The 10 Best International Airlines

    Published on July 12, 2022

    As travelers returned to the skies in 2021, they relied on airlines to get them to their destinations not just safely, but in style. Whether you're flying halfway around the world or on a (relatively) short transatlantic hop, comfort, good food, and kind service are of the utmost importance. And that's exactly what Travel + Leisure readers considered when rating the best international airlines.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. In the airlines category, readers rated carriers on cabin comfort, in-flight service, food, customer service, and value.

    Edging their way back on after being knocked out of the 2021 top 10 are No. 9 ANA and No. 10 Cathay Pacific Airways, two Asian heavyweights that were each praised for exceptional onboard service.

    A woman sits in business class on a Singapore Airways plane
    Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

    One of the newer airlines to make our readers' rankings is No. 6 La Compagnie, an all-business-class airline that launched in 2014 and currently connects New York with Paris, the Côte d'Azur, and Milan; it's been voted a World's Best International Airline since 2019.

    The rest of the list is primarily filled by old reliables. No 2. Qatar Airways is, as always, celebrated for its business-class Qsuite, the first closed-door suite to enter service on any airline. "A 15-hour flight passes in what seems like moments," one voter said. Korean Air (No. 5) is also lauded for making time pass quickly and easily: "They made the longest flights I've ever taken comfortable and pleasant experiences," another said.

    And, of course, the best international airline in the world — for more than a quarter-century — is none other than Singapore Airlines. Read on to find out why Singapore Airlines is so beloved by travelers and to discover the four other international airlines voted the World's Best by T+L readers.

    1. Singapore Airlines

    A Singapore Airlines plane on the tarmac
    Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

    Singapore Airlines has been at the top of this list an incredible 27 times — every year of the awards' existence — and it scored even higher this year than last. Passengers are enthusiastic about every single aspect of the onboard experience: "Everything is as close to perfect as possible. Outstanding food, service, comfort," one voter said. And that's exactly what travelers want to hear before they board the longest flight in the world, a 19-hour haul from Singapore to New York. The luxury carrier had a big year, debuting six brand-new first-class suites on the A380s servicing the U.S. and unveiling new flagship lounges at Changi Airport following a $36 million renovation. It's perhaps unsurprising that another voter called Singapore Airlines "the standard against which all other airlines are measured."

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 92.68

    More information: singaporeair.com

    2. Qatar Airways

    A Qatar airlines plane landing at El Prat airport in Spain
    Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 90.67

    More information: qatarairways.com

    3. Emirates

    A fleet of Emirates planes on the tarmac at an airport
    Courtesy of Emirates

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.92

    More information: emirates.com

    4. Turkish Airlines

    Turkish Airlines cabin crew members are seen doing the final checks before the flight on World Cabin Attendants Day in Ankara, Turkey on May 26, 2022.
    Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Score: 87.98

    More information: turkishairlines.com

    5. Korean Air

    Korean Air planes on the tarmac at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea
    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Score: 87.35

    More information: koreanair.com

    6. La Compagnie

    Inside a La Compagnie airplane cabin
    Courtesy of La Compagnie

    Score: 87.29

    More information: lacompagnie.com

    7. Air New Zealand

    Air New Zealand flight crew members
    Courtesy of Air New Zealand

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 87.20

    More information: airnewzealand.com

    8. Japan Airlines (JAL)

    A Japan Airlines plane in flight
    Getty Images

    Score: 86.81

    More information: jal.co.jp

    9. ANA

    The tail of an ANA plane, illuminated at night
    Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

    Score: 86.77

    More information: ana.co.jp

    10. Cathay Pacific Airways

    A flight attendant on board a Cathay Pacific airplane
    Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

    Score: 85.92

    More information: cathaypacific.com

