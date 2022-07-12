The 10 Best Hotels in Paris In the eyes of Travel + Leisure readers, the best hotels in Paris are found in prime locations and display a sense of panache. By Maya Kachroo-Levine Maya Kachroo-Levine Instagram Maya Kachroo-Levine is the luxury and experiences editor at Travel + Leisure digital. She's previously edited at Departures, Expedia, GOOD, Medium, and The Balance and written for LA Weekly, TIME, The Atlantic, Marie Claire, and Refinery29, among others. Maya has lived in Montreal, Boston, Geneva, Ithaca, N.Y., Paris, and Los Angeles, where she's currently based. She's been traveling since she was young, taking the TGV through France and riding on the back of a motorized scooter in New Delhi as a toddler. More recently, she's covered Greece, France, and Singapore's reopening on the ground, copiloted a private jet, roasted agave to make mezcal in Oaxaca, Mexico, and ventured to Sweden's Arctic Circle in the middle of winter. She loves being the first in at new hotels and improving the bloody mary mix in airport lounges (the trick is to find celery salt, FYI). Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Hôtel Madame Rêve If there is one thing that's clear from this year's World's Best Award–winning hotels in Paris, it's that Travel + Leisure readers have been keeping tabs on the French capital, even amid border restrictions. The proof? This year, two brand-new Paris hotels earned spots on this WBA list: No. 1 Hôtel Madame Rêve, which opened in October 2021, and No. 5 Cheval Blanc Paris, which opened in September 2021. Readers raved about Cheval Blanc, with one calling out the service as "over the top and yet discreet" and another saying the property's "Dior Spa is incredible." Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. While the Ritz Paris (No. 7) is by no means new — it first opened in 1898 — the "treasured destination hotel," as one reader called it, did unveil the Ritz Bar in September 2021. The moody, brass- and leather-swathed space treats guests to unexpected offerings, serving tapas and astrologically inspired cocktails in the city of vin rouge and sherry-and-cream-laden sauces. Last year's No. 1 hotel is not far from the top. La Réserve Paris – Hotel & Spa came in at No. 2 this year, as T+L readers once again found the 40-room hotel with a Michelin two-starred restaurant to be "one of the truly special boutique hotels in Paris," according to one respondent. Another called it "the whole package" and mentioned a "secret lounge" that hotel guests should make a point to find. There was some movement in the middle of the list this year — most notably, Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, shot from No. 9 to No. 4. The hotel offers spectacular views of Place de la Concorde and puts guests in walking distance of the Louvre and Tuileries to the east and the Champs-Élysées and Arc de Triomphe to the west. Le Bristol rose to the No. 3 spot (from No. 4 last year), and two hotels that didn't place last year made the top 10: Shangri-La Paris and Relais Christine, the only winner on the Left Bank. Read on for our list of winners and to find out why readers chose the Hôtel Madame Rêve as the best in Paris. 1. Hôtel Madame Rêve Housed in a 19th-century post office, Hôtel Madame Rêve just opened in October 2021. (It was also named to T+L's editor-curated It List 2022 earlier this year.) The 82-room hotel, with 19 suites on the top floor, has views of the heaviest-hitting Paris attractions: the Eiffel Tower, Sacré-Coeur, and Notre Dame — and a brand-new rooftop bar, from which to enjoy the City of Light's incomparable scenery. It's extremely apparent, from both the reader comments (many of which were submitted in French) and the local buzz around La Plume, the hotel's French-Japanese restaurant, that Madame Rêve offers a rare glimpse into the locals' experience (one reader called it "the Parisian place to go out"). Among the French reviews was one reader's endorsement of the hotel's "splendide vue et service" (splendid view and service) and another fan, who enjoyed a "séjour superbe" (superb stay), called the location "hors du temps" (timeless). Score: 98.73 More information: madamereve.com 2. La Réserve Paris – Hotel & Spa Grégoire Gardette/Courtesy of La Réserve Paris – Hotel & Spa Score: 97.26 More information: lareserve-paris.com 3. Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Collection Courtesy of Le Bristol Paris Score: 96.00 More information: lebristolparis.com 4. Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel Courtesy of Hôtel de Crillon Score: 95.66 More information: rosewoodhotels.com 5. Cheval Blanc Paris Alexandre Tabaste/Courtesy of Cheval Blanc Paris Score: 94.67 More information: chevalblanc.com 6. Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Score: 93.35 More information: fourseasons.com/paris 7. Ritz Paris Courtesy of Ritz Paris Score: 93.19 More information: ritzparis.com 8. Mandarin Oriental, Paris Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Score: 92.63 More information: mandarinoriental.com 9. Shangri-La Paris Courtesy of Shangri-La Paris Score: 92.59 More information: shangri-la.com 10. Relais Christine Courtesy of Relais Christine Score: 92.25 More information: relais-christine.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit