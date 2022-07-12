The 15 Best Hotels in New York City The best hotels in New York City capture a sense of bygone elegance while offering thoroughly modern hospitality. By Tim Latterner Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Whether you're enjoying ice cream cones from Mister Softee in the summer or snagging selfies in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in the winter, the streets are always bustling with excitement in the city that never sleeps. Looming high above it all, though, the best hotels in New York City are a welcome respite. Once you've visited, eaten, and shopped your way around town, returning to any of these guest rooms is a great way to recharge for another day in the Big Apple. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Courtesy of The Lowell New York City is full of eye-catching modern buildings, among them the 22-floor stunner that houses the No. 3 William Vale. Located in Brooklyn's hip Williamsburg neighborhood, it has earned a loyal following of locals as well thanks to its rooftop bar and outdoor pool, which both have views of the Manhattan skyline. Many of T+L readers' favorite hotels represent a classic era with ornate, detailed facades. Hotels like the St. Regis (No. 8), the Plaza (No. 10), and the Pierre (No. 15) all stand out with gilded, glamorous looks that continue to catch travelers' eyes. Modern renovations have been carefully adapted to the original designer's intent at the Carlyle (No. 2). "It lives up to its 'Old New York' reputation," wrote one reader. "It's elegant, with one of the best bars in town, Bemelmans." And while these kinds of over-the-top properties have certainly earned their places among the best hotels in New York City, the No. 1 spot went to the Lowell—a bastion of understated elegance in one of N.Y.C.'s most coveted neighborhoods. Find out what readers had to say below. 1. The Lowell Nico Schinco/Courtesy of The Lowell Tucked in among the sleepy side streets of Manhattan's Upper East Side, the Lowell Hotel is a perfect balance of subtlety and luxury. From the brick facade that blends into the neighborhood to the intimate lobby and bar, everything about this space feels special. "There may not be bargains at this hotel, but it's worth every penny," said one reader. The interiors also feel carefully curated, courtesy of designer Michael S. Smith, who was also tapped to design the Obama White House. Score: 98.80 More information: lowellhotel.com 2. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel Don Riddle/Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel Score: 95.27 More information: rosewoodhotels.com 3. The William Vale Read McKendree/Courtesy of The William Vale Score: 95.14 More information: thewilliamvale.com 4. The Mark Scott Frances/Courtesy of The Mark Hotel Score: 95.04 More information: themarkhotel.com 5. The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue Michael Weber/Courtesy of The Langham, New York Score: 94.89 More information: langhamhotels.com 6. Public Courtesy of PUBLIC hotel Score: 94.31 More information: publichotels.com 7. Baccarat Hotel New York Eric Laignel/Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel New York Score: 93.03 More information: baccarathotels.com 8. The St. Regis New York Bruce Buck/Courtesy of St. Regis New York Score: 92.79 More information: marriott.com 9. The Kimberly Hotel Paul Gelsobello/Courtesy of The Kimberly Hotel & Suites Score: 91.90 More information: kimberlyhotel.com 10. The Plaza Courtesy of The Plaza - a Fairmont Managed Hotel Score: 91.73 More information: theplazany.com 11. The Standard, East Village Chris Leaman/Courtesy of The Standard, East Village Score: 91.33 More information: standardhotels.com 12. Park Hyatt New York Donna Dotan/Courtesy of Park Hyatt New York Score: 91.17 More information: hyatt.com 13. Sofitel New York Courtesy of Sofitel New York Score: 90.89 More information: sofitel-new-york.com 14. Lotte New York Palace Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners/Courtesy of Lotte New York Palace Score: 90.87 More information: lottenypalace.com 15. The Pierre, New York, a Taj Hotel Courtesy of The Pierre - a Taj Hotel Score: 90.29 More information: thepierreny.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit