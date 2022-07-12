    The 5 Best Hotels in New Orleans

    This inaugural New Orleans list includes international luxury hotel chains along with local favorites.

    By
    Elizabeth Rhodes
    Elizabeth Rhodes

    Elizabeth Rhodes joined the Travel + Leisure team in 2019 as an associate digital editor, covering everything from luxury hotels to theme parks to must-pack travel products. Originally from South Carolina, Elizabeth moved to New York City from London, where she started her career as a travel blogger and writer. Her favorite things include beautiful hotels, surprise flight upgrades, and talking about the places she loves. * 5+ years of experience working as a travel writer and editor * Received a master's degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science

    Published on July 12, 2022

    New Orleans is a party, a history class, a jazz lesson, a beignet tasting room, and a ghost tour all rolled into one, and that's what makes it so fun to visit. New for this year, we're sharing the best New Orleans hotels according to Travel + Leisure readers — so you can let the good times roll and plan your next trip to the Big Easy.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Bedroom at Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans
    Courtesy of Windsor Court Hotel

    This inaugural New Orleans list includes international luxury hotel chains along with local favorites. Take the Pontchartrain Hotel, for example, loved by readers for its Hot Tin rooftop bar and prime Garden District location that's close to everything, but quieter than the sometimes-wild heart of the city. Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans opened in 2021 and came in second on this year's list, with readers complimenting the hotel's design and dining, which includes a glamorous lobby bar and fine dining infused with Louisiana flavor.

    Here, find the five best hotels in New Orleans according to T+L readers, starting with our No. 1 property, Windsor Court Hotel.

    1. Windsor Court Hotel

    Interior view of Suite at Windsor Court hotel in New Orleans
    Courtesy of Windsor Court Hotel

    For guests staying in the 316-room Windsor Court Hotel, the best of New Orleans is never far away. In fact, with English afternoon tea, live jazz in the cocktail lounge, a saltwater rooftop pool, and an impressive art collection, guests may be tempted to grab a Sazerac and sit a spell. Thankfully, the best of the city is right outside, with several main attractions within walking distance. T+L readers commented on the hotel's close proximity to the can't-miss French Quarter and praised the on-site Polo Club Lounge, and one reader (who stayed there five times in one year) complimented the "incomparable" service and "stellar" experience.

    Score: 91.93

    More information: windsorcourthotel.com

    2. Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

    Interior suite at The Four Seasons in New Orleans
    Courtesy of The Four Seasons

    Score: 89.53

    More information: fourseasons.com

    3. The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

    Exterior view at dusk of The Ritz Carlton, New Orleans
    Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

    Score: 89.41

    More information: ritzcarlton.com

    4. Pontchartrain Hotel

    Lobby lounge at The Pontchartrain Hotel
    Courtesy of The Pontchartrain Hotel

    Score: 89.29

    More information: thepontchartrainhotel.com

    5. Ace Hotel New Orleans

    Interior room at Ace Hotel in New Orleans
    Courtesy of Ace Hotel New Orleans

    Score: 87.65More information: acehotel.com

