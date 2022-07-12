    The 10 Best Resorts in Colorado

    The best resorts in Colorado, according to Travel + Leisure readers, bask in the natural splendor of the Centennial State.

    By Scott Bay
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Bluebird powder-ski days, chic mountain villages, rustic Old West main streets, miles of mountain-bike trails — the list of reasons to visit the Centennial State goes on and on. And the best resorts in Colorado, according to Travel + Leisure readers, put all of those things in easy reach.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Exterior winter view of Viceroy Snowmass
    Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

    Skiing is, understandably, one of the biggest winter draws in Colorado, so it makes sense that readers had a particular affinity for mountain properties like No. 2 Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, and No. 10 the Sebastian — Vail, which guests love because they can ski in and ski out from the lobby. "From the employees to the views, you can't beat it," one guest wrote of the latter.

    Year-round destinations also provided memorable experiences. At the family-friendly No. 4 C Lazy U Ranch, horseback riding, archery, ropes courses, and fly-fishing are among the warm-weather pursuits. "The ranch is a magical place," one voter commented. "It's more than a destination — it's where lifelong memories are created."

    But it was Viceroy Snowmass that emerged victorious for the second year in a row. Read on to find out why — and which other resorts join it on the 2022 list of the best resorts in Colorado.

    1. Viceroy Snowmass, Snowmass Village

    Spa entrance at Viceroy Snowmass
    Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

    Snowmass is having a moment, and stylish hotels like this one are helping the resort town steal the spotlight from glitzy Aspen. After hitting the slopes in winter or mountain-biking trails in the summer, guests at this 173-room haven can enjoy the resort's 7,000-square-foot spa, where treatments are inspired by local Ute Native traditions. The staff ensures that every need is taken care of. Readers agree that the service is excellent, as is the location. "The best ski-in, ski-out in the United States!" praised one reader.

    Score: 95.23

    More information: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

    2. Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, Telluride

    Summer view of the pool with mountains in the background at Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection
    Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

    Score: 94.33

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    3. Sonnenalp Hotel, Vail

    Lounge with fire pit indoors at Sonnenalp Hotel
    Courtesy of Sonnenalp Hotel

    Score: 93.43

    More information: sonnenalp.com

    4. C Lazy U Ranch, Granby

    Exterior view of cabins at C Lazy U Ranch
    J. Lee Photography

    Score: 93.07

    More information: clazyu.com

    5. Cloud Camp - The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs

    Aerial view of Cloud Camp at The Broadmoor
    Kevin Syms/Courtesy of The Broadmoor

    Score: 92.91

    More information: broadmoor.com

    6. The Little Nell, Aspen

    Double bed guestroom with view at The Little Nell
    Courtesy of The Little Nell

    Score: 92.84

    More information: thelittlenell.com

    7. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, Aspen

    Guestroom at Hotel Jerome
    Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

    Score: 91.96

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    8. The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs

    Exterior view of The Broadmoor during golden hour
    Kevin Syms/Courtesy of The Broadmoor

    Score: 91.81

    More information: broadmoor.com

    9. Four Seasons Resort & Residences Vail

    Hotel lobby lounge with fireplace at Four Seasons Vail
    Courtesy of Four Seasons

    Score: 91.34

    More information: fourseasons.com

    10. The Sebastian — Vail

    Exterior evening view of The Sebastian Vail during winter
    Courtesy of The Sebastian Vail

    Score: 90.48

    More information: thesebastianvail.com

