    The 10 Best Resorts in Greece

    The best resorts in Greece, according to Travel + Leisure readers, maximize their locations to offer unspoiled sunsets and sea views.

    By
    Stacey Leasca
    Stacey Leasca

    Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories

    Published on July 12, 2022

    The Greek Islands have a way of captivating travelers from the moment they disembark the ferry — so much so that many visitors choose to return to the archipelago repeatedly over the years. The only thing that can make this vacation spot even better is booking a stay in one of the best resorts in Greece.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as a city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Pool at Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection
    Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

    When it comes to Greece, readers clearly favor two islands: Mykonos and Santorini. In fact, eight of the 10 winners can be found on those two islands. The two outliers are the Sani Asterias (No. 2), in Halkidiki, and the Blue Palace Elounda (No. 8), A Luxury Collection Resort, Crete.

    Once again, the Andronis hotel group made several appearances on the list, including the Andronis Boutique Hotel (No. 7) and the Andronis Luxury Suites (No. 9), both in Santorini. However, this year, two other hotel groups made strong showings — the Katikies group, with Katikies Santorini (No. 4) and Katikies Mykonos (No. 5), and Canaves, with Canaves Oia Epitome (No. 3) and Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel (No. 6), also in Santorini.

    Here are the 10 best resort hotels in Greece, ready for a getaway soaked in the Mediterranean sun.

    1. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini

    Exterior of Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection
    Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

    The Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Santorini, once again tops the list. It even improved on last year's score — 99.22, up from 99.18. And really, it's no surprise that this hotel received an almost perfect score. The gorgeous property sits high up on a cliff in the village of Imerovigli; the location provides guests with jaw-dropping views of the sea and Skaros Rock. Though every vista point is spectacular, the best sunset view may be from the hotel's infinity pool, which appears to be one with the surrounding sea. To experience the hotel at its best, book one of its luxury suites, which come with private plunge pools and oversize patios.

    Score: 99.22

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    2. Sani Asterias, Halkidiki

    Guest room at Sani Resort
    Courtesy of Sani Resort

    Score: 97.87

    More information: sani-resort.com

    3. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini

    Pool at Canaves Oia Epitome
    Courtesy of Canaves Oia Epitome

    Score: 97.41

    More information: canaves.com

    4. Katikies Santorini

    Pool at Katikies Santorini
    Courtesy of Katikies Santorini

    Score: 96.24

    More information: katikies.com

    5. Katikies Mykonos

    Pool at Katikies Mykonos
    Courtesy of Katikies Mykonos

    Score: 95.29

    More information: katikies.com

    6. Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel, Santorini

    Guest room at Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel
    Courtesy of Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel

    Score: 94.39

    More information: canaves.com

    7. Andronis Boutique Hotel, Santorini

    Outdoor dining at Andronis Boutique Hotel
    Courtesy of Andronis Boutique Hotel

    Score: 93.62

    More information: andronis.com

    8. Blue Palace Elounda, A Luxury Collection Resort, Crete

    Pool at Blue Palace Elounda, A Luxury Collection Resort, Crete
    Courtesy of Blue Palace Elounda, A Luxury Collection Resort, Crete

    Score: 93.45

    More information: marriott.com

    9. Andronis Luxury Suites, Santorini

    Guest room with pool at Andronis Luxury Suites
    Courtesy of Andronis Luxury Suites

    Score: 92.52

    More information: andronis.com

    10. Cavo Tagoo, Mykonos

    Pool at Cavo Tagoo
    Courtesy of Cavo Tagoo

    Score: 89.18

    More information: cavotagoo.com

