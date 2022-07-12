    The 10 Best Resorts in New England

    Readers found the allure of Massachusetts especially strong, with six spots on this year's list going to resorts in the state.

    By Tim Latterner
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Whether the appeal is escaping the fast pace of city life or basking in autumn foliage, the best New England resorts entice travelers from near and far with the promise of a bucolic getaway. The hotels that readers voted onto this year's list are, by and large, intimate retreats that make the most of charming towns and surroundings. Some of these resorts welcome just a dozen or so guests at a time, making a reservation that much more exclusive.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Readers found the allure of Massachusetts especially strong, with six spots on this year's list going to resorts in the state. Three of them can be found on Nantucket. The newest spot on the island to grab readers' attention: Faraway Nantucket (No. 5), which opened in June 2021. Voters touted the 62-room property's central location in town, as well as its eclectic aesthetic, which evokes the home of a quirky world traveler.

    Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
    Pickering House Inn, exterior, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Courtesy of Pickering House Inn

    Vermont also proved popular with voters. Perennial WBA favorite Twin Farms (No. 2), in Barnard, impressed with its expansive grounds. "What a special place with absolutely everything to get off the grid and enjoy life," wrote one guest. And in Lower Waterford, Rabbit Hill Inn (No. 4) offered a cozy respite for a number of readers, who also appreciated the thoughtful hospitality of the bed-and-breakfast's owners. "Our hosts were welcoming, providing helpful suggestions and recommendations," shared one person. "And they exceeded our expectations when fulfilling our requests."

    The property that stands apart from all the others is the Pickering House Inn. Find out why readers voted the Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, hotel as No. 1 among the best resorts in New England for the second year in a row.

    1. Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

    Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
    Pickering House Inn, hotel living room, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Courtesy of Pickering House Inn

    "This inn is truly like no other," gushed one reader of this charming property, which also earned the No. 1 ranking among the best resorts in the United States. "It surpasses all expectations, and the food is incredible." The hotel has just 10 rooms, so everyone who stays there gets special care. From the inn, it's just a short walk to the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee. A marina and boat ramp at the end of the street make this the perfect launch site for a day on the water. Come fall and winter, there's still plenty to do, including cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, ice fishing, and tours or tastings at Tamworth Distilling.

    Score: 98.95

    More information: pickeringhousewolfeboro.com

    2. Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

    Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont
    Twin Farms, guest room, Barn loft, Barnard, Vermont. Courtesy of Twin Farms

    Score: 96.42

    More information: twinfarms.com

    3. Chatham Inn, Chatham, Massachusetts

    The Chatham Inn, Relais and Chateaux, Chatham, Massachusetts
    The Chatham Inn, Relais and Chateaux, hotel guest room, Chatham, Massachusetts. Courtesy of The Chatham Inn, Relais and Chateaux

    Score: 95.68

    More information: chathaminn.com

    4. Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont

    Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont
    Rabbit Hill Inn, exterior, Lower Waterford, Vermont. Courtesy of Rabbit Hill Inn

    Score: 95.59

    More information: rabbithillinn.com

    5. Faraway Nantucket, Nantucket, Massachusetts

    Faraway Nantucket, Massachusetts
    Faraway Nantucket, hotel, guest room, Nantucket, Massachusetts. Matthew Kisiday/Courtesy of Faraway Hotel

    Score: 94.53

    More information: farawayhotels.com

    6. (tie) The Nantucket Hotel & Resort, Nantucket, Massachusetts

    The Nantucket Hotel and Resort, Nantucket, Massachusetts
    The Nantucket Hotel and Resort, hotel guest room, Nantucket, Massachusetts. Courtesy of The Nantucket Hotel and Resort

    Score: 93.68

    More information: thenantuckethotel.com

    6. (tie) Winnetu Oceanside Resort, Edgartown, Massachusetts

    The Winnetu Oceanside Resort, Edgartown, Massachusetts
    The Winnetu Oceanside Resort, hotel pools, Edgartown, Massachusetts. Courtesy of The Winnetu Oceanside Resort

    Score: 93.68

    More information: winnetu.com

    7. Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Harwich, Massachusetts

    Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Harwich, Massachusetts
    Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, hotel pool, Harwich, Massachusetts. Courtesy of Wequassett Resort and Golf Club

    Score: 93.38

    More information: wequassett.com

    8. The Wauwinet, Nantucket, Massachusetts

    The Wauwinet, Nantucket, Massachusetts
    The Wauwinet, hotel exterior, Nantucket, Massachusetts. Courtesy of The Wauwinet

    Score: 92.91

    More information: wauwinet.com

    9. The Claremont Hotel, Southwest Harbor, Maine

    Claremont Hotel, Southwest Harbor, Maine
    Claremont Hotel, hotel pool at sunset in Southwest Harbor, Maine. Douglas Merriam/Courtesy of Claremont Hotel

    Score: 92.82

    More information: theclaremonthotel.com

