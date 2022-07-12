The 10 Best Resorts in New York State

New York State has an appeal that is often subtle and slow to work its magic — at least in comparison to other nearby leisure destinations like historic New England or glitzy Manhattan. But after one trip to the Adirondacks or the Finger Lakes, many travelers are beguiled for life. Travel + Leisure readers, in particular, seem enamored with the Empire State's charming small towns and the warm hospitality found at the best resorts in New York.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

WIth the exception of No. 2, the Rockaway Hotel & Spa, near the beach in New York City's Rockaways, and No.7, Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, on the eastern tip of Long Island, the hotels voted onto this year's list of the best resorts in New York can all be found in upstate New York, which has seen a flurry of openings in the past several years. Some may be located near towering peaks and picturesque freshwater lakes, but all offer plenty of reasons to stay on the property. For one voter, No. 6 Whiteface Lodge cast a spell with its complimentary amenities like "skates for ice-skating at their on-site pond, bowling, a large movie room, and cozy lean-tos outside for fires." Another voter, who booked a private lakeside cabin at Lake Placid Lodge (No. 8), appreciated having the opportunity to simply disconnect for a while: "We relaxed in front of the fire reading and playing Scrabble."

Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

Food was also a draw, but not always in the ways travelers might expect. As one reader and fan of the Sagamore (No. 10) wrote, "Best lobster roll I've had in a long time, and it's not even close to the ocean. Go figure!"

Still, it was the Inns of Aurora that readers found most captivating among the best resorts in New York. Find out why below.

1. Inns of Aurora, Aurora

Courtesy of Inns of Aurora

This constellation of five inns set in a historic village on the shores of Cayuga Lake continues to win plaudits from readers for its fairy-tale setting and polished performance. "A wonderful combination of charm and modern amenities," one reader wrote. "Each inn has a distinct personality, and the location on the lake is idyllic. It's not to be missed if you're visiting the Finger Lakes." Multiple voters also praised the holistic spa, which is located on a hill overlooking the water.

Score: 95.46

More information: innsofaurora.com

2. The Rockaway Hotel & Spa, New York City

Kyle Knodell

Score: 95.06

More information: therockawayhotel.com

3. Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

Courtesy of Mohonk Mountain House

Score: 93.93

More information: mohonk.com

4. The Lake House on Canandaigua, Canandaigua

Courtesy of The Lake House on Canandaigua

Score: 92.00

More information: lakehousecanandaigua.com

5. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown

Courtesy of The Otesaga Resort

Score: 91.29

More information: otesaga.com

6. Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid

Courtesy of Whiteface Lodge

Score: 90.93

More information: thewhitefacelodge.com

7. Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, Montauk

Courtesy of Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina

Score: 90.31

More information: gurneysresorts.com

8. Lake Placid Lodge, Lake Placid

Courtesy of Lake Placid Lodge

Score: 90.09

More information: lakeplacidlodge.com

9. Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, Lake Placid

Courtesy of Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa

Score: 89.38

More information: mirrorlakeinn.com

10. The Sagamore Resort, Bolton Landing

Courtesy of The Sagamore Resort

Score: 88.00

More information: thesagamore.com