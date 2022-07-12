The 25 Best Islands in the World The best islands in the world, according to Travel + Leisure readers, invite visitors to adopt a slower pace of life. By Rebecca Ascher-Walsh Rebecca Ascher-Walsh Rebecca Ascher-Walsh is a journalist who lives in New York City with her family and their two rescue pit bulls, Desiree and Buddy. Specializing in celebrity and lifestyle coverage, her work has appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Glamour, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, The Dodo, Coastal Living, Departures, and more. She is the author of two books: "Devoted: 38 Extraordinary Tales of Love, Loyalty and Life with Dogs" and "Loyal: 38 Inspiring Tales of Bravery, Heroism, and the Devotion of Dogs." A longtime animal shelter volunteer, she is the founder of the Deja Foundation, which assists small organizations in helping dogs rescued from high-kill shelters. The 25 Best Islands in the World

The best islands in the world, according to Travel + Leisure readers, invite visitors to adopt a slower pace of life.

Published on July 12, 2022

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value. The majority of the most popular islands offer crystalline sands and thriving marine life that can be explored by divers of any level. Cases in point: the Maldives (No. 2), Bali in Indonesia (No. 3), or Thailand's Phuket (No. 7). Readers also flocked to isles with rich culture and food, from the ancient ruins and unsurpassable food of Mílos, Greece (No. 4) to nightlife on Ibiza, Spain (No. 17). Readers' enthusiasm for Vietnam's Phu Quoc (No. 14) has earned it a place on this list thanks to its white-sand beaches and delectable food. The island is renowned for its production of fish sauce and peppercorns, as well as its coral reefs and dense tropical forest. But this category, according to T+L readers, has a new winner this year. Read on to discover why Italy's Ischia took the title of the No. 1 island. 1. Ischia, Italy Casa Malcovati e Castello Aragonese, Ischia, Italy. Getty Images Located in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a one-hour ferry ride from Naples, Ischia has attracted more attention among travelers after featuring prominently in Elena Ferrante's novel "My Brilliant Friend," which HBO recently adapted into a series. It earned the top spot thanks to its picturesque villages, thermal springs, and unspoiled beaches, which include Le Fumarole and its geothermally heated sand. One reader added praise for the "very nice and helpful" locals. While there are myriad villas to rent, there's also the full five-star experience of Mezzatorre, run by Pellicano Hotels. It sits above the Bay of Naples and features a 16th-century watchtower, in which some of its 52 rooms and suites are located, as well as a spa and 17 acres of grounds. Score: 94.61 2. Maldives Virgin Island in Maldives. Getty Images Score: 94.44 3. Bali, Indonesia Floating temple, Bali, Indonesia. Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.51 4. Mílos, Greece tourist exploring SARAKINIKO beach, MILOS, GREECE. Getty Images Score: 92.50 5. Fiji Islands Woman on sandy beach, Fiji Islands, Fiji. Getty Images Score: 92.38 6. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador Aerial view of Pinnacle Rock, Bartolome Island, Galapagos, Ecuador. Getty Images Score: 92.00 7. Phuket, Thailand James Bond island, Phuket, Thailand. Getty Images Score: 91.90 8. Dominica Woman walking down Jacko Steps to Layou River, Dominica. Getty Images Score: 91.00 9. Boracay, Philippines Sunset at White beach, Boracay island, Philippines. Getty Images Score: 90.89 10. Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia woman on peak of Cape Breton, Canada. Adam Hill/Courtesy of Destination Cape Breton Score: 90.88 11. Palawan, Philippines Woman floating in idyllic lagoon, El Nido, Palawan, Philippines. Getty Images Score: 90.81 12. Páros, Greece Village of Naousa, Paros island, Greece. Getty Images Score: 90.62 13. Azores, Portugal Panoramic landscape from Azores lagoons. sland of Sao Miguel has many lakes, Portugal. Getty Images Score: 90.48 14. Phu Quoc, Vietnam Temple on the beach in Phu Quoc island in Vietnam. Getty Images Score: 90.25 15. Moorea, French Polynesia Anemone fishMoorea, French Polynesia. Getty Images Score: 90.24 16. Cebu, Philippines Taoist Temple, in Cebu City,Cebu, Philippines. Getty Images Score: 90.12 17. Ibiza, Spain Ibiza old town with flowers on summertime, Spain. Getty Images Score: 89.89 18. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bamboo bridge in St Vincent, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Getty Images Score: 89.79 19. Madeira, Portugal Sao Vicente, Madeira, Portugal. Getty Images Score: 89.78 20. Maui, Hawaii Shops and Restaurants Along Front Street, Maui, United States. Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.55 21. Anguilla Anguilla beach. Getty Images Score: 89.43 22. Crete, Greece Woman admiring the old stone church, on Crete, Greece. Getty Images Score: 89.40 23. Mackinac Island, Michigan Mackinac Island, views, United States. Getty Images Score: 89.10 24. Island of Hawaii Rainbow Falls,Hilo,Big Island, Hawaii, USA. Getty Images Score: 88.53 25. Kiawah Island, South Carolina Wildlife at Kiawah Island, United States. Getty Images Score: 88.49 Was this page helpful? 