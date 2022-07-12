    The 10 Best International Airports

    These are the best international airports in the world, according to Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best Awards.

    By
    Stefanie Waldek
    Stefanie Waldek headshot
    Stefanie Waldek

    Stefanie Waldek is a freelance space, travel, and design journalist who loves aviation, storm chasing, and "The X-Files." She's happiest when cruising at 36,000 feet or at sea level in polar regions. Her favorite places in the world are Antarctica and Oklahoma City, and her travel bucket list includes eating hot dogs at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums. * 8+ years of writing and editing experience for print and digital publications * Former editor at Architectural Digest, Tripadvisor, and ArtNews * Traveled to all seven continents, each more than once

    Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
    Published on July 12, 2022
    Air tower control and Jewel building of the Singapore Changi Airport
    Photo: Courtesy of Changi Airport Group

    Travel trickled back in 2021 after a very difficult pandemic year, and travelers began booking once-in-a-lifetime international trips en masse to make up for lost time. More than ever, they're placing added value on the time spent in transit, especially at airports. This year, Travel + Leisure readers have given some of the highest ratings to international hubs, with many of them considering the airport experience an integral part of their travels.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated airports on access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping, and design.

    Last year, East Asian airports dominated, taking six of the 10 places on this list. But this year, two of Japan's have fallen off the list — not altogether unsurprising, as travel to Japan was inaccessible to Americans in 2020 and 2021. Taking the place of those two Japan airports are Abu Dhabi International Airport (No. 8) and Copenhagen Airport (No. 10), both of which were last seen on this list in 2020.

    Still, Asian and Middle Eastern airports are clear favorites for T+L frequent fliers. There was a bit of shuffling among some of our repeat award winners in these regions. Hamad International in Doha, Qatar, jumped up two spots to No. 3, while Hong Kong International Airport moved up a rung to No. 6. South Korea's Incheon International Airport, however, fell two spots to No. 5, while Haneda (Tokyo International Airport) fell three to No. 9. (Nonetheless, one fan of Haneda encouraged fellow travelers to "please spare a few hours there.")

    Back after its WBA debut last year is Istanbul Airport (No. 2), which only began operations in 2018. One reader said the new Istanbul Airport feels like a destination in itself: "You don't feel like you are flying somewhere." And Zurich Airport, a longtime staple of the best international airports list, nabbed the No. 7 spot this year.

    Ultimately, our long-reigning champion has retained its top ranking: Singapore Changi Airport. Read on to find out why Changi has stayed No. 1 and see which other international airports made the list.

    1. Singapore Changi Airport

    Travelers in the butterfly garden at Singapore Changi Airport
    Courtesy of Changi Airport Group

    Since the World's Best Awards expanded to include airports in 2013, one airport has remained in the top international spot year after year: Changi. Not only do travelers laud the airport for its easy-to-navigate layout, kind service, and overall cleanliness, but they also love Changi for its entertainment value. There is, of course, world-class dining and shopping in the terminals, but that's hardly the main event. Attractions include extraordinary plant, art, and butterfly gardens; a rooftop swimming pool; and a 24-hour cinema. (Though keep in mind that not all attractions are open because of pandemic restrictions.) "My family spent 3 hours there and still didn't want to leave," one voter said. Changi is a destination unto itself, not just a pass-through space on your travels. It's even home to the world's tallest indoor waterfall, the Rain Vortex, which is surrounded by lush gardens.

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 94.80

    More information: changiairport.com

    2. Istanbul Airport

    Travelers sitting in a lounge area at the Istanbul airport
    Getty Images

    Score: 94.06

    More information: istairport.com

    3. Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar

    The departure lounge at the Hamad International Airport in Qatar
    Getty Images

    Score: 93.80

    More information: dohahamadairport.com

    4. Dubai International Airport

    Exterior of Terminal 3 at Dubai Airport
    Courtesy of Dubai Airports

    Score: 90.02

    More information: dubaiairports.ae

    5. Incheon International Airport, South Korea

    An empty Terminal 2 at Incheon Airport in Korea
    Getty Images

    Score: 89.14

    More information: airport.kr

    6. Hong Kong International Airport

    Exterior of Hong Kong International Airport, at sunset
    Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 87.67

    More information: hongkongairport.com

    7. Zurich Airport

    Interior of the Zurich airport
    Courtesy of Flughafen Zürich AG

    Score: 85.85

    More information: flughafen-zuerich.ch

    8. Abu Dhabi International Airport

    Colorful design in the Abu Dhabi airport duty free area
    Getty Images

    Score: 85.00

    More information: abudhabiairport.ae

    9. Haneda (Tokyo International) Airport

    Aerial view of the Tokyo Haneda airport at night
    Michael Hitoshi/Getty Images

    Score: 84.90

    More information: tokyo-haneda.com

    10. Copenhagen Airport

    Artwork lining a corridor at the Copenhagen Airport
    David Stjernholm/Courtesy of Copenhagen Airports

    Score: 83.40

    More information: cph.dk

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Art installation at the Singapore Changi Airport
    The Top 10 International Airports in 2020
    Colorful wide angle view of Giant waterfall in Jewel, Changi Airport at night, Singapore
    The Top 10 International Airports
    An interior view of Hamad International Airport is seen in Doha, Qatar
    After 8 Years, Singapore Changi Is No Longer the Best Airport in the World — Find Out This Year's Winner
    A woman sits in business class on a Singapore Airways plane
    The 10 Best International Airlines
    View of the Muttrah Corniche, the world famous Muscat sea promenade, at dusk.
    The 10 Best Cities in Africa and the Middle East
    Passengers carrying bags in the airport parking lot
    The Most and Least Expensive Airports for Parking Around the World, According to a New Study
    Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport, Dubai, UAE
    The Top 10 International Airports in 2017
    Exterior of Terminal 3, Changi Airport in Singapore
    The Top 10 International Airports in 2018
    Changi International Airport
    World’s Best International Airports in 2016
    The houses are painted in different vibrant colours in this pedestrian street. There are people walking and cycling through it. There are also sellers of souvenirs.
    The 25 Best Cities in the World
    Aerial view of the Water temple in Ubud, Bali.
    The 15 Best Cities in Asia
    A Hawaiian Airlines plane in flight
    The 10 Best Domestic Airlines
    A Viking river cruise ship on the water
    The 10 Best River Cruise Lines
    Interior of the Riggs Washington D.C.
    The 10 Best Hotels in Washington, D.C.
    Passengers at the Savannah Hilton Head airport
    The 10 Best Domestic Airports
    Travel Beyond
    The 10 Best Safari Outfitters