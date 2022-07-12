The 15 Best Hotels in New York City

Whether you're enjoying ice cream cones from Mister Softee in the summer or snagging selfies in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in the winter, the streets are always bustling with excitement in the city that never sleeps. Looming high above it all, though, the best hotels in New York City are a welcome respite. Once you've visited, eaten, and shopped your way around town, returning to any of these guest rooms is a great way to recharge for another day in the Big Apple.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Courtesy of The Lowell

New York City is full of eye-catching modern buildings, among them the 22-floor stunner that houses the No. 3 William Vale. Located in Brooklyn's hip Williamsburg neighborhood, it has earned a loyal following of locals as well thanks to its rooftop bar and outdoor pool, which both have views of the Manhattan skyline.

Many of T+L readers' favorite hotels represent a classic era with ornate, detailed facades. Hotels like the St. Regis (No. 8), the Plaza (No. 10), and the Pierre (No. 15) all stand out with gilded, glamorous looks that continue to catch travelers' eyes. Modern renovations have been carefully adapted to the original designer's intent at the Carlyle (No. 2). "It lives up to its 'Old New York' reputation," wrote one reader. "It's elegant, with one of the best bars in town, Bemelmans."

And while these kinds of over-the-top properties have certainly earned their places among the best hotels in New York City, the No. 1 spot went to the Lowell—a bastion of understated elegance in one of N.Y.C.'s most coveted neighborhoods. Find out what readers had to say below.

1. The Lowell

Nico Schinco/Courtesy of The Lowell

Tucked in among the sleepy side streets of Manhattan's Upper East Side, the Lowell Hotel is a perfect balance of subtlety and luxury. From the brick facade that blends into the neighborhood to the intimate lobby and bar, everything about this space feels special. "There may not be bargains at this hotel, but it's worth every penny," said one reader. The interiors also feel carefully curated, courtesy of designer Michael S. Smith, who was also tapped to design the Obama White House.

Score: 98.80

More information: lowellhotel.com

2. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Don Riddle/Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Score: 95.27

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

3. The William Vale

Read McKendree/Courtesy of The William Vale

Score: 95.14

More information: thewilliamvale.com

4. The Mark

Scott Frances/Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

Score: 95.04

More information: themarkhotel.com

5. The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Michael Weber/Courtesy of The Langham, New York

Score: 94.89

More information: langhamhotels.com

6. Public

Courtesy of PUBLIC hotel

Score: 94.31

More information: publichotels.com

7. Baccarat Hotel New York

Eric Laignel/Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel New York

Score: 93.03

More information: baccarathotels.com

8. The St. Regis New York

Bruce Buck/Courtesy of St. Regis New York

Score: 92.79

More information: marriott.com

9. The Kimberly Hotel

Paul Gelsobello/Courtesy of The Kimberly Hotel & Suites

Score: 91.90

More information: kimberlyhotel.com

10. The Plaza

Courtesy of The Plaza - a Fairmont Managed Hotel

Score: 91.73

More information: theplazany.com

11. The Standard, East Village

Chris Leaman/Courtesy of The Standard, East Village

Score: 91.33

More information: standardhotels.com

12. Park Hyatt New York

Donna Dotan/Courtesy of Park Hyatt New York

Score: 91.17

More information: hyatt.com

13. Sofitel New York

Courtesy of Sofitel New York

Score: 90.89

More information: sofitel-new-york.com

14. Lotte New York Palace

Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners/Courtesy of Lotte New York Palace

Score: 90.87

More information: lottenypalace.com

15. The Pierre, New York, a Taj Hotel

Courtesy of The Pierre - a Taj Hotel

Score: 90.29

More information: thepierreny.com