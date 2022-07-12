The 10 Best Hotels in Paris

If there is one thing that's clear from this year's World's Best Award–winning hotels in Paris, it's that Travel + Leisure readers have been keeping tabs on the French capital, even amid border restrictions. The proof? This year, two brand-new Paris hotels earned spots on this WBA list: No. 1 Hôtel Madame Rêve, which opened in October 2021, and No. 5 Cheval Blanc Paris, which opened in September 2021. Readers raved about Cheval Blanc, with one calling out the service as "over the top and yet discreet" and another saying the property's "Dior Spa is incredible."

While the Ritz Paris (No. 7) is by no means new — it first opened in 1898 — the "treasured destination hotel," as one reader called it, did unveil the Ritz Bar in September 2021. The moody, brass- and leather-swathed space treats guests to unexpected offerings, serving tapas and astrologically inspired cocktails in the city of vin rouge and sherry-and-cream-laden sauces.

Last year's No. 1 hotel is not far from the top. La Réserve Paris – Hotel & Spa came in at No. 2 this year, as T+L readers once again found the 40-room hotel with a Michelin two-starred restaurant to be "one of the truly special boutique hotels in Paris," according to one respondent. Another called it "the whole package" and mentioned a "secret lounge" that hotel guests should make a point to find.

There was some movement in the middle of the list this year — most notably, Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, shot from No. 9 to No. 4. The hotel offers spectacular views of Place de la Concorde and puts guests in walking distance of the Louvre and Tuileries to the east and the Champs-Élysées and Arc de Triomphe to the west. Le Bristol rose to the No. 3 spot (from No. 4 last year), and two hotels that didn't place last year made the top 10: Shangri-La Paris and Relais Christine, the only winner on the Left Bank.

Read on for our list of winners and to find out why readers chose the Hôtel Madame Rêve as the best in Paris.

1. Hôtel Madame Rêve

Housed in a 19th-century post office, Hôtel Madame Rêve just opened in October 2021. (It was also named to T+L's editor-curated It List 2022 earlier this year.) The 82-room hotel, with 19 suites on the top floor, has views of the heaviest-hitting Paris attractions: the Eiffel Tower, Sacré-Coeur, and Notre Dame — and a brand-new rooftop bar, from which to enjoy the City of Light's incomparable scenery. It's extremely apparent, from both the reader comments (many of which were submitted in French) and the local buzz around La Plume, the hotel's French-Japanese restaurant, that Madame Rêve offers a rare glimpse into the locals' experience (one reader called it "the Parisian place to go out"). Among the French reviews was one reader's endorsement of the hotel's "splendide vue et service" (splendid view and service) and another fan, who enjoyed a "séjour superbe" (superb stay), called the location "hors du temps" (timeless).

2. La Réserve Paris – Hotel & Spa

3. Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Collection

4. Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel

5. Cheval Blanc Paris

6. Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

7. Ritz Paris

8. Mandarin Oriental, Paris

9. Shangri-La Paris

10. Relais Christine

