    The 5 Best City Hotels in Mexico

    The best city hotels in Mexico, according to T+L readers, can all be found in Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende, both of which are known for their world-class culture and dining.

    By Sarah Bruning
    Published on July 12, 2022

    While urban areas throughout Mexico draw travelers year after year, Travel + Leisure readers seem particularly enamored with Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende — as evidenced by hotels in the two destinations snagging all five spots on the 2022 list of the reader-voted best hotels in Mexico.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    One of readers' favorite cities in Mexico — T+L's 2022 destination of the year — San Miguel de Allende entices travelers with its well-preserved historic district, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its hotels embody a similar sense of place. Take, for example, Belmond's Casa de Sierra Nevada, which earned the No. 5 spot on this list. Its 37 rooms and suites are clustered in a complex of 17th- and 18th-century buildings, and each accommodation displays local artworks. "It feels as though you are staying in someone's private mansion," shared one reader. "The charm, exquisite details, history and hospitality are unmatched in San Miguel de Allende." The hotel also capitalizes on what one reader called a "perfect location in the center of an amazing town" by offering experiences like walking and bicycle tours and art workshops that highlight the city's creative scene.

    Terrace daybed at the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende hotel
    Moises Fuentes/Courtesy of Rosewood San Miguel de Allende

    Hotels in Mexico's capital snagged the three middle spots on this year's list. Las Alcobas (No. 2), part of Marriott's Luxury Collection, is located in the Polanco neighborhood within walking distance of Enrique Olvera's flagship restaurant, Pujol. The mid-century building had been a private residence until design firm Yabu Pushelberg transformed it into the 35-room hotel, which is perhaps why one reader called it "truly a home away from home."

    The 189-room St. Regis Mexico City (No. 3) felt equally welcoming to one World's Best voter, who thought it was "just the right place to be" during CDMX Pride. "The food here is super, it's well-located, and the staff was so helpful," said the reader. Others heartily agreed that both employees' thoughtful service ("Excellent insights," shared a third respondent) and the hotel's tony address on Paseo de la Reforma set it apart from other luxury options.

    But it was a Rosewood property that wowed T+L readers enough to earn the distinction of being voted the best city hotel in Mexico. Find out why below.

    1. Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, San Miguel de Allende

    A guest room balcony with a view at the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende hotel in Mexico
    Moises Fuentes/Courtesy of Rosewood San Miguel de Allende

    Score: 95.72

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    In a city packed with charming, character-filled hotels, it takes a truly superlative property to come out on top. This year, that property was the Rosewood, a 67-room oasis near the Jardin Allende and Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel. "We stayed in one of the residences, and they truly are beautiful," wrote one reader, who added that "there are lovely gardens but you are still within an easy walk to the center of town." Guests of all ages can immerse themselves in the city's rich art and history during a visit to the workshop of Hermés Arroyo, a master of the city's iconic mojigangas puppets, but there's also plenty to enjoy on site, including painting classes led by muralist and graphic artist Lucas Rise. Adults should also carve out time to enjoy a drink and the city views at Luna, the hotel's rooftop bar, which one reader said was "to die for."

    2. Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Mexico City

    Lobby staircase at the Las Alcobas hotel
    Hector Velasco/Courtesy of Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collection Hotel

    Score: 94.91

    More information: lasalcobas.com

    3. St. Regis Mexico City, Mexico City

    A guest room at the St Regis Mexico City
    Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

    Score: 92.71

    More information: marriott.com

    4. Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, Mexico City

    A lounge area at the Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
    Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

    Score: 90.71

    More information: fourseasons.com

    5. Casa de Sierra Nevada, a Belmond Hotel, San Miguel de Allende

    Courtyard and pool at the Casa Sierra Nevada hotel in Mexico
    Courtesy of Belmond

    Score: 89.22

    More information: belmond.com

