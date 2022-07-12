The 5 Best Hotels in New Orleans

New Orleans is a party, a history class, a jazz lesson, a beignet tasting room, and a ghost tour all rolled into one, and that's what makes it so fun to visit. New for this year, we're sharing the best New Orleans hotels according to Travel + Leisure readers — so you can let the good times roll and plan your next trip to the Big Easy.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Courtesy of Windsor Court Hotel

This inaugural New Orleans list includes international luxury hotel chains along with local favorites. Take the Pontchartrain Hotel, for example, loved by readers for its Hot Tin rooftop bar and prime Garden District location that's close to everything, but quieter than the sometimes-wild heart of the city. Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans opened in 2021 and came in second on this year's list, with readers complimenting the hotel's design and dining, which includes a glamorous lobby bar and fine dining infused with Louisiana flavor.

Here, find the five best hotels in New Orleans according to T+L readers, starting with our No. 1 property, Windsor Court Hotel.

1. Windsor Court Hotel

Courtesy of Windsor Court Hotel

For guests staying in the 316-room Windsor Court Hotel, the best of New Orleans is never far away. In fact, with English afternoon tea, live jazz in the cocktail lounge, a saltwater rooftop pool, and an impressive art collection, guests may be tempted to grab a Sazerac and sit a spell. Thankfully, the best of the city is right outside, with several main attractions within walking distance. T+L readers commented on the hotel's close proximity to the can't-miss French Quarter and praised the on-site Polo Club Lounge, and one reader (who stayed there five times in one year) complimented the "incomparable" service and "stellar" experience.

Score: 91.93

More information: windsorcourthotel.com

2. Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

Courtesy of The Four Seasons

Score: 89.53

More information: fourseasons.com

3. The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Score: 89.41

More information: ritzcarlton.com

4. Pontchartrain Hotel

Courtesy of The Pontchartrain Hotel

Score: 89.29

More information: thepontchartrainhotel.com

5. Ace Hotel New Orleans

Courtesy of Ace Hotel New Orleans

Score: 87.65More information: acehotel.com