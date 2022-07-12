    The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas

    The best islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas run the gamut from off-the-grid hideaways to ultra-luxe retreats, according to Travel + Leisure readers.

    By
    Alisha Prakash
    Alisha Prakash
    Alisha Prakash

    Alisha Prakash is the senior digital editor at Travel + Leisure, where she helps tell impactful travel stories. Born in India, she spent the first year of her life living on a ship, sailing around the world with her family before immigrating to New York at the age of six. Whether or not she was old enough to remember her seafaring days, this early exposure to the joys of travel was foreshadowing to her can't-sit-still nature today — one eye wandering to the horizon, she's constantly thinking about where to travel next. Now a New Yorker through and through, she has more than a decade of journalism experience under her belt, following one important motto throughout the years: always say yes. This has meant trekking glaciers in Patagonia, bathing elephants and eating red ant eggs in Thailand, riding motorcycles through Vietnam's countryside, road tripping around the Himalayas, and summiting mountains in Montenegro. She travels for the food, the scenery, and the adventure, but above all, she travels for the people. Alisha believes that travel, at its core, is about celebrating diversity, and that the very idea of visiting a new destination, meeting new people, and discovering new cultures breaks down barriers and helps us find common ground.

    Published on July 12, 2022
    Bright and colorful landscape with cruise port and skyline of Roseau in Dominica, Caribbean Island
    Photo: iStockphoto/Getty Images

    The Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas are a delightful mélange of islands — sunny stalwarts with shimmering blue waters, palm-fringed shores, and ultra-luxe resorts. But for all their common denominators, there's plenty that makes each island stand out, too. Some are rustic and rugged, bereft of any modern meddling, while others are well-developed oases with lots of shops, restaurants, and hotels to choose from. And Travel + Leisure's list of the region's best islands this year is proof of its vast and varied offerings.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

    The British Virgin Islands dominate this year's rankings, with Jost Van Dyke (No. 9), Virgin Gorda (No. 16), and Tortola (No. 23) all making appearances. The Bahamas, too, are well-represented — the Exumas (No. 4) earned marks from one reader for the "prettiest water and beaches you will ever see," while Eleuthera (No. 24) was touted as "enchanting, pristine, and beautiful"

    Several readers also raved about the beaches and turquoise waters on Anguilla (No. 3), with one calling it "paradise found." Another said, "Anguilla is my favorite spot on this earth. Nothing compares. The beaches, the people, the food, the enjoyment…total bliss."

    Meanwhile, Grenada (No. 6) got a nod for its "incredibly kind people," and runner-up St. Vincent and the Grenadines (No. 2) received praise for "fantastic water excursions."

    At No. 5, St. Lucia — home to the majestic Pitons, beautiful beaches, and plenty of chocolate and rum — was described as "a great spot for active travelers on a romantic escape." Another T+L reader said, "St. Lucia is an untouched gem in many ways, a very beautiful island with a delightful culture and many activities to enjoy."

    But the No. 1 spot, according to this year's World's Best Awards survey, belongs to Dominica, concisely described by one reader as "stunning." Read more about Dominica, and get the full list of best islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas below.

    1. Dominica

    Caribbean island of Dominica, showing a freshwater Lake in Morne Trois Pitons National Park
    Getty Images

    Nicknamed the Nature Island, Dominica is not defined by the combo of pristine white sand and shiny resorts that's often synonymous with the Caribbean. Instead, the anything-but-average island lures eco-travelers with a jumble of rain forests, volcanoes, hot springs, thunderous waterfalls, and black-sand beaches. It has an undiscovered quality that can be rare not only in the region, but the world over. It's a dream for hikers, snorkelers, and all kinds of adventurers, but the island also offers pockets of over-the-top luxury, including this year's best resort hotel in the Caribbean — Secret Bay, tucked within the rain forest with tree-house-style villas, jaw-dropping nature views, and private plunge pools.

    Score: 91.00

    2. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

    Bridge over the Buccament river, Buccament Bay, St Vincent and the Grenadines
    Getty Images

    Score: 89.79

    3. Anguilla

    A woman walks past beach umbrellas on Anguilla
    Peter Griffith/Getty Images

    Score: 89.43

    4. Exumas, Bahamas

    Aerial view of Exumas Cays, Bahamas
    Getty Images

    Score: 88.07

    5. St. Lucia

    St. Lucia's Twin Pitons peaks at sunrise
    iStockphoto/Getty Images

    Score: 87.86

    6. Grenada

    The waterfront of St George's, Grenada
    Timothy O'Keefe/Getty Images

    Score: 87.71

    7. Turks and Caicos

    Aerial photo of a beach in Sapodilla Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
    iStockphoto/Getty Images

    Score: 87.64

    8. St. Bart's

    Saint Barthelemy skyline and harbor in the West Indies
    Sean Pavone/iStockphoto/Getty Images

    Score: 87.60

    9. Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands

    Aerial View of White Bay, Jost Van Dyke
    Christian Wheatley/iStockphoto/Getty Images

    Score: 87.31

    10. St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

    A mother, son, and dog on a small beach on the island of St John
    Christian Wheatley/iStockphoto/Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 86.41

    11. Aruba

    Colorful buildings in Oranjestad, on the island of Aruba
    Svitlana Prada/Getty Images

    Score: 86.25

    12. Harbour Island, Bahamas

    A pink and white house on Bay Street, Harbour Island, Bahamas
    Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

    Score: 86.11

    13. Cuba

    Tourists swiming in the natural pools in El Nicho, Cuba
    Getty Images

    Score: 85.93

    14. Vieques, Puerto Rico

    Wild horses on the island of Vieques, Puerto Rico
    iStockphoto/Getty Images

    Score: 85.83

    15. Nevis

    A rocky Oualie Beach, on the island of Nevis
    Simon Nash/500px/Getty Images

    Score: 85.63

    16. Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

    Aerial view of Spring Bay, Virgin Gorda
    Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 85.46

    17. Bermuda

    Aerial view of the coastline at Hamilton, Bermuda
    Lance Ikeda/EyeEm/Getty Images

    Score: 85.45

    18. Bonaire

    Brightly colored buildings in Kralendijk, Bonaire
    Stephan Kogelman/Getty Images

    Score: 85.39

    19. Jamaica

    Students walk past the Cultural Centre on Sam Sharpe Square in downtown Montego Bay Jamaica
    Getty Images

    Score: 85.05

    20. Cayman Islands

    A cruise port in the Cayman Islands
    Atlee E Mercer/iStockphoto/Getty Images

    Score: 83.84

    21. Antigua

    Swimming pool and beach umbrellas on white sand beach from above, Morris Bay, Antigua
    Roberto Moiola/Getty Images

    Score: 83.78

    22. Barbados

    The beach at Batts Bay, Barbados
    iStockphoto/Getty Images

    Score: 83.71

    23. Tortola, British Virgin Islands

    Aerial panoramic view of Cane Garden Bay, Tortola, BVI
    Christian Wheatley/Getty Images

    Score: 82.92

    24. Eleuthera, Bahamas

    Woman and girl paddleboarding at Winding Bay, Eleuthera, Bahamas
    Per Breiehagen/Getty Images

    Score: 82.91

    25. St. Maarten/St. Martin

    Methodist Church on Main Street of Philipsburg in Sint Maarten
    iStockphoto/Getty Images

    Score: 82.66

