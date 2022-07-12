The 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest

The Midwest is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States, from the shores of Lake Michigan to the caves of Missouri to the unspoiled forests and woods of Wisconsin and everything in between. The best resorts in the Midwest put all of this natural splendor at travelers' fingertips.

Every year for the World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.

As its nickname, "The Land of 10,000 Lakes," suggests, Minnesota is paradise for outdoorsy types, so it's no surprise the state earned three spots on this year's list, including Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort in Nisswa (No. 10), Hotel Landing in Wayzata (No. 5), and Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior in Two Harbors (the runner-up, at No. 2). "Great staff and natural beauty" is how one reader described Larsmont — a wooded, 40-acre property whose guest rooms and cottages are steps from the shore. Aside from all the hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing opportunities that surround the resort, there's also a wood-fired Finnish sauna, a hot tub, and an indoor swimming pool for less rigorous pursuits.

Michigan was also well represented this year, with three hotels, including Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island (No. 6). Opened in 1887, the 388-room resort is a perennial summer favorite for its bygone atmosphere — horse drawn carriage and all. "The combination of being a National Historic Landmark with its luxurious accommodations makes it unsurpassed!" said a reader. Another noted that the "views from the terrace bar are the best in the Midwest."

But for the fourth year in a row, it was the Deer Path Inn, in Illinois, that took top honors. Keep scrolling to find out what has made it a favorite year after year — and for the full list of the best resort hotels in the Midwest.

1. Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois

Readers offered plenty of reasons why Deer Path Inn has remained on the top of the list for four straight years — including its ability to adapt to an ever-changing travel landscape. "We visited both before and during the pandemic," said One voter, who visited both before and during the pandemic, remarked on the way the hotel admirably maintained its "unparalleled level of service" and "impeccable amenities." Another major draw of this Tudor-style manor house built in 1929? The proximity to Chicago, just 40 minutes away by car. And while easy access to the big city is a plus for most visitors, the property still manages to seem worlds away. As one reader explained, "You truly feel as if you are in a grand European castle."

Score: 96.40

More information: thedeerpathinn.com

2. Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior, Two Harbors, Minnesota

Score: 94.00

More information: odysseyresorts.com

3. Hotel Walloon, Walloon Lake, Michigan

Score: 93.79

More information: hotelwalloon.com

4. Sundara Inn & Spa, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Score: 92.70

More information: sundaraspa.com

5. Hotel Landing, Wayzata, Minnesota

Score: 91.83

More information: thehotellanding.com

6. Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island, Michigan

Score: 90.85

More information: grandhotel.com

7. Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Missouri

Score: 90.36

More information: bigcedar.com

8. Hotel Iroquois, Mackinac Island, Michigan

Score: 90.06

More information: iroquoishotel.com

9. The American Club Resort Hotel, Kohler, Wisconsin

Score: 89.82

More information: destinationkohler.com

10. Grand View Lodge Spa & Golf Resort, Nisswa, Minnesota

Score: 88.65

More information: grandviewlodge.com