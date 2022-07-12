The 10 Best Resorts in Greece

The Greek Islands have a way of captivating travelers from the moment they disembark the ferry — so much so that many visitors choose to return to the archipelago repeatedly over the years. The only thing that can make this vacation spot even better is booking a stay in one of the best resorts in Greece.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as a city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

When it comes to Greece, readers clearly favor two islands: Mykonos and Santorini. In fact, eight of the 10 winners can be found on those two islands. The two outliers are the Sani Asterias (No. 2), in Halkidiki, and the Blue Palace Elounda (No. 8), A Luxury Collection Resort, Crete.

Once again, the Andronis hotel group made several appearances on the list, including the Andronis Boutique Hotel (No. 7) and the Andronis Luxury Suites (No. 9), both in Santorini. However, this year, two other hotel groups made strong showings — the Katikies group, with Katikies Santorini (No. 4) and Katikies Mykonos (No. 5), and Canaves, with Canaves Oia Epitome (No. 3) and Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel (No. 6), also in Santorini.

Here are the 10 best resort hotels in Greece, ready for a getaway soaked in the Mediterranean sun.

1. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

The Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Santorini, once again tops the list. It even improved on last year's score — 99.22, up from 99.18. And really, it's no surprise that this hotel received an almost perfect score. The gorgeous property sits high up on a cliff in the village of Imerovigli; the location provides guests with jaw-dropping views of the sea and Skaros Rock. Though every vista point is spectacular, the best sunset view may be from the hotel's infinity pool, which appears to be one with the surrounding sea. To experience the hotel at its best, book one of its luxury suites, which come with private plunge pools and oversize patios.

Score: 99.22

More information: aubergeresorts.com

2. Sani Asterias, Halkidiki

Courtesy of Sani Resort

Score: 97.87

More information: sani-resort.com

3. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini

Courtesy of Canaves Oia Epitome

Score: 97.41

More information: canaves.com

4. Katikies Santorini

Courtesy of Katikies Santorini

Score: 96.24

More information: katikies.com

5. Katikies Mykonos

Courtesy of Katikies Mykonos

Score: 95.29

More information: katikies.com

6. Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel, Santorini

Courtesy of Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel

Score: 94.39

More information: canaves.com

7. Andronis Boutique Hotel, Santorini

Courtesy of Andronis Boutique Hotel

Score: 93.62

More information: andronis.com

8. Blue Palace Elounda, A Luxury Collection Resort, Crete

Courtesy of Blue Palace Elounda, A Luxury Collection Resort, Crete

Score: 93.45

More information: marriott.com

9. Andronis Luxury Suites, Santorini

Courtesy of Andronis Luxury Suites

Score: 92.52

More information: andronis.com

10. Cavo Tagoo, Mykonos

Courtesy of Cavo Tagoo

Score: 89.18

More information: cavotagoo.com