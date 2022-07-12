The 5 Best Midsize-ship Ocean Cruise Lines The best cruise lines for midsize ships, according to Travel + Leisure readers, strike a balance between big-time amenities and smaller crowds. By Fran Golden Fran Golden Facebook Instagram Twitter Fran Golden is an award-winning travel journalist whose work regularly appears in leading publications and websites. Her specialty is cruise travel and she is a well-known expert on ships, having sailed on more than 150 vessels and visited more than 100 countries. In 2022, she started the year visiting her seventh continent, stepping off a ship in Antarctica. Her work includes looking at cruises from a business angle for Bloomberg Pursuits and Bloomberg Businessweek. * Won five awards from the Society of American Travel Writers' Lowell Thomas Foundation Awards * Won awards for writing from the North American Travel Journalists Association * Author of 20 travel books including "100 Things To Do In Alaska Before You Die" * Author of cruise books including Frommer's guidebooks and Complete Idiot's and For Dummies guides Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Travelers have been eager to return to the seas, and many were particularly interested in sailing on vessels that achieved the delicate balance between big-time amenities and smaller capacities. Enter the cruise lines in the newly tweaked midsize-ship ocean category, which now includes ships with 300 to 799 cabins. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated individual cruise ships on their cabins and facilities, food, service, itineraries and destinations, excursions and activities, and value. Those assessments were combined to generate results for the cruise lines in six categories, including river cruising. Courtesy of Viking In second place is Seabourn, with its pair of 300-suite ships: the Encore and Ovation. (Seabourn's smaller vessels are recognized in the World's Best Awards small-ship category for 2022.) "Blown away by how nice the ship, food, and service were," said a reader who sailed on Encore. Highly applauded as well, and in the No. 3 spot for 2022, is Silversea, in this category with its largest ship, the Silver Spirit. "There is a feeling of spaciousness in the ship layout," wrote one fan. "You can always find a place to tuck away and read or enjoy a private conversation." In the No. 4 spot is luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises, noted by one T+L reader for having "above excellent" crew. Rounding out the top 5 is Regent's sister line, Oceania Cruises, which was praised for its cuisine. "Best food on the ocean and great variety," said one fan. But it was Viking that stole the show among the best cruise lines for midsize ships. Read on for more about what makes the line so popular. 1. Viking Cruises Courtesy of Viking T+L readers rave about the consistency of Viking's vessels and their Scandinavian design. The ships have plenty of nooks and crannies that encourage socializing. Guests can indulge in afternoon tea in the Wintergarden or listen to a lecture by a historian in the theater. Adding oomph is the line's value proposition, with wine and beer at meals, shore excursions, and specialty dining all included in the cruise fare. "What you see is what you get," wrote one reader. "Straightforward, consistently high quality and value at every turn." Score: 95.16 More information: vikingcruises.com 2. Seabourn Courtesy of Seabourn WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.84 More information: seabourn.com 3. Silversea Courtesy of Silversea WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.08 More information: silversea.com 4. Regent Seven Seas Cruises Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 90.85 More information: rssc.com 5. Oceania Cruises Courtesy of Oceania Cruises WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.68 More information: oceaniacruises.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit