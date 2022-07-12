The 15 Best Resorts in Europe

While Europe is a large continent with many countries, one destination continues to capture Travel + Leisure readers' hearts: Italy. Travelers enthusiastically returned to its countryside and waterfront properties. In fact, six of the places on this list are hotels around Lake Como and on the Amalfi Coast.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, hotel, Villa Gauggiole, Master Bedroom, Montalcino, Italy. Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

What do the Italian properties on the list bring to the table? "A beautiful escape from reality," a voter wrote of No. 10 Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como. "I truly felt transported and the most relaxed in my life." Another fan called it "my favorite hotel on the planet." Also on Lake Como, No. 13 Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni has incredible "views both from and of the property," according to one T+L reader.

Santorini, the volcanic gem in the southern Aegean Sea, nabbed three of Greece's four spots this year, while France snagged two spots with Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa (No. 4) and Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa (No. 5). The former is a magical hilltop resort inside Luberon Regional Nature Park, with stunning views of the region of Provence, while the latter is the only luxury hotel in the beloved Champagne wine region.

Below, find out which other resorts readers chose as the best resorts in Europe.

1. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, hotel exterior on Il Borgo Avenue, Montalcino, Italy. Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

While nearly all of the other Italian properties on the list are on Lake Como or the Amalfi Coast, this centuries-old Tuscan estate snagged the top prize, with a near-perfect score to boot. Its guests have maximum privacy — the 5,000-acre property has just 42 suites and 11 villas — and find it hard to get bored: They can visit the Brunello di Montalcino winery or play the rolling 18-hole golf course or have a treatment at the lush spa in the estate's former wine cellars or relax by a heated infinity pool with striking views of the countryside. Culinary offerings include two excellent restaurants, a cooking school, and a charming kitchen garden — plus a truffle-hunting excursion. Rooms are lavish, and service is impeccable, ensuring that any countryside-vacation dreams will come true.

Score: 99.25

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

2. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini, Greece

Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, hotel exterior, Imerovigli, Greece. Courtesy of Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection

Score: 99.22

More information: aubergeresorts.com

3. Sani Asterias, Halkidiki, Greece

Sani Asterias Suites, hotel guest room, Halkidiki, Greece. Courtesy of Sani Resort

Score: 97.87

More information: sani-resort.com

4. Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa, Gargas, France

Coquillade Village, hotel exterior, Gargas, France. Courtesy of Coquillade Provence Resort and Spa

Score: 97.82

More information: coquillade.fr

5. Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, Champillon, France

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, hotel guest room, Champagne, France. Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

Score: 97.50

More information: royalchampagne.com

6. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece

Canaves Oia Epitome, hotel exterior Santorini, Greece. Courtesy of Canaves Oia Epitome

Score: 97.41

More information: canaves.com

7. Hotel Santa Caterina, Amalfi, Italy

Hotel Santa Caterina, terrace, Amalfi, Italy. Courtesy of Hotel Santa Caterina

Score: 97.33

More information: hotelsantacaterina.it

8. Il San Pietro di Positano, Positano, Italy

Il San Pietro di Positano, hotel guest room, Positano, Italy. Courtesy of Il San Pietro di Positano

Score: 97.12

More information: ilsanpietro.it

9. Finca Cortesín Hotel, Golf & Spa, Málaga, Spain

Finca Cortesín Hotel Golf and Spa, hotel terrace, Malaga, Spain. Courtesy of Finca Cortesin

Score: 96.97

More information: fincacortesin.com

10. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy

Grand Hotel Tremezzo, lake view hotel Prestige Room, Lake Como, Italy. Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Score: 96.80

More information: grandhoteltremezzo.com

11. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri di Fasano, Italy

Borgo Egnazia, hotel entry, Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy. Courtesy of Borgo Egnazia

Score: 96.60

More information: borgoegnazia.com

12. Katikies Santorini, Greece

Katikies Santorini, hotel exterior view, Santorini, Greece. Courtesy of Katikies Santorini

Score: 96.24

More information: katikiessantorini.com

13. (tie) Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio, Italy

Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, hotel pool, Bellagio, Italy. Courtesy of Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni

Score: 96.00

More information: villaserbelloni.com

13. (tie) Hotel Caesar Augustus, Capri, Italy

Hotel Caesar Augustus, hotel guest room, Capri, Italy. Courtesy of Hotel Caesar Augustus

Score: 96.00

More information: caesar-augustus.com

15. Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy

Le Sirenuse, hotel terrace view, Positano, Italy. Brechenmacher & Baumann/Courtesy of Le Sirenuse

Score: 95.81

More information: lesirenuse.it