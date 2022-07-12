The 5 Best Large-ship Ocean Cruise Lines The best large-ship cruise lines, according to Travel + Leisure readers, prove that, when it comes to entertainment on the high seas, bigger is definitely better. By Fran Golden Fran Golden Facebook Instagram Twitter Fran Golden is an award-winning travel journalist whose work regularly appears in leading publications and websites. Her specialty is cruise travel and she is a well-known expert on ships, having sailed on more than 150 vessels and visited more than 100 countries. In 2022, she started the year visiting her seventh continent, stepping off a ship in Antarctica. Her work includes looking at cruises from a business angle for Bloomberg Pursuits and Bloomberg Businessweek. * Won five awards from the Society of American Travel Writers' Lowell Thomas Foundation Awards * Won awards for writing from the North American Travel Journalists Association * Author of 20 travel books including "100 Things To Do In Alaska Before You Die" * Author of cruise books including Frommer's guidebooks and Complete Idiot's and For Dummies guides Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email For the 2022 World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure adjusted the cruise categories to reflect changes in the industry and travelers' experiences. Ship categories are now based on the number of cabins, and the large-ship category now covers ships with 800 to 1,499 cabins. Several previous large-ship awardees, including Viking Ocean Cruises and Seabourn, have moved to the midsize-ship category. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated individual cruise ships on their cabins and facilities, food, service, itineraries and destinations, excursions and activities, and value. Those assessments were combined to generate results for the cruise lines in six categories, including river cruising. Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line In the No. 2 spot is the venerable line Cunard, with its three ocean liners. T+L readers applauded the classic décor and elevated onboard atmosphere. "We love everything about this ship," wrote one fan who sailed on the Queen Mary 2. "We have both crossed the Atlantic and cruised in the Caribbean on the QM, and the experience is always outstanding." Celebrity Cruises, with ships that include the state-of-the-art Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex, claims the No. 3 position. Said one reader who cruised on Apex: "Amazing ships. Perfect size for my family." A sister ship, Celebrity Beyond, debuted in April 2022. Celebrity also tops this year's mega-ship awards category with its larger Celebrity Reflection. Holland America Line, celebrating 75 years in Alaska in 2022, is in the No. 4 spot. "Food is excellent, crew is friendly and attentive; and cabins are large compared to other cruise lines," one voter wrote. Royal Caribbean International, with its smaller 1990s ships such as Enchantment of the Seas and Vision of the Seas, comes in at No. 5. Impressively, all the top lines that readers chose as the best cruise lines for large ships are WBA Hall of Fame honorees. Read on to find out why Disney Cruise Line is the crème de la crème. 1. Disney Cruise Line Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line There's nothing like watching a child's eyes light up when they meet Mickey and Minnie, or Elsa from Frozen, or Spider-Man. But the amusement-park-level attractions, carefully orchestrated kids' programming, entertainment, and family dining on Disney ships are also big wows. Perhaps most noteworthy, though, is that these ships manage to cater to both families with kids and adults sans kids. Grown-ups get separate hangout spots such as an adults-only nightlife area, pool, and specialty dining venues. "Excellent for families and for singles," one T+L reader said. "Best memories," said another. The line's four ships are back in service, but that's not all fans have to look forward to as the line's much-anticipated fifth ship, Disney Wish, debuted in early July. WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.55 More information: disneycruise.disney.go.com 2. Cunard Courtesy of Cunard WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 88.18 More information: cunard.com 3. Celebrity Cruises Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 86.56 More information: celebritycruises.com 4. Holland America Line Courtesy of Holland America Line WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 85.43 More information: hollandamerica.com 5. Royal Caribbean International Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Royal Caribbean International WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 81.26 More information: royalcaribbean.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit