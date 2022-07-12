    The 10 Best Resorts in New York State

    The best resorts in New York State, according to Travel + Leisure readers, can mostly be found near the mountains and lakes.

    By
    Peter Terzian
    Peter Terzian

    Peter Terzian is the features editor of Travel + Leisure, where he has been on staff since 2017. He has been an editor at Elle Decor, Culture and Travel, and Out magazines, as well as Newsday, the Long Island newspaper. He has written for The Paris Review, Bookforum, The Los Angeles Times, and T Magazine, and is the editor of "Heavy Rotation: Twenty Writers on the Albums That Changed Their Lives," which was published by Harper Perennial in 2009.

    Published on July 12, 2022

    New York State has an appeal that is often subtle and slow to work its magic — at least in comparison to other nearby leisure destinations like historic New England or glitzy Manhattan. But after one trip to the Adirondacks or the Finger Lakes, many travelers are beguiled for life. Travel + Leisure readers, in particular, seem enamored with the Empire State's charming small towns and the warm hospitality found at the best resorts in New York.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    WIth the exception of No. 2, the Rockaway Hotel & Spa, near the beach in New York City's Rockaways, and No.7, Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, on the eastern tip of Long Island, the hotels voted onto this year's list of the best resorts in New York can all be found in upstate New York, which has seen a flurry of openings in the past several years. Some may be located near towering peaks and picturesque freshwater lakes, but all offer plenty of reasons to stay on the property. For one voter, No. 6 Whiteface Lodge cast a spell with its complimentary amenities like "skates for ice-skating at their on-site pond, bowling, a large movie room, and cozy lean-tos outside for fires." Another voter, who booked a private lakeside cabin at Lake Placid Lodge (No. 8), appreciated having the opportunity to simply disconnect for a while: "We relaxed in front of the fire reading and playing Scrabble."

    Aerial view of spa at Inns of Aurora
    Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

    Food was also a draw, but not always in the ways travelers might expect. As one reader and fan of the Sagamore (No. 10) wrote, "Best lobster roll I've had in a long time, and it's not even close to the ocean. Go figure!"

    Still, it was the Inns of Aurora that readers found most captivating among the best resorts in New York. Find out why below.

    1. Inns of Aurora, Aurora

    Blue lounge at Inns of Aurora
    Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

    This constellation of five inns set in a historic village on the shores of Cayuga Lake continues to win plaudits from readers for its fairy-tale setting and polished performance. "A wonderful combination of charm and modern amenities," one reader wrote. "Each inn has a distinct personality, and the location on the lake is idyllic. It's not to be missed if you're visiting the Finger Lakes." Multiple voters also praised the holistic spa, which is located on a hill overlooking the water.

    Score: 95.46

    More information: innsofaurora.com

    2. The Rockaway Hotel & Spa, New York City

    Suite living room at The Rockaway Hotel & Spa
    Kyle Knodell

    Score: 95.06

    More information: therockawayhotel.com

    3. Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

    Indoor heated pool at Monhonk Mountain House
    Courtesy of Mohonk Mountain House

    Score: 93.93

    More information: mohonk.com

    4. The Lake House on Canandaigua, Canandaigua

    Aerial view of sauna and fire pit at
    Courtesy of The Lake House on Canandaigua

    Score: 92.00

    More information: lakehousecanandaigua.com

    5. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown

    Exterior view of The Otesaga Resort
    Courtesy of The Otesaga Resort

    Score: 91.29

    More information: otesaga.com

    6. Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid

    Canoe and lake side seating at Whiteface Lodge
    Courtesy of Whiteface Lodge

    Score: 90.93

    More information: thewhitefacelodge.com

    7. Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, Montauk

    Bed at Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina
    Courtesy of Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina

    Score: 90.31

    More information: gurneysresorts.com

    8. Lake Placid Lodge, Lake Placid

    Interior at Lake Placid Lodge
    Courtesy of Lake Placid Lodge

    Score: 90.09

    More information: lakeplacidlodge.com

    9. Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, Lake Placid

    Exterior and lawn view of Mirror Lake Inn
    Courtesy of Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa

    Score: 89.38

    More information: mirrorlakeinn.com

    10. The Sagamore Resort, Bolton Landing

    Sunset view of exterior and pool at The Sagamore Resort
    Courtesy of The Sagamore Resort

    Score: 88.00

    More information: thesagamore.com

