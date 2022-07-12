    The 25 Best Islands in the World

    The best islands in the world, according to Travel + Leisure readers, invite visitors to adopt a slower pace of life.

    By
    Rebecca Ascher-Walsh
    Rebecca Ascher-Walsh

    Published on July 12, 2022
    Ischia, Island
    Italy, Campania, Naples, Gulf of Naples, Ischia Island, Aragonese Castle on rock island. Photo: Getty Images

    In the eyes of Travel + Leisure readers, the best islands in the world promise much more than aquamarine waters, dramatic coastlines, and pristine beaches. All are evidence that we are not only enthusiastically exploring again but re-examining what an ideal island experience might entail.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

    The majority of the most popular islands offer crystalline sands and thriving marine life that can be explored by divers of any level. Cases in point: the Maldives (No. 2), Bali in Indonesia (No. 3), or Thailand's Phuket (No. 7). Readers also flocked to isles with rich culture and food, from the ancient ruins and unsurpassable food of Mílos, Greece (No. 4) to nightlife on Ibiza, Spain (No. 17).

    Readers' enthusiasm for Vietnam's Phu Quoc (No. 14) has earned it a place on this list thanks to its white-sand beaches and delectable food. The island is renowned for its production of fish sauce and peppercorns, as well as its coral reefs and dense tropical forest.

    But this category, according to T+L readers, has a new winner this year. Read on to discover why Italy's Ischia took the title of the No. 1 island.

    1. Ischia, Italy

    Ischia, Italy
    Casa Malcovati e Castello Aragonese, Ischia, Italy. Getty Images

    Located in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a one-hour ferry ride from Naples, Ischia has attracted more attention among travelers after featuring prominently in Elena Ferrante's novel "My Brilliant Friend," which HBO recently adapted into a series. It earned the top spot thanks to its picturesque villages, thermal springs, and unspoiled beaches, which include Le Fumarole and its geothermally heated sand. One reader added praise for the "very nice and helpful" locals. While there are myriad villas to rent, there's also the full five-star experience of Mezzatorre, run by Pellicano Hotels. It sits above the Bay of Naples and features a 16th-century watchtower, in which some of its 52 rooms and suites are located, as well as a spa and 17 acres of grounds.

    Score: 94.61

    2. Maldives

    Maldives
    Virgin Island in Maldives. Getty Images

    Score: 94.44

    3. Bali, Indonesia

    Bali, Indonesia
    Floating temple, Bali, Indonesia. Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.51

    4. Mílos, Greece

    MILOS, GREECE
    tourist exploring SARAKINIKO beach, MILOS, GREECE. Getty Images

    Score: 92.50

    5. Fiji Islands

    Fiji Island, Fiji
    Woman on sandy beach, Fiji Islands, Fiji. Getty Images

    Score: 92.38

    6. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

    Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
    Aerial view of Pinnacle Rock, Bartolome Island, Galapagos, Ecuador. Getty Images

    Score: 92.00

    7. Phuket, Thailand

    Phuket, Thailand
    James Bond island, Phuket, Thailand. Getty Images

    Score: 91.90

    8. Dominica

    Dominica
    Woman walking down Jacko Steps to Layou River, Dominica. Getty Images

    Score: 91.00

    9. Boracay, Philippines

    Boracay, Philippines
    Sunset at White beach, Boracay island, Philippines. Getty Images

    Score: 90.89

    10. Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia

    Cape Breton Island, Canada
    woman on peak of Cape Breton, Canada. Adam Hill/Courtesy of Destination Cape Breton

    Score: 90.88

    11. Palawan, Philippines

    Palawan, Philippines
    Woman floating in idyllic lagoon, El Nido, Palawan, Philippines. Getty Images

    Score: 90.81

    12. Páros, Greece

    Paros, Greece
    Village of Naousa, Paros island, Greece. Getty Images

    Score: 90.62

    13. Azores, Portugal

    Azores, Portugal
    Panoramic landscape from Azores lagoons. sland of Sao Miguel has many lakes, Portugal. Getty Images

    Score: 90.48

    14. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

    Phu Quoc, Vietnam
    Temple on the beach in Phu Quoc island in Vietnam. Getty Images

    Score: 90.25

    15. Moorea, French Polynesia

    Moorea, French Polynesia
    Anemone fishMoorea, French Polynesia. Getty Images

    Score: 90.24

    16. Cebu, Philippines

    Cebu, Philippines
    Taoist Temple, in Cebu City,Cebu, Philippines. Getty Images

    Score: 90.12

    17. Ibiza, Spain

    Ibiza, Spain
    Ibiza old town with flowers on summertime, Spain. Getty Images

    Score: 89.89

    18. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

    St. Vincent and the Grenadines
    Bamboo bridge in St Vincent, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Getty Images

    Score: 89.79

    19. Madeira, Portugal

    Madeira, Portugal
    Sao Vicente, Madeira, Portugal. Getty Images

    Score: 89.78

    20. Maui, Hawaii

    Maui, United States
    Shops and Restaurants Along Front Street, Maui, United States. Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.55

    21. Anguilla

    Anguilla
    Anguilla beach. Getty Images

    Score: 89.43

    22. Crete, Greece

    Crete, Greece
    Woman admiring the old stone church, on Crete, Greece. Getty Images

    Score: 89.40

    23. Mackinac Island, Michigan

    Mackinac Island, United States
    Mackinac Island, views, United States. Getty Images

    Score: 89.10

    24. Island of Hawaii

    Big Island, Hawaii
    Rainbow Falls,Hilo,Big Island, Hawaii, USA. Getty Images

    Score: 88.53

    25. Kiawah Island, South Carolina

    Kiawah Island, United States
    Wildlife at Kiawah Island, United States. Getty Images

    Score: 88.49

