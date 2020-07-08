Our readers love the charm of the old west combined with unparalleled hospitality.

This Luxury Dude Ranch Is the Best Resort in the U.S.

There’s a reason celebrities and seasoned travelers escape the hustle and bustle of their busy lives to the remote wilderness of Wyoming, starting with the fact that it’s breathtakingly beautiful.

Then there’s The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, a luxury dude ranch that offers 30,000 acres of adventure, scenic landscapes, and wide-open space to breathe fresh air while living out your authentic western fantasy. And Travel + Leisure readers decided it’s the best resort in the United States for the second year in a row.

Image zoom Courtesy of Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection

Every year, for the World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.

For our readers, The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch was an easy decision. “It’s the best place I’ve ever stayed,” one reader said, adding that the dude ranch is “just amazing.”

And it’s easy to see why, considering the all-inclusive resort combines “legacy, tradition, and heritage with modern extravagance” across high-end log cabins, beautiful rooms, and cabin suites on a real working cattle ranch. Not to mention the food options, which range from seed-to-table meals to an authentic chuckwagon dinner.

Image zoom Courtesy of Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection

Here, guests can spend a morning learning the delicate art of fly fishing before escaping to the spa for a signature facial that will leave their skin looking as beautiful as a Wyoming summer sunset. Yoga is as essential an on-site activity as a horseback ride through the ranch's 50 miles of trails. Families can join in on over 40 different activities for a true western experience, or adults can spend an evening at the saloon sipping a perfectly crafted cocktail, hoping for the perfectly played hand of poker.

Image zoom Courtesy of Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection

“I’d move here if I could,” another reader said. “It’s one of the few places where I can truly relax.”