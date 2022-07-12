The 15 Best Resorts in Asia

Now that pandemic-induced lockdowns have mostly been lifted, the best resorts in Asia are once again welcoming visitors. This year's top scorers, according to the votes of Travel + Leisure readers, all seem to have one thing in common: extraordinary physical settings that offer the feeling of escaping into another world.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

India earned five spots on the list, the most of any country represented. Among them is the Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort (No. 6), a tented camp that's a short drive from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan (famous for its population of tigers). "A beautiful property with world-class service," said one reader. Another mentioned the "perfect location" and the "tents, which are the extreme in luxury."

In Thailand, newcomer the Standard, Hua Hin (No. 7) has gained quite a following since it opened last December. In typical fashion for the youthful brand, the 199 guest rooms and villas are designed in a contemporary, minimalist style. The expansive pool deck is a popular hangout spot, thanks largely to the Lido Bar, where drinks and Thai snacks are served.

Three properties on Bali, Indonesia, made the list: the Alila Villas Uluwatu (No. 14), Capella Ubud, Bali (No. 3), and Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve (No. 5) — the latter owing to the fact it "truly represented a Balinese village," said one reader, who valued the resort's location along the Ayung River. Another mentioned the "human connection" of the staff: "Their personalized service is on another level. If you'd like to find a place to relax your mind, body, and soul in Ubud, this is the best sanctuary."

But the property that earned the highest scores from readers was Waldorf Astoria, Maldives Ithaafushi. Below, find out what readers had to say about it and which hotels joined it on this year's list of the best resorts in Asia.

1. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, South Malé Atoll, Maldives

"Unforgettable" was one reader's impression of this year's winner. The resort is a short ride from the capital city, Mahé — the property's yacht can transfer guests directly from the airport to the hotel in 45 minutes. Once there, they'll find what one T+L reader dubbed "the best luxury resort in the Indian Ocean." A series of overwater bungalows and beachfront villas are connected by wooden pathways stretching over the seemingly endless blue of the ocean. Even the smallest accommodations are huge by conventional standards ("Hands down the best standard room I have ever seen," said one reader), with guest villas starting at more than 2,500 square feet. Each comes with its own private pool, wooden deck, and garden. Eleven food and beverage outlets offer a range of cuisines, from Shanghainese at Li Long to Australian-inspired barbecue at the Ledge by Dave Pynt, helmed by the chef from the Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Singapore.

Score: 99.11

More information: hilton.com

2. One&Only Reethi Rah, North Malé Atoll, Maldives

Score: 98.93

More information: oneandonlyresorts.com

3. Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Score: 98.87

More information: capellahotels.com

4. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

Score: 98.58

More information: oberoihotels.com

5. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Ubud, Indonesia

Score: 98.31

More information: ritzcarlton.com

6. The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambhore, India

Score: 97.41

More information: oberoi.com

7. The Standard, Hua Hin, Thailand

Score: 97.38

More information: standardhotels.com

8. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 97.37

More information: oberoi.com

9. (tie) Nihi Sumba, Sumba, Indonesia

Score: 97.33

More information: nihi.com

9. (tie) Raffles Grand Hotel d'Angkor, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Score: 97.33

More information: raffles.com

11. Six Senses Yao Noi, Yao Noi, Thailand

Score: 97.07

More information: sixsenses.com

12. (tie) Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, India

Score: 96.92

More information: tajhotels.com

12. (tie) Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India

Score: 96.92

More information: tajhotels.com

14. Alila Villas Uluwatu, Uluwatu, Indonesia

Score: 96.88

More information: alilahotels.com

15. Six Senses Con Dao, Con Dao, Vietnam

Score: 96.80

More information: sixsenses.com