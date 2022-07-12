The 10 Best Resorts in New York State The best resorts in New York State, according to Travel + Leisure readers, can mostly be found near the mountains and lakes. By Peter Terzian Peter Terzian Peter Terzian is the features editor of Travel + Leisure, where he has been on staff since 2017. He has been an editor at Elle Decor, Culture and Travel, and Out magazines, as well as Newsday, the Long Island newspaper. He has written for The Paris Review, Bookforum, The Los Angeles Times, and T Magazine, and is the editor of "Heavy Rotation: Twenty Writers on the Albums That Changed Their Lives," which was published by Harper Perennial in 2009. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email New York State has an appeal that is often subtle and slow to work its magic — at least in comparison to other nearby leisure destinations like historic New England or glitzy Manhattan. But after one trip to the Adirondacks or the Finger Lakes, many travelers are beguiled for life. Travel + Leisure readers, in particular, seem enamored with the Empire State's charming small towns and the warm hospitality found at the best resorts in New York. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. WIth the exception of No. 2, the Rockaway Hotel & Spa, near the beach in New York City's Rockaways, and No.7, Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, on the eastern tip of Long Island, the hotels voted onto this year's list of the best resorts in New York can all be found in upstate New York, which has seen a flurry of openings in the past several years. Some may be located near towering peaks and picturesque freshwater lakes, but all offer plenty of reasons to stay on the property. For one voter, No. 6 Whiteface Lodge cast a spell with its complimentary amenities like "skates for ice-skating at their on-site pond, bowling, a large movie room, and cozy lean-tos outside for fires." Another voter, who booked a private lakeside cabin at Lake Placid Lodge (No. 8), appreciated having the opportunity to simply disconnect for a while: "We relaxed in front of the fire reading and playing Scrabble." Courtesy of Inns of Aurora Food was also a draw, but not always in the ways travelers might expect. As one reader and fan of the Sagamore (No. 10) wrote, "Best lobster roll I've had in a long time, and it's not even close to the ocean. Go figure!" Still, it was the Inns of Aurora that readers found most captivating among the best resorts in New York. Find out why below. 1. Inns of Aurora, Aurora Courtesy of Inns of Aurora This constellation of five inns set in a historic village on the shores of Cayuga Lake continues to win plaudits from readers for its fairy-tale setting and polished performance. "A wonderful combination of charm and modern amenities," one reader wrote. "Each inn has a distinct personality, and the location on the lake is idyllic. It's not to be missed if you're visiting the Finger Lakes." Multiple voters also praised the holistic spa, which is located on a hill overlooking the water. Score: 95.46 More information: innsofaurora.com 2. The Rockaway Hotel & Spa, New York City Kyle Knodell Score: 95.06 More information: therockawayhotel.com 3. Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz Courtesy of Mohonk Mountain House Score: 93.93 More information: mohonk.com 4. The Lake House on Canandaigua, Canandaigua Courtesy of The Lake House on Canandaigua Score: 92.00 More information: lakehousecanandaigua.com 5. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown Courtesy of The Otesaga Resort Score: 91.29 More information: otesaga.com 6. Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid Courtesy of Whiteface Lodge Score: 90.93 More information: thewhitefacelodge.com 7. Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, Montauk Courtesy of Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina Score: 90.31 More information: gurneysresorts.com 8. Lake Placid Lodge, Lake Placid Courtesy of Lake Placid Lodge Score: 90.09 More information: lakeplacidlodge.com 9. Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, Lake Placid Courtesy of Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa Score: 89.38 More information: mirrorlakeinn.com 10. The Sagamore Resort, Bolton Landing Courtesy of The Sagamore Resort Score: 88.00 More information: thesagamore.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit