The 5 Best Hotels in Istanbul This year's No. 1 Istanbul hotel exemplifies the modern spirit of a historic city. By Dobrina Zhekova Dobrina Zhekova Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Dobrina Zhekova discovered her passion for travel at age 17 after spending four days in a bus traveling 2,500 miles from her home country of Bulgaria all the way to Lisbon (the bus broke down in the middle of the night in Serbia, but she still enjoyed the trip). She moved to New York City in 2010, and after completing her M.A. in Journalism, she started working at Elle.com. She is now a freelance writer based in Alexandria, VA, and her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Departures.com, Elle.com, and Sunset.com among many others. She covers travel, design, architecture, art, and weddings. When she is not learning a new language (her latest obsession is Icelandic), she daydreams about traveling to remote islands. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Istanbul is a city of dizzying contrasts, where ancient tradition meets modern-day culture. It sits quite literally on the crossroads of two civilizations, spread across Asia and Europe. Sleek, glassy skyscrapers tower over centuries-old mosques, and neighborhoods give visitors a peek into Old World Constantinople while trendy, newer districts offer a glimpse into the city's future. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Spectacular views over the Bosphorus and its Asian coast and impeccable service seem to be the common denominator in this year's winning properties. A traveler who stayed at Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul (No. 2) called it "a perfect hidden gem in Istanbul with full views on the Bosphorus," while another T+L reader commented not only on the "romantic view" but the hotel's impressive service. Both Four Seasons properties in Istanbul ranked in this category. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet (No. 5) offers a tranquil and private reprieve in the city's oldest neighborhood, while Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus (No. 4) is housed in a 19th-century waterfront Ottoman palace with an outdoor swimming pool that boasts stunning views over the famed strait. One WBA respondent recommended arriving at the property by boat, while another enjoyed the vistas from the hotel's outdoor café. But the undisputed winner in this new category is the grand Raffles Istanbul. Read on to see why it took the No. 1 spot and the other properties that made the cut. 1. Raffles Istanbul Courtesy of Raffles This contemporary hotel perfectly exemplifies the modern spirit of a historic city. Located in the upscale Zorlu Center, Raffles Istanbul has 136 rooms and 49 suites, with private balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the Bosphorus, the Princes' Islands, and Istanbul's Old Town. The property blends high-end furnishings and amenities, such as walk-in closets and its renowned butler service, with traditional Turkish motifs. The public areas showcase an impressive art collection. Perfectly reflecting Istanbul's place as a melting pot of east and west, the dining options at Raffles, which include multiple restaurants, bars, and lounges, blend pan-Asian, Turkish, and Mediterranean flavors. Score: 98.25 More information: rafflesistanbul.com 2. Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul Courtesy of Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul Score: 95.90 More information: shangri-la.com 3. Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul Courtesy of Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul Score: 92.87 More information: kempinski.com 4. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Score: 92.86 More information: fourseasons.com 5. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Score: 90.59 More information: fourseasons.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit