The 10 Best Hotels in London

Read the words London hotel, and what does your mind conjure up? A doorman in a red tailcoat on the front step, doffing his top hat. A vase of fresh flowers on a round mahogany table. Afternoon tea enjoyed in a wingback chair. Of course, you can find those time-honored treats at almost any of the hotels that Travel + Leisure readers chose as the best in London. But look closely and you'll also discover the more present-tense pleasures to be had.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Many readers chose similar (if not identical) words to describe London's classic properties. For No. 2, the Goring: "steeped in history." For No. 3, the Connaught: "quintessentially British." For No. 7, the Savoy: "first class."

Even with such deep and celebrated history to contend with, London's hotels continue to innovate. Take, for example, the very modern Aman spa at the Connaught, the contemporary art gallery at No. 6 Claridge's, and the Gucci-designed suite at the Savoy.

No matter which of the best hotels in London a traveler chooses, the experience promises to be thoroughly English, but there are many reasons T+L readers have voted Shangri-La the Shard, London, No. 1 for the third consecutive year. Find out what they are below.

1. Shangri-La the Shard, London

"Probably the most incredible hotel on earth!" one voter wrote. Passionate words, but this T+L reader favorite, which has topped our list three years in a row, seems to stir deep feelings in the hearts of its guests. Occupying 18 floors of a Renzo Piano skyscraper, the Shangri-La has sumptuous suites, an acclaimed restaurant, and sybaritic spa treatments. But it's the impressive views over London that keep travelers hooked. "I recommend this hotel to all who like to travel in London," shared another voter, who specifically praised the views from the pool bar and Ting restaurant.

Score: 97.86

2. The Goring

Score: 96.55

3. The Connaught

Score: 95.79

4. The Lanesborough, Oetker Collection

Score: 95.50

5. Kimpton Fitzroy London

Score: 95.24

6. Claridge's

Score: 94.60

7. The Savoy

Score: 93.63

8. Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

Score: 92.95

9. Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Score: 92.50

10. Rosewood London

Score: 92.39

