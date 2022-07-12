The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas

The Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas are a delightful mélange of islands — sunny stalwarts with shimmering blue waters, palm-fringed shores, and ultra-luxe resorts. But for all their common denominators, there's plenty that makes each island stand out, too. Some are rustic and rugged, bereft of any modern meddling, while others are well-developed oases with lots of shops, restaurants, and hotels to choose from. And Travel + Leisure's list of the region's best islands this year is proof of its vast and varied offerings.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

The British Virgin Islands dominate this year's rankings, with Jost Van Dyke (No. 9), Virgin Gorda (No. 16), and Tortola (No. 23) all making appearances. The Bahamas, too, are well-represented — the Exumas (No. 4) earned marks from one reader for the "prettiest water and beaches you will ever see," while Eleuthera (No. 24) was touted as "enchanting, pristine, and beautiful"

Several readers also raved about the beaches and turquoise waters on Anguilla (No. 3), with one calling it "paradise found." Another said, "Anguilla is my favorite spot on this earth. Nothing compares. The beaches, the people, the food, the enjoyment…total bliss."

Meanwhile, Grenada (No. 6) got a nod for its "incredibly kind people," and runner-up St. Vincent and the Grenadines (No. 2) received praise for "fantastic water excursions."

At No. 5, St. Lucia — home to the majestic Pitons, beautiful beaches, and plenty of chocolate and rum — was described as "a great spot for active travelers on a romantic escape." Another T+L reader said, "St. Lucia is an untouched gem in many ways, a very beautiful island with a delightful culture and many activities to enjoy."

But the No. 1 spot, according to this year's World's Best Awards survey, belongs to Dominica, concisely described by one reader as "stunning." Read more about Dominica, and get the full list of best islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas below.

1. Dominica

Nicknamed the Nature Island, Dominica is not defined by the combo of pristine white sand and shiny resorts that's often synonymous with the Caribbean. Instead, the anything-but-average island lures eco-travelers with a jumble of rain forests, volcanoes, hot springs, thunderous waterfalls, and black-sand beaches. It has an undiscovered quality that can be rare not only in the region, but the world over. It's a dream for hikers, snorkelers, and all kinds of adventurers, but the island also offers pockets of over-the-top luxury, including this year's best resort hotel in the Caribbean — Secret Bay, tucked within the rain forest with tree-house-style villas, jaw-dropping nature views, and private plunge pools.

Score: 91.00

2. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Score: 89.79

3. Anguilla

Score: 89.43

4. Exumas, Bahamas

Score: 88.07

5. St. Lucia

Score: 87.86

6. Grenada

Score: 87.71

7. Turks and Caicos

Score: 87.64

8. St. Bart's

Score: 87.60

9. Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands

Score: 87.31

10. St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 86.41

11. Aruba

Score: 86.25

12. Harbour Island, Bahamas

Score: 86.11

13. Cuba

Score: 85.93

14. Vieques, Puerto Rico

Score: 85.83

15. Nevis

Score: 85.63

16. Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 85.46

17. Bermuda

Score: 85.45

18. Bonaire

Score: 85.39

19. Jamaica

Score: 85.05

20. Cayman Islands

Score: 83.84

21. Antigua

Score: 83.78

22. Barbados

Score: 83.71

23. Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Score: 82.92

24. Eleuthera, Bahamas

Score: 82.91

25. St. Maarten/St. Martin

Score: 82.66