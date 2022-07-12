The 20 Best Islands in Europe The best islands in Europe, according to Travel + Leisure readers, combine fabulous food, rich history, and beautiful surroundings. By Rebecca Ascher-Walsh Rebecca Ascher-Walsh Rebecca Ascher-Walsh is a journalist who lives in New York City with her family and their two rescue pit bulls, Desiree and Buddy. Specializing in celebrity and lifestyle coverage, her work has appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Glamour, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, The Dodo, Coastal Living, Departures, and more. She is the author of two books: "Devoted: 38 Extraordinary Tales of Love, Loyalty and Life with Dogs" and "Loyal: 38 Inspiring Tales of Bravery, Heroism, and the Devotion of Dogs." A longtime animal shelter volunteer, she is the founder of the Deja Foundation, which assists small organizations in helping dogs rescued from high-kill shelters. Published on July 12, 2022

Ischia Ponte, view of the Aragonese Castle, Ischia, Italy.

Photo: Getty Image

There are few things more delightful than sipping a cold drink while lounging on a remote island, especially when it also involves earning a European stamp in your passport. This year's list of the best islands in Europe offers no shortage of inspiration, with seaside escapes so glorious that seven of them land on the World's Best Islands list.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

Greece retains bragging rights, with seven highly lauded islands, including Mílos (No. 2); Páros (No. 3); and Crete (No. 7). These three appear on the World's Best Islands list as well, thanks to their photogenic beaches, fresh seafood, and ancient sites. To the west, France's Corsica (No. 8) earned plaudits for its boating activities, while the Italian island of Sicily (No. 11) drew praise for its multifaceted history. As one history buff wrote, "Sicily awaits the intrepid and prepared traveler with unbelievably pristine beaches, Greek ruins, and fabulous architecture of the late Middle Ages and period of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies." Coming in at No. 17 is Scotland's Skye and the Hebrides (No. 17), a collection of more than 40 islands known for their dramatic landscapes and ancient Gaelic culture. Skye, which is now reachable by bridge, is a hiker's paradise with otherworldly rock formations, waterfalls, and fairy pools. At the Skeabost Hotel, which has 20 luxuriously appointed rooms, there's a nine-hole course for golf enthusiasts, while fishing fans can catch salmon in the river that runs through the 23-acre grounds. Still, no island impressed T+L readers as much as Italy's Ischia, which was crowned not only No. 1 among the best islands in Europe, but the world. 1. Ischia, Italy Aerial view of Ischia island, at the Gulf of Naples, Italy. Getty Images This 18-square-mile volcanic island, located in the Tyrrhenian Sea, just offshore from Naples, delights readers with its quaint towns and a plethora of natural hot springs. Many of Ischia's hotels, like the 73-room San Montano Resort & Spa, have their own thermal pools. For a more intimate experience, consider the 10-room Tenuta del Poggio Antico, set on a hill overlooking the water. Italian hospitality is also alive and well on the island. "People were all very nice and helpful," one reader remarked. Score: 94.61 2. Mílos, Greece Volcanic rock formations on Sarakiniko beach on Milos island, Greece. Getty Images Score: 92.50 3. Páros, Greece Greek village of Naousa, Paros island, Greece. Getty Images Score: 90.62 4. Azores, Portugal Farol do Arnel, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal. Getty Images Score: 90.48 5. Ibiza, Spain beach in Ibiza, Spain. Getty Images Score: 89.89 6. Madeira, Portugal PIco do Arieiro in Madeira, Portugal. Getty Images Score: 89.78 7. Crete, Greece Matala beach, Crete, Greece. Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.40 8. Corsica, France Bonifacio, Corsica, France. Getty Images Score: 88.30 9. Hvar and the Dalmatian Islands, Croatia waterside in Hvar, Croatia. Getty Images Score: 87.60 10. Corfu and the Ionian Islands, Greece Cliff on Corfu, Greece. Getty Images Score: 87.53 11. Sicily, Italy View on the main square of the old city of Noto, Sicily. Getty Images Score: 87.04 12. Cyprus Port in Kyrenia/Girne during a sunny summer day, Cyprus, Greece. Getty Images

Score: 86.28

13. Santorini, Greece

Village of Oia in Santorini, Greece.

Getty Images

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Score: 86.20

14. Mallorca, Spain

The Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma in Palma, Mallorca, Spain.

Getty Images

Score: 86.04

15. Sardinia, Italy

La Pelosa beach in Sardinia, Italy.

Getty Images

Score: 85.90

16. Capri, Italy

Statue of Tiberius with a view of Faraglioni rocks, Capri, Italy.

Getty Images

Score: 85.80

17. Skye and the Hebrides, Scotland

Girl hiking towards The Old Man of Storr, Girl hiking towards The Old Man of Storr, Isle of Skye, Scotland.

Getty Images

Score: 85.47

18. Malta

View of Valletta, the capital of Malta.

Getty Images

Score: 84.67

19. Rhodes and the Dodecanese, Greece

Windmills Rhodes Old Town and Fort of St. Nicholas in Rhodes, Greece.

Getty Images

Score: 84.59

20. Mykonos, Greece

view from hill of Mykonos, Greece.

Getty Images

Score: 83.63