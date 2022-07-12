The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas The best islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas run the gamut from off-the-grid hideaways to ultra-luxe retreats, according to Travel + Leisure readers. By Alisha Prakash Alisha Prakash Instagram Twitter Alisha Prakash is the senior digital editor at Travel + Leisure, where she helps tell impactful travel stories. Born in India, she spent the first year of her life living on a ship, sailing around the world with her family before immigrating to New York at the age of six. Whether or not she was old enough to remember her seafaring days, this early exposure to the joys of travel was foreshadowing to her can't-sit-still nature today — one eye wandering to the horizon, she's constantly thinking about where to travel next. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: iStockphoto/Getty Images The Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas are a delightful mélange of islands — sunny stalwarts with shimmering blue waters, palm-fringed shores, and ultra-luxe resorts. But for all their common denominators, there's plenty that makes each island stand out, too. Some are rustic and rugged, bereft of any modern meddling, while others are well-developed oases with lots of shops, restaurants, and hotels to choose from. And Travel + Leisure's list of the region's best islands this year is proof of its vast and varied offerings. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value. The British Virgin Islands dominate this year's rankings, with Jost Van Dyke (No. 9), Virgin Gorda (No. 16), and Tortola (No. 23) all making appearances. The Bahamas, too, are well-represented — the Exumas (No. 4) earned marks from one reader for the "prettiest water and beaches you will ever see," while Eleuthera (No. 24) was touted as "enchanting, pristine, and beautiful" Several readers also raved about the beaches and turquoise waters on Anguilla (No. 3), with one calling it "paradise found." Another said, "Anguilla is my favorite spot on this earth. Nothing compares. The beaches, the people, the food, the enjoyment…total bliss." Meanwhile, Grenada (No. 6) got a nod for its "incredibly kind people," and runner-up St. Vincent and the Grenadines (No. 2) received praise for "fantastic water excursions." At No. 5, St. Lucia — home to the majestic Pitons, beautiful beaches, and plenty of chocolate and rum — was described as "a great spot for active travelers on a romantic escape." Another T+L reader said, "St. Lucia is an untouched gem in many ways, a very beautiful island with a delightful culture and many activities to enjoy." But the No. 1 spot, according to this year's World's Best Awards survey, belongs to Dominica, concisely described by one reader as "stunning." Read more about Dominica, and get the full list of best islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas below. 1. Dominica Getty Images Nicknamed the Nature Island, Dominica is not defined by the combo of pristine white sand and shiny resorts that's often synonymous with the Caribbean. Instead, the anything-but-average island lures eco-travelers with a jumble of rain forests, volcanoes, hot springs, thunderous waterfalls, and black-sand beaches. It has an undiscovered quality that can be rare not only in the region, but the world over. It's a dream for hikers, snorkelers, and all kinds of adventurers, but the island also offers pockets of over-the-top luxury, including this year's best resort hotel in the Caribbean — Secret Bay, tucked within the rain forest with tree-house-style villas, jaw-dropping nature views, and private plunge pools. Score: 91.00 2. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Getty Images Score: 89.79 3. Anguilla Peter Griffith/Getty Images Score: 89.43 4. Exumas, Bahamas Getty Images Score: 88.07 5. St. Lucia iStockphoto/Getty Images Score: 87.86 6. Grenada Timothy O'Keefe/Getty Images Score: 87.71 7. Turks and Caicos iStockphoto/Getty Images Score: 87.64 8. St. Bart's Sean Pavone/iStockphoto/Getty Images Score: 87.60 9. Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands Christian Wheatley/iStockphoto/Getty Images Score: 87.31 10. St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands Christian Wheatley/iStockphoto/Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 86.41 11. Aruba Svitlana Prada/Getty Images Score: 86.25 12. Harbour Island, Bahamas Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images Score: 86.11 13. Cuba Getty Images Score: 85.93 14. Vieques, Puerto Rico iStockphoto/Getty Images Score: 85.83 15. Nevis Simon Nash/500px/Getty Images Score: 85.63 16. Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 85.46 17. Bermuda Lance Ikeda/EyeEm/Getty Images Score: 85.45 18. Bonaire Stephan Kogelman/Getty Images Score: 85.39 19. Jamaica Getty Images Score: 85.05 20. Cayman Islands Atlee E Mercer/iStockphoto/Getty Images Score: 83.84 21. Antigua Roberto Moiola/Getty Images Score: 83.78 22. Barbados iStockphoto/Getty Images Score: 83.71 23. Tortola, British Virgin Islands Christian Wheatley/Getty Images Score: 82.92 24. Eleuthera, Bahamas Per Breiehagen/Getty Images Score: 82.91 25. St. Maarten/St. Martin iStockphoto/Getty Images Score: 82.66