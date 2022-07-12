    The 10 Best Resorts in the Mid-Atlantic

    These hotels in New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania scored the top votes in the Mid-Atlantic.

    By
    Dobrina Zhekova
    Dobrina Zhekova headshot
    Dobrina Zhekova

    Dobrina Zhekova discovered her passion for travel at age 17 after spending four days in a bus traveling 2,500 miles from her home country of Bulgaria all the way to Lisbon (the bus broke down in the middle of the night in Serbia, but she still enjoyed the trip). She moved to New York City in 2010, and after completing her M.A. in Journalism, she started working at Elle.com. She is now a freelance writer based in Alexandria, VA, and her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Departures.com, Elle.com, and Sunset.com among many others. She covers travel, design, architecture, art, and weddings. When she is not learning a new language (her latest obsession is Icelandic), she daydreams about traveling to remote islands.

    Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
    Published on July 12, 2022

    From the stretches of golden sand along the Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland coasts to Pennsylvania's ski slopes and rolling hills, the mid-Atlantic states have long drawn families on vacation. Visitors especially like the area's endless supply of outdoor activities and wonderful hotels, including our 2022 World's Best Awards-winning mid-Atlantic resorts.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    This year, the outstanding service and amenities at Nemacolin resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, springboarded the property from the No. 4 to the No. 2 spot. One World's Best Awards voter recounted how the team at the resort pulled out all the stops for a wedding anniversary, saying "the evening exceeded every expectation." That same respondent said that "Nemacolin is our home away from home."

    Exterior facade of The Reeds at Shelter Haven
    Courtesy of The Reeds at Shelter Haven

    Another repeat winner in the mid-Atlantic was the elegant Inn at Perry Cabin, set along the Miles River. T+L readers described the hotel as "romantic" and "one of a kind," with one praising it for being both family-friendly and a perfect couple's retreat. "I love the luxury feel but also that we can bring our family. In 2019, we went for our 'mini moon' for a week, and it was amazing," said another Inn at Perry Cabin fan.

    The WBA newcomer this year is River House at Odette's (No 3.) in New Hope, Pennsylvania, which opened in 2020 amid the pandemic. Named after French American actress Odette Myrtil, the hotel has already won over travelers with its opulent interiors and atmospheric, Old World-chic piano lounge.

    Read on to find which hotel was named the best in the mid-Atlantic by T+L readers and the properties that made the top 10.

    1. The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor, New Jersey

    Interior of the lobby at The Reeds at Shelter Haven
    Sophie CeCile Xu/Courtesy of The Reeds at Shelter Haven

    For the second year in a row, the Reeds at Shelter Island topped the list of best mid-Atlantic hotels, winning over T+L readers with sophisticated interiors, expansive views of Shelter Haven Bay, and its signature restaurant, Water Star Grille. "Fantastic hotel that delivers on everything a person could want in a vacation spot," one World's Best Awards voter commented. Of all the property's high-end amenities, the standout is the spa, which offers wellness and beauty services, a Turkish bath, and a brine light inhalation lounge.

    Score: 90.33

    More information: reedsatshelterhaven.com

    2. Nemacolin, Farmington, Pennsylvania

    Exterior facade and outdoor pool at Nemacolin
    Courtesy of Nemacolin

    Score: 90.03

    More information: nemacolin.com

    3. River House at Odette's, New Hope, Pennsylvania

    The front exterior of River House at Odette’s
    Don Pearse/Courtesy of River House at Odette’s

    Score: 88.93

    More information: riverhousenewhope.com

    4. Inn at Perry Cabin, St. Michaels, Maryland

    Aerial of the Inn at Perry Cabin in the summertime
    Courtesy of Inn at Perry Cabin

    Score: 88.76

    More information: innatperrycabin.com

    5. Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, Asbury Park, New Jersey

    An ocean view suite at Asbury Ocean Club Hotel
    Nikolas Koenig/Courtesy of Asbury Ocean Club Hotel

    Score: 87.54

    More information: asburyoceanclub.com

    6. Congress Hall, Cape May, New Jersey

    View of Congress Hall from the water
    Courtesy of Congress Hall

    Score: 87.29

    More information: caperesorts.com

    7. The Hotel Hershey, Hershey, Pennsylvania

    The Hotel Hershey Outdoor Pool Complex
    Courtesy of The Hotel Hershey

    Score: 84.27

    More information: thehotelhershey.com

    8. Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Bedford, Pennsylvania

    The Historic Bedford Springs Resort in Pennsylvania.
    Richard Nowitz/Courtesy of Omni Hotels & Resorts

    Score: 83.05

    More information: omnihotels.com

    9. Wave Resort, Long Branch, New Jersey

    Exterior facade and outdoor pool at Wave Resort over the beach
    Liz Clayman/Courtesy of Wave Resort

    Score: 82.67

    More information: waveresort.com

    10. Bungalow Hotel, Long Branch, New Jersey

    Interior of a room at The Bungalow Hotel
    Matthew Williams/Courtesy of The Bungalow Hotel

    Score: 82.62

    More information: bungalowhotel.net

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor, New Jersey
    The Top 10 Resort Hotels in the Mid-Atlantic
    Secret Bay resort, in Dominica
    The 25 Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
    Aerial view of the pools at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
    The 10 Best Resorts in Texas
    Aerial view of The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island
    The 10 Best Resorts in South Carolina
    A guest room at the Cloudveil resort in Wyoming
    The 10 Best Resorts in Wyoming
    The Standard, Hua Hin, Thailand
    The 10 Best Resorts in Southeast Asia
    Dorado, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Dorado, Puerto Rico
    The 5 Best Resorts in Puerto Rico
    The Bunkhouse at Bishop's Lodge, in Santa Fe, New Mexico
    The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States
    A guest house at the Lodge on Little St Simons Island
    The 15 Best Resorts in the South
    Corridor at The Oberoi Udaivilas
    The 5 Best Resorts in India
    Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
    The 25 Best Resort Hotels in Mexico
    The Rooftop Garden space on board the Celebrity Beyond cruise ship
    The 5 Best Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Lines
    Opera Suite Salon at Hotel Bristol, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna
    The 5 Best Hotels in Vienna
    Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
    The 100 Best Hotels in the World
    The Best Hotel in Every State
    The Best Hotel in Every State
    Rosewood Inn Of the Anasazi
    The Best Hotels in Every State 2015