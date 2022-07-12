The 10 Best Resorts in the Mid-Atlantic

From the stretches of golden sand along the Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland coasts to Pennsylvania's ski slopes and rolling hills, the mid-Atlantic states have long drawn families on vacation. Visitors especially like the area's endless supply of outdoor activities and wonderful hotels, including our 2022 World's Best Awards-winning mid-Atlantic resorts.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

This year, the outstanding service and amenities at Nemacolin resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, springboarded the property from the No. 4 to the No. 2 spot. One World's Best Awards voter recounted how the team at the resort pulled out all the stops for a wedding anniversary, saying "the evening exceeded every expectation." That same respondent said that "Nemacolin is our home away from home."

Courtesy of The Reeds at Shelter Haven

Another repeat winner in the mid-Atlantic was the elegant Inn at Perry Cabin, set along the Miles River. T+L readers described the hotel as "romantic" and "one of a kind," with one praising it for being both family-friendly and a perfect couple's retreat. "I love the luxury feel but also that we can bring our family. In 2019, we went for our 'mini moon' for a week, and it was amazing," said another Inn at Perry Cabin fan.

The WBA newcomer this year is River House at Odette's (No 3.) in New Hope, Pennsylvania, which opened in 2020 amid the pandemic. Named after French American actress Odette Myrtil, the hotel has already won over travelers with its opulent interiors and atmospheric, Old World-chic piano lounge.

Read on to find which hotel was named the best in the mid-Atlantic by T+L readers and the properties that made the top 10.

1. The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor, New Jersey

Sophie CeCile Xu/Courtesy of The Reeds at Shelter Haven

For the second year in a row, the Reeds at Shelter Island topped the list of best mid-Atlantic hotels, winning over T+L readers with sophisticated interiors, expansive views of Shelter Haven Bay, and its signature restaurant, Water Star Grille. "Fantastic hotel that delivers on everything a person could want in a vacation spot," one World's Best Awards voter commented. Of all the property's high-end amenities, the standout is the spa, which offers wellness and beauty services, a Turkish bath, and a brine light inhalation lounge.

Score: 90.33

More information: reedsatshelterhaven.com

2. Nemacolin, Farmington, Pennsylvania

Courtesy of Nemacolin

Score: 90.03

More information: nemacolin.com

3. River House at Odette's, New Hope, Pennsylvania

Don Pearse/Courtesy of River House at Odette’s

Score: 88.93

More information: riverhousenewhope.com

4. Inn at Perry Cabin, St. Michaels, Maryland

Courtesy of Inn at Perry Cabin

Score: 88.76

More information: innatperrycabin.com

5. Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, Asbury Park, New Jersey

Nikolas Koenig/Courtesy of Asbury Ocean Club Hotel

Score: 87.54

More information: asburyoceanclub.com

6. Congress Hall, Cape May, New Jersey

Courtesy of Congress Hall

Score: 87.29

More information: caperesorts.com

7. The Hotel Hershey, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Courtesy of The Hotel Hershey

Score: 84.27

More information: thehotelhershey.com

8. Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Bedford, Pennsylvania

Richard Nowitz/Courtesy of Omni Hotels & Resorts

Score: 83.05

More information: omnihotels.com

9. Wave Resort, Long Branch, New Jersey

Liz Clayman/Courtesy of Wave Resort

Score: 82.67

More information: waveresort.com

10. Bungalow Hotel, Long Branch, New Jersey

Matthew Williams/Courtesy of The Bungalow Hotel

Score: 82.62

More information: bungalowhotel.net