The 15 Best Resorts in Europe

She has previously lived in Maryland, Massachusetts, Israel, Australia, and India. * 10+ years of experience as a travel, food, and drinks journalist * 6+ years of experience as a nonfiction book editor * Articles published in The New York Times, The Times, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic, Afar, Vogue, Robb Report, Town & Country, Self, Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, Saveur, Wine Enthusiast, USA Today, and more * Co-author of three books Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email While Europe is a large continent with many countries, one destination continues to capture Travel + Leisure readers' hearts: Italy. Travelers enthusiastically returned to its countryside and waterfront properties. In fact, six of the places on this list are hotels around Lake Como and on the Amalfi Coast. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, hotel, Villa Gauggiole, Master Bedroom, Montalcino, Italy. Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco What do the Italian properties on the list bring to the table? "A beautiful escape from reality," a voter wrote of No. 10 Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como. "I truly felt transported and the most relaxed in my life." Another fan called it "my favorite hotel on the planet." Also on Lake Como, No. 13 Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni has incredible "views both from and of the property," according to one T+L reader. Santorini, the volcanic gem in the southern Aegean Sea, nabbed three of Greece's four spots this year, while France snagged two spots with Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa (No. 4) and Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa (No. 5). The former is a magical hilltop resort inside Luberon Regional Nature Park, with stunning views of the region of Provence, while the latter is the only luxury hotel in the beloved Champagne wine region. Below, find out which other resorts readers chose as the best resorts in Europe. 1. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, hotel exterior on Il Borgo Avenue, Montalcino, Italy. Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco While nearly all of the other Italian properties on the list are on Lake Como or the Amalfi Coast, this centuries-old Tuscan estate snagged the top prize, with a near-perfect score to boot. Its guests have maximum privacy — the 5,000-acre property has just 42 suites and 11 villas — and find it hard to get bored: They can visit the Brunello di Montalcino winery or play the rolling 18-hole golf course or have a treatment at the lush spa in the estate's former wine cellars or relax by a heated infinity pool with striking views of the countryside. Culinary offerings include two excellent restaurants, a cooking school, and a charming kitchen garden — plus a truffle-hunting excursion. Rooms are lavish, and service is impeccable, ensuring that any countryside-vacation dreams will come true. Score: 99.25 More information: rosewoodhotels.com 2. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini, Greece Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, hotel exterior, Imerovigli, Greece. Courtesy of Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection Score: 99.22 More information: aubergeresorts.com 3. Sani Asterias, Halkidiki, Greece Sani Asterias Suites, hotel guest room, Halkidiki, Greece. Courtesy of Sani Resort Score: 97.87 More information: sani-resort.com 4. Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa, Gargas, France Coquillade Village, hotel exterior, Gargas, France. Courtesy of Coquillade Provence Resort and Spa Score: 97.82 More information: coquillade.fr 5. Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, Champillon, France Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, hotel guest room, Champagne, France. Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa Score: 97.50 More information: royalchampagne.com 6. Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece Canaves Oia Epitome, hotel exterior Santorini, Greece. Courtesy of Canaves Oia Epitome Score: 97.41 More information: canaves.com 7. Hotel Santa Caterina, Amalfi, Italy Hotel Santa Caterina, terrace, Amalfi, Italy. Courtesy of Hotel Santa Caterina Score: 97.33 More information: hotelsantacaterina.it 8. Il San Pietro di Positano, Positano, Italy Il San Pietro di Positano, hotel guest room, Positano, Italy. Courtesy of Il San Pietro di Positano Score: 97.12 More information: ilsanpietro.it 9. Finca Cortesín Hotel, Golf & Spa, Málaga, Spain Finca Cortesín Hotel Golf and Spa, hotel terrace, Malaga, Spain. Courtesy of Finca Cortesin Score: 96.97 More information: fincacortesin.com 10. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy Grand Hotel Tremezzo, lake view hotel Prestige Room, Lake Como, Italy. Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo Score: 96.80 More information: grandhoteltremezzo.com 11. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri di Fasano, Italy Borgo Egnazia, hotel entry, Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy. Courtesy of Borgo Egnazia Score: 96.60 More information: borgoegnazia.com 12. Katikies Santorini, Greece Katikies Santorini, hotel exterior view, Santorini, Greece. Courtesy of Katikies Santorini Score: 96.24 More information: katikiessantorini.com 13. (tie) Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio, Italy Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, hotel pool, Bellagio, Italy. Courtesy of Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni Score: 96.00 More information: villaserbelloni.com 13. (tie) Hotel Caesar Augustus, Capri, Italy Hotel Caesar Augustus, hotel guest room, Capri, Italy. Courtesy of Hotel Caesar Augustus Score: 96.00 More information: caesar-augustus.com 15. Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy Le Sirenuse, hotel terrace view, Positano, Italy. Brechenmacher & Baumann/Courtesy of Le Sirenuse Score: 95.81 More information: lesirenuse.it