    The 5 Best Resorts in India

    The best resorts in India, according to Travel + Leisure readers, highlight regional culture and majestic surroundings.

    By Sarah Bruning
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Whether you've visited once or dozens of times, there's always something new to uncover on a visit to India. Still, it's hard not to appreciate the classics — the cultural landmarks, dynamic cities, majestic landscapes, and, of course, the iconic hotels. The best resorts in India, in the eyes of Travel + Leisure readers, are storied properties that deliver over-the-top luxury around every corner.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Certain experiences are on every traveler's must-do list for India, and choosing the right hotel home base can make or break the itinerary. Take, for example, searching for wild tigers and leopards on a wildlife drive in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park. The 25-tent Oberoi Vanyavilas, this year's No. 2, sits right at the park's edge, making it "the perfect location," according to multiple readers. "On a four-night trip, we were here for two nights and in a different hotel for two nights, and everything was 200 percent better here," wrote one voter. The service on site also received plaudits, with one reader calling it "above and beyond."

    Corridor at The Oberoi Udaivilas
    Courtesy of The Oberoi

    Another trip of a lifetime: seeing the Taj Mahal, in Agra. For that experience, there's no better place to stay than the No. 3 Oberoi Amarvilas, which has a view of the iconic monument "that cannot be beat" from its grounds, according to one voter. Rounding out the stay is "fine service and good restaurants with a wide selection of cuisines," noted another reader.

    But only Udaipur, on the serene shores of Lake Pichola, lays claim to two of the best resorts in India, according to T+L readers. The Taj Lake Palace (tied for No. 4 with sister property Taj Falaknuma Palace) earned accolades for its excellent food and hospitality, but the lakeside setting was what truly wowed guests. "The sunset over the mountains and the lights on the Monsoon Palace on the hill are mesmerizing," wrote one fan.

    The other hotel is this year's No. 1 among the best resorts in India. Find out what made the Oberoi Udaivilas stand out below.

    1. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

    Suites with private plunge pools
    Courtesy of The Oberoi

    Set on the shores of Lake Pichola, this regal haven has earned the No. 1 spot from readers for a second year in a row. A maximalist fantasy, the 87-room property evokes the feeling of being at the home of Rajasthani royalty with " beautiful gardens, shady courtyards, decorative fountains, and reflecting pools," as one voter wrote, calling the effect "heavenly." The service also earned raves from readers, with one describing their postnuptial stay: "I spent five days immediately after the wedding here. They made it so, so special. When we were walking in, they poured flowers on us."

    Score: 98.58

    More information: oberoihotels.com

    2. The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambhore

    The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort pool
    Courtesy of The Oberoi

    Score: 97.41

    More information: oberoihotels.com

    3. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 97.37

    More information: oberoihotels.com

    4. (tie) Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

    Taj Falaknuma Palace interior lobby fountain
    Courtesy of Taj Hotels

    Score: 96.92

    More information: tajhotels.com

    4. (tie) Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

    Taj Lake Palace suite interior
    Courtesy of Taj Hotels

    Score: 96.92

    More information: tajhotels.com

