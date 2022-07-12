The 10 Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines A new category for Travel + Leisure's World’s Best Awards — the best intimate-ship ocean cruise lines — recognizes the smallest ships sailing the great blue sea. By Fran Golden Fran Golden Facebook Instagram Twitter Fran Golden is an award-winning travel journalist whose work regularly appears in leading publications and websites. Her specialty is cruise travel and she is a well-known expert on ships, having sailed on more than 150 vessels and visited more than 100 countries. In 2022, she started the year visiting her seventh continent, stepping off a ship in Antarctica. Her work includes looking at cruises from a business angle for Bloomberg Pursuits and Bloomberg Businessweek. * Won five awards from the Society of American Travel Writers' Lowell Thomas Foundation Awards * Won awards for writing from the North American Travel Journalists Association * Author of 20 travel books including "100 Things To Do In Alaska Before You Die" * Author of cruise books including Frommer's guidebooks and Complete Idiot's and For Dummies guides Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Quasar Expeditions A new classification designed to honor the smallest oceangoing vessels, the best intimate-ship ocean cruise lines category recognizes ships with fewer than 150 cabins. More nimble than their larger counterparts, these petite ships often take travelers to farther-flung and less-frequented ports, from tropical destinations to both poles. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated individual cruise ships on their cabins and facilities, food, service, itineraries and destinations, excursions and activities, and value. Those assessments were combined to generate results for the cruise lines in six categories, including river cruising. Coming in second is Overseas Adventure Travel, which operates in destinations such as Patagonia and the Chilean fjords, Antarctica, the Arctic, the Red Sea, and the coast of Italy. "Outstanding crew and great tour leaders," wrote one voter. In third place: the eight-ship Greek-owned line Variety Cruises, which another reader lauded for its "relaxed, very friendly manner." French line Ponant, with a fleet that includes the eco-friendly polar expedition ship Le Commandant Charcot, ranked No. 4. "Staff and activities were amazing," wrote one voter who sailed on L'Austral. "The expedition crew hired for Antarctica was unreal!" SeaDream Yacht Club, with its impeccable vessels and amiable hospitality, fills out the top five. "The service is beyond compare," enthused a reader. "SeaDream makes you feel like a friend coming back on the boat." Below, find the full list of the best intimate-ship ocean cruise lines — and more on what sets this year's winner, Quasar, apart. 1. Quasar Expeditions Courtesy of Quasar Expeditions "This is one of the most romantic ships in the Galápagos and by far the classiest and most iconic," wrote one T+L reader who sailed on the historic yacht Grace, which Grace Kelly received as a wedding gift from Aristotle Onassis when she wed Prince Rainier III in 1956. The two-ship line's Evolution also earned considerable praise. "I highly recommend this company to anyone looking to visit Ecuador and the Galápagos," said another reader who had sailed on the 32-passenger ship. Score: 98.69 More information: quasarex.com 2. Overseas Adventure Travel Courtesy of Overseas Adventure Travel Score: 97.17 More information: oattravel.com 3. Variety Cruises Courtesy of Variety Cruises Score: 94.16 More information: varietycruises.com 4. Ponant Gilles Trillard/Courtesy of Ponant Score: 93.59 More: us.ponant.com 5. SeaDream Yacht Club Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club Score: 92.55 More information: seadream.com 6. Windstar Cruises Courtesy of Windstar Cruises WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 91.83 More information: windstarcruises.com 7. Celebrity Cruises Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 91.52 More information: celebritycruises.com 8. Silversea Courtesy of Silversea WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 90.89 More information: silversea.com 9. Lindblad Expeditions Michael S. Nolan/Courtesy of Lindblad Expeditions Score: 88.96 More information: expeditions.com 10. Alaskan Dream Cruises Courtesy of Alaskan Dream Cruises Score: 82.97 More information: alaskandreamcruises.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit