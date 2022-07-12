    The 5 Best International Spas

    Though the destinations they prefer may vary, Travel + Leisure readers agree that, when it comes to the best spas in the world, nature’s tranquillity is the best setting for life-changing wellness getaways.

    By Samantha Falewée
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Wellness is manifesting across the travel industry in ways both innovative and old-school, from high tech boot camps to off-the-grid meditation retreats and everything in between. Destination spas around the world are finding more travelers interested in using vacations to improve their well-being. According to Travel + Leisure readers, it's worth crossing borders to experience the best international spas, but Americans don't actually have to stray that far — three of this year's top five are located in neighboring countries.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. In the destination spas category, readers rated properties on their accommodations and facilities, treatments, service, food, and overall value.

    The outdoor pool at Rancho La Puerta
    Courtesy of Rancho La Puerta

    In 2022, T+L readers voted for several longtime favorites, including Spain's Sha Wellness Clinic (No. 2). The holistic medi-spa targets wellness concerns, such as healthy aging, through a variety of Eastern and Western treatments, including acupuncture and infrared therapies. One reader described Sha as simply "the top experience." Chablé Maroma, located in Punta Maroma, Mexico, is another repeat honoree. Consisting of 70 modern-style villas — each with its own private pool — this resort on the Riviera Maya is all about slowing down, whether during a spiritual ayurveda-and-yoga retreat or one of three nature-inspired spa programs: ocean (focused on purification), tree (balance), or air (transformation).

    Voters also loved the hot spring pools at Italy's Terme di Saturnia (No. 3) in Tuscany. Three-thousand-year-old thermal springs provide mineral-rich waters and purifying mud baths. This is "a fantastic place," summarized one reader. Another nature-focused property making this year's list is No. 4 Mountain Trek Fitness Retreat & Health Spa in Canada, which readers praised for its wonderful facilities and kind staff. Sunrise yoga, daily hikes, and digital-detox practices recharge travelers in a comprehensive nature getaway.

    But it was the jewel of Baja California, the Rancho La Puerta, that stole the hearts of voters yet again. Below, find out what makes it such a standout among the best international spas.

    1. Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, Mexico

    The outdoor pergola lounge at Rancho La Puerta
    Courtesy of Rancho La Puerta

    "It's hard to put into words how special this place is," wrote one T+L reader. Co-founded by wellness expert and philanthropist Deborah Szekely — now 100 years old and still active on the property — this 4,000-acre oasis sits at the foot of Mt. Kuchumaa. The 86 guest casitas feature homey accents like wood-beamed ceilings and tree-cloistered patios, but the cozy accommodations are only a small piece of why so many people become loyal guests. "I come here once a year," shared one voter. "I first started with my mother, and now I take my daughter." Another person pointed to the diversity of experience as the reason the haven is so beloved: "Cooking classes, evening music, health lectures — I always learn something new."

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.76

    More information: rancholapuerta.com

    2. Sha Wellness Clinic, L'Albir, Spain

    Cabanas at SHA Wellness Clinic
    Manolo Yllera/Courtesy of SHA Wellness Clinic

    Score: 95.20

    More information: shawellnessclinic.com

    3. Terme di Saturnia, Saturnia, Italy

    Terme di Saturnia Natural Destination decking by the Spring
    Courtesy of Terme di Saturnia Spa & Golf Resort

    Score: 94.15

    More information: termedisaturnia.it

    4. Mountain Trek Fitness Retreat & Health Spa, Ainsworth Hot Springs, Canada

    Exterior of the lodge at Mountain Trek Fitness Retreat & Health Spa
    David R. Gluns/Courtesy of Mountain Trek Fitness Retreat & Health Spa

    Score: 93.26

    More information: mountaintrek.com

    5. Chablé Maroma, Punta Maroma, Mexico

    One bedroom King Villa at Chable Maroma
    Courtesy of Chable Maroma

    Score: 89.90

    More information: chablehotels.com

