    The 20 Best Islands in Europe

    The best islands in Europe, according to Travel + Leisure readers, combine fabulous food, rich history, and beautiful surroundings.

    Published on July 12, 2022
    Ischia, Italy
    Ischia Ponte, view of the Aragonese Castle, Ischia, Italy. Photo: Getty Image

    There are few things more delightful than sipping a cold drink while lounging on a remote island, especially when it also involves earning a European stamp in your passport. This year's list of the best islands in Europe offers no shortage of inspiration, with seaside escapes so glorious that seven of them land on the World's Best Islands list.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

    Greece retains bragging rights, with seven highly lauded islands, including Mílos (No. 2); Páros (No. 3); and Crete (No. 7). These three appear on the World's Best Islands list as well, thanks to their photogenic beaches, fresh seafood, and ancient sites. To the west, France's Corsica (No. 8) earned plaudits for its boating activities, while the Italian island of Sicily (No. 11) drew praise for its multifaceted history. As one history buff wrote, "Sicily awaits the intrepid and prepared traveler with unbelievably pristine beaches, Greek ruins, and fabulous architecture of the late Middle Ages and period of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies."

    Coming in at No. 17 is Scotland's Skye and the Hebrides (No. 17), a collection of more than 40 islands known for their dramatic landscapes and ancient Gaelic culture. Skye, which is now reachable by bridge, is a hiker's paradise with otherworldly rock formations, waterfalls, and fairy pools. At the Skeabost Hotel, which has 20 luxuriously appointed rooms, there's a nine-hole course for golf enthusiasts, while fishing fans can catch salmon in the river that runs through the 23-acre grounds.

    Still, no island impressed T+L readers as much as Italy's Ischia, which was crowned not only No. 1 among the best islands in Europe, but the world.

    1. Ischia, Italy

    Ischia, Italy
    Aerial view of Ischia island, at the Gulf of Naples, Italy. Getty Images

    This 18-square-mile volcanic island, located in the Tyrrhenian Sea, just offshore from Naples, delights readers with its quaint towns and a plethora of natural hot springs. Many of Ischia's hotels, like the 73-room San Montano Resort & Spa, have their own thermal pools. For a more intimate experience, consider the 10-room Tenuta del Poggio Antico, set on a hill overlooking the water. Italian hospitality is also alive and well on the island. "People were all very nice and helpful," one reader remarked.

    Score: 94.61

    2. Mílos, Greece

    Milos, Greece
    Volcanic rock formations on Sarakiniko beach on Milos island, Greece. Getty Images

    Score: 92.50

    3. Páros, Greece

    Paros, Greece
    Greek village of Naousa, Paros island, Greece. Getty Images

    Score: 90.62

    4. Azores, Portugal

    Azores, Portugal
    Farol do Arnel, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal. Getty Images

    Score: 90.48

    5. Ibiza, Spain

    Ibiza, Spain
    beach in Ibiza, Spain. Getty Images

    Score: 89.89

    6. Madeira, Portugal

    Madeira, Portugal
    PIco do Arieiro in Madeira, Portugal. Getty Images

    Score: 89.78

    7. Crete, Greece

    Crete, Greece
    Matala beach, Crete, Greece. Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.40

    8. Corsica, France

    Corsica, France
    Bonifacio, Corsica, France. Getty Images

    Score: 88.30

    9. Hvar and the Dalmatian Islands, Croatia

    Hvar, Croatia
    waterside in Hvar, Croatia. Getty Images

    Score: 87.60

    10. Corfu and the Ionian Islands, Greece

    Corfu, Greece
    Cliff on Corfu, Greece. Getty Images

    Score: 87.53

    11. Sicily, Italy

    Sicily, Italy
    View on the main square of the old city of Noto, Sicily. Getty Images

    Score: 87.04

    12. Cyprus

    Cyprus, Greece
    Port in Kyrenia/Girne during a sunny summer day, Cyprus, Greece. Getty Images

    Score: 86.28

    13. Santorini, Greece

    Santorini, Greece
    Village of Oia in Santorini, Greece. Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 86.20

    14. Mallorca, Spain

    Mallorca, Spain
    The Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma in Palma, Mallorca, Spain. Getty Images

    Score: 86.04

    15. Sardinia, Italy

    Sardinia, Italy
    La Pelosa beach in Sardinia, Italy. Getty Images

    Score: 85.90

    16. Capri, Italy

    Capri, Italy
    Statue of Tiberius with a view of Faraglioni rocks, Capri, Italy. Getty Images

    Score: 85.80

    17. Skye and the Hebrides, Scotland

    Isle of Skye, Scotland
    Girl hiking towards The Old Man of Storr, Girl hiking towards The Old Man of Storr, Isle of Skye, Scotland. Getty Images

    Score: 85.47

    18. Malta

    Malta
    View of Valletta, the capital of Malta. Getty Images

    Score: 84.67

    19. Rhodes and the Dodecanese, Greece

    Rhodes, Greece
    Windmills Rhodes Old Town and Fort of St. Nicholas in Rhodes, Greece. Getty Images

    Score: 84.59

    20. Mykonos, Greece

    Mykonos, Greece
    view from hill of Mykonos, Greece. Getty Images

    Score: 83.63

