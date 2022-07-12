    The 15 Best Hotels in New York City

    The best hotels in New York City capture a sense of bygone elegance while offering thoroughly modern hospitality.

    By Tim Latterner
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Whether you're enjoying ice cream cones from Mister Softee in the summer or snagging selfies in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in the winter, the streets are always bustling with excitement in the city that never sleeps. Looming high above it all, though, the best hotels in New York City are a welcome respite. Once you've visited, eaten, and shopped your way around town, returning to any of these guest rooms is a great way to recharge for another day in the Big Apple.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Interior of a guest room at The Lowell
    Courtesy of The Lowell

    New York City is full of eye-catching modern buildings, among them the 22-floor stunner that houses the No. 3 William Vale. Located in Brooklyn's hip Williamsburg neighborhood, it has earned a loyal following of locals as well thanks to its rooftop bar and outdoor pool, which both have views of the Manhattan skyline.

    Many of T+L readers' favorite hotels represent a classic era with ornate, detailed facades. Hotels like the St. Regis (No. 8), the Plaza (No. 10), and the Pierre (No. 15) all stand out with gilded, glamorous looks that continue to catch travelers' eyes. Modern renovations have been carefully adapted to the original designer's intent at the Carlyle (No. 2). "It lives up to its 'Old New York' reputation," wrote one reader. "It's elegant, with one of the best bars in town, Bemelmans."

    And while these kinds of over-the-top properties have certainly earned their places among the best hotels in New York City, the No. 1 spot went to the Lowell—a bastion of understated elegance in one of N.Y.C.'s most coveted neighborhoods. Find out what readers had to say below.

    1. The Lowell

    Dining at The Lowell
    Nico Schinco/Courtesy of The Lowell

    Tucked in among the sleepy side streets of Manhattan's Upper East Side, the Lowell Hotel is a perfect balance of subtlety and luxury. From the brick facade that blends into the neighborhood to the intimate lobby and bar, everything about this space feels special. "There may not be bargains at this hotel, but it's worth every penny," said one reader. The interiors also feel carefully curated, courtesy of designer Michael S. Smith, who was also tapped to design the Obama White House.

    Score: 98.80

    More information: lowellhotel.com

    2. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

    Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel
    Don Riddle/Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

    Score: 95.27

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    3. The William Vale

    View of NYC from The William Vale hotel
    Read McKendree/Courtesy of The William Vale

    Score: 95.14

    More information: thewilliamvale.com

    4. The Mark

    The Penthouse Atrium at The Mark
    Scott Frances/Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

    Score: 95.04

    More information: themarkhotel.com

    5. The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

    A guest room terrace at The Langham, New York
    Michael Weber/Courtesy of The Langham, New York

    Score: 94.89

    More information: langhamhotels.com

    6. Public

    Exterior view of the PUBLIC hotel and rooftop at night
    Courtesy of PUBLIC hotel

    Score: 94.31

    More information: publichotels.com

    7. Baccarat Hotel New York

    The Petit Salon inside the Baccarat Hotel New York
    Eric Laignel/Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel New York

    Score: 93.03

    More information: baccarathotels.com

    8. The St. Regis New York

    Royal Suite at The St. Regis New York, Living Room
    Bruce Buck/Courtesy of St. Regis New York

    Score: 92.79

    More information: marriott.com

    9. The Kimberly Hotel

    A balcony at The Kimberly Hotel & Suites
    Paul Gelsobello/Courtesy of The Kimberly Hotel & Suites

    Score: 91.90

    More information: kimberlyhotel.com

    10. The Plaza

    The Plaza Exterior from Fifth Avenue
    Courtesy of The Plaza - a Fairmont Managed Hotel

    Score: 91.73

    More information: theplazany.com

    11. The Standard, East Village

    View of and from the Penthouse at The Standard, East Village
    Chris Leaman/Courtesy of The Standard, East Village

    Score: 91.33

    More information: standardhotels.com

    12. Park Hyatt New York

    View from a suite bathroom at the Park Hyatt New York
    Donna Dotan/Courtesy of Park Hyatt New York

    Score: 91.17

    More information: hyatt.com

    13. Sofitel New York

    Sofitel New York Prestige Terrace Suite at night
    Courtesy of Sofitel New York

    Score: 90.89

    More information: sofitel-new-york.com

    14. Lotte New York Palace

    The facade and main entrance to the Lotte New York Palace
    Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners/Courtesy of Lotte New York Palace

    Score: 90.87

    More information: lottenypalace.com

    15. The Pierre, New York, a Taj Hotel

    View from a guest room at The Pierre - a Taj Hotel
    Courtesy of The Pierre - a Taj Hotel

    Score: 90.29

    More information: thepierreny.com

