    The 15 Best Resorts in Europe

    The best resorts in Europe, according to Travel + Leisure readers, embody the continent’s incredible history, highlight its refined traditions, and provide guests with unparalleled access to its most beautiful settings.

    By
    Devorah Lev-Tov
    Devorah Lev-Tov

    Published on July 12, 2022

    While Europe is a large continent with many countries, one destination continues to capture Travel + Leisure readers' hearts: Italy. Travelers enthusiastically returned to its countryside and waterfront properties. In fact, six of the places on this list are hotels around Lake Como and on the Amalfi Coast.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy
    Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, hotel, Villa Gauggiole, Master Bedroom, Montalcino, Italy. Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

    What do the Italian properties on the list bring to the table? "A beautiful escape from reality," a voter wrote of No. 10 Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como. "I truly felt transported and the most relaxed in my life." Another fan called it "my favorite hotel on the planet." Also on Lake Como, No. 13 Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni has incredible "views both from and of the property," according to one T+L reader.

    Santorini, the volcanic gem in the southern Aegean Sea, nabbed three of Greece's four spots this year, while France snagged two spots with Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa (No. 4) and Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa (No. 5). The former is a magical hilltop resort inside Luberon Regional Nature Park, with stunning views of the region of Provence, while the latter is the only luxury hotel in the beloved Champagne wine region.

    Below, find out which other resorts readers chose as the best resorts in Europe.

    1. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy

    Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy
    Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, hotel exterior on Il Borgo Avenue, Montalcino, Italy. Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

    While nearly all of the other Italian properties on the list are on Lake Como or the Amalfi Coast, this centuries-old Tuscan estate snagged the top prize, with a near-perfect score to boot. Its guests have maximum privacy — the 5,000-acre property has just 42 suites and 11 villas — and find it hard to get bored: They can visit the Brunello di Montalcino winery or play the rolling 18-hole golf course or have a treatment at the lush spa in the estate's former wine cellars or relax by a heated infinity pool with striking views of the countryside. Culinary offerings include two excellent restaurants, a cooking school, and a charming kitchen garden — plus a truffle-hunting excursion. Rooms are lavish, and service is impeccable, ensuring that any countryside-vacation dreams will come true.

    Score: 99.25

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    2. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini, Greece

    Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imerovigli, Greece
    Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, hotel exterior, Imerovigli, Greece. Courtesy of Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection

    Score: 99.22

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    3. Sani Asterias, Halkidiki, Greece

    Sani Asterias Suites, Halkidiki, Greece
    Sani Asterias Suites, hotel guest room, Halkidiki, Greece. Courtesy of Sani Resort

    Score: 97.87

    More information: sani-resort.com

    4. Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa, Gargas, France

    Coquillade Village, Gargas, France
    Coquillade Village, hotel exterior, Gargas, France. Courtesy of Coquillade Provence Resort and Spa

    Score: 97.82

    More information: coquillade.fr

    5. Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, Champillon, France

    Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, Champagne, France
    Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, hotel guest room, Champagne, France. Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

    Score: 97.50

    More information: royalchampagne.com

    6. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece

    Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece
    Canaves Oia Epitome, hotel exterior Santorini, Greece. Courtesy of Canaves Oia Epitome

    Score: 97.41

    More information: canaves.com

    7. Hotel Santa Caterina, Amalfi, Italy

    Hotel Santa Caterina, Amalfi, Italy
    Hotel Santa Caterina, terrace, Amalfi, Italy. Courtesy of Hotel Santa Caterina

    Score: 97.33

    More information: hotelsantacaterina.it

    8. Il San Pietro di Positano, Positano, Italy

    Il San Pietro di Positano, Positano, Italy
    Il San Pietro di Positano, hotel guest room, Positano, Italy. Courtesy of Il San Pietro di Positano

    Score: 97.12

    More information: ilsanpietro.it

    9. Finca Cortesín Hotel, Golf & Spa, Málaga, Spain

    Finca Cortesín Hotel Golf and Spa, Malaga, Spain
    Finca Cortesín Hotel Golf and Spa, hotel terrace, Malaga, Spain. Courtesy of Finca Cortesin

    Score: 96.97

    More information: fincacortesin.com

    10. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy

    10_Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy
    Grand Hotel Tremezzo, lake view hotel Prestige Room, Lake Como, Italy. Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

    Score: 96.80

    More information: grandhoteltremezzo.com

    11. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri di Fasano, Italy

    Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy
    Borgo Egnazia, hotel entry, Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy. Courtesy of Borgo Egnazia

    Score: 96.60

    More information: borgoegnazia.com

    12. Katikies Santorini, Greece

    Katikies Santorini, Santorini, Greece
    Katikies Santorini, hotel exterior view, Santorini, Greece. Courtesy of Katikies Santorini

    Score: 96.24

    More information: katikiessantorini.com

    13. (tie) Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio, Italy

    Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio, Italy
    Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, hotel pool, Bellagio, Italy. Courtesy of Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni

    Score: 96.00

    More information: villaserbelloni.com

    13. (tie) Hotel Caesar Augustus, Capri, Italy

    Hotel Caesar Augustus, Capri, Italy
    Hotel Caesar Augustus, hotel guest room, Capri, Italy. Courtesy of Hotel Caesar Augustus

    Score: 96.00

    More information: caesar-augustus.com

    15. Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy

    Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy
    Le Sirenuse, hotel terrace view, Positano, Italy. Brechenmacher & Baumann/Courtesy of Le Sirenuse

    Score: 95.81

    More information: lesirenuse.it

