetaihotels.com

5. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Surfside

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

Score: 92.00

More information: fourseasons.com

6. The Palms Hotel & Spa, Miami Beach

Courtesy of The Palms Hotel & Spa

Score: 91.93

More information: thepalmshotel.com

7. The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Courtesy of The Standard, Miami Beach

Score: 90.67

More information: standardhotels.com

8. The Miami Beach Edition

Courtesy of The Miami Beach EDITION

Score: 90.63

More information: editionhotels.com

9. Acqualina Resort & Residences, Sunny Isles Beach

Courtesy of Acqualina Resort & Residences, Miami

Score: 90.57

More information: acqualinaresort.com

10. Hilton Aventura Miami

Courtesy of Hilton Aventura Miami

Score: 89.87

More information: hilton.com

11. Dream South Beach, Miami Beach

Courtesy of Dream South Beach

Score: 89.07

More information: dreamhotels.com

12. W South Beach, Miami Beach

Courtesy of W South Beach

Score: 88.33

More information: marriott.com

13. Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach, Miami Beach

Courtesy of Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach

Score: 88.17

More information: hilton.com

14. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Courtesy of St. Regis Bal Harbour

Score: 88.14

More information: marriott.com

15. The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour, Miami

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami

Score: 87.17

More information: ritzcarlton.com