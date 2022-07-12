    The 3 Best Islands in Canada

    The best islands in Canada, according to Travel + Leisure readers, possess an easygoing sensibility and rustic beauty.

    By
    Rebecca Ascher-Walsh
    Rebecca Ascher-Walsh

    Rebecca Ascher-Walsh is a journalist who lives in New York City with her family and their two rescue pit bulls, Desiree and Buddy. Specializing in celebrity and lifestyle coverage, her work has appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Glamour, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, The Dodo, Coastal Living, Departures, and more. She is the author of two books: "Devoted: 38 Extraordinary Tales of Love, Loyalty and Life with Dogs" and "Loyal: 38 Inspiring Tales of Bravery, Heroism, and the Devotion of Dogs." A longtime animal shelter volunteer, she is the founder of the Deja Foundation, which assists small organizations in helping dogs rescued from high-kill shelters.

    Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
    Published on July 12, 2022

    If you harbor preconceived notions that you need to have a pair of broken-in hiking boots or a penchant for the cold to fall in love with our neighbor to the north, let this be the year you cast that notion aside and head to what Travel + Leisure readers have deemed the best islands in Canada. While the country has tens of thousands of isles, our readers consistently choose three that offer exquisite dining experiences, breathtaking vistas, and a plethora of year-round activities — both on land and on the water.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

    Cape Breton Island, Canada
    Biking along a path on Cape Breton Island, Canada. Adam Hill/Courtesy of Destination Cape Breton

    Biking is a fantastic way to explore Prince Edward Island (No. 2), with a range of trails that traverse farmland and the dramatic coastline. Fans of the 1908 book Anne of Green Gables can take a themed tour to see where the character would have lived, while theater and music lovers can attend one of the island's festivals. Gourmands can feast on shellfish accompanied by a local beer.

    Vancouver Island (No. 3) got a shout-out from one reader for being a "beautiful forested coastal island." Travelers can work up a sweat hiking around Mount Douglas, then plunge into an ice bath before getting a massage at Ritual Nordic Spa.

    But as appealing as both islands are, neither could topple Cape Breton, which has extended its reign at the top of the best islands in Canada to a fifth consecutive year.

    1. Cape Breton Island

    Cape Breton Island, Canada
    Swimmer at Gairloch Mountain Falls Black Brook Falls, Cape Breton Island, Canada. Adam Hill/Courtesy of Destination Cape Breton

    Also voted one of the world's best islands by Travel + Leisure readers, this rugged Nova Scotia destination is beloved for its Indigenous culture, whale-watching, legendary lobster rolls, and the 185-mile Cabot Trail, which encircles the island. But golf lovers will know the island for its high-profile courses. One fan writes, "Cabot Cliffs, Cabot Links, & The Nest: The best courses in the world are here!" Many enthusiasts choose to stay at one of the resort's 72 rooms or 19 villas, with modern, airy architecture that showcases the ocean and landscape.

    Score: 90.88

    2. Prince Edward Island

    Prince Edward Island, Canada
    Canada, Prince Edward Island, Sandstone cairns on Cavendish Beach. Getty Images

    Score: 87.72

    3. Vancouver Island

    Vancouver Island, Canada
    People on SUPs in Inner Harbour, Victoria, Vancouver Island, Canada. Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 87.48

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Ischia, Island
    The 25 Best Islands in the World
    Exterior street view of Auberge Saint-Antoine
    The 10 Best City Hotels in Canada
    Cape Breton Island
    The Best Islands in Canada in 2019
    Aerial view of the downtown area of Mackinac Island, Michigan.
    The 15 Best Islands in the Continental U.S.
    Quebec City skyline, Canada
    The 5 Best Cities in Canada
    Exterior of Birkenhead House
    The 3 Best Resorts in Africa
    Maldives
    The 5 Best Islands in Asia
    Terrace Suite at Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona
    The 3 Best Hotels in Barcelona
    Exterior of Paul Gauguin Cruises
    The 3 Best Small-ship Ocean Cruise Lines
    View on the volcanic landscape of Bartolome Island with famous Pinnacle Rock and Golden Beach, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
    The 5 Best Islands in Mexico and Central and South America
    Aerial view of Danzante Bay, Loreto, Baja California, Mexico
    13 Best Places to Retire for Golf Lovers
    Aerial panorama of the sunset over the Waya island in Fiji
    The 5 Best Islands in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific
    Restaurant at Shangri-La The Shard, London
    The 10 Best Hotels in London
    Ischia, Italy
    The 20 Best Islands in Europe
    Guest room at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills
    The 15 Best Hotels in Greater Los Angeles
    Guest room at Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid
    The 3 Best Hotels in Madrid