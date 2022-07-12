The 5 Best India City Hotels

With their singular mix of culture, cuisine, and architecture, India's cities are some of the world's most exciting urban destinations. It follows, then, that the country's hotels are equally alluring, which is why — as tourism has returned — the Travel + Leisure editors decided to add this category honoring the best city hotels in India, as voted by our readers.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Courtesy of The Oberoi, New Delhi

The inaugural list of the best city hotels in India is split between two major hubs: New Delhi in the north and Mumbai on the western coast. One property representing the latter metropolis: Taj Lands End (No. 3). "Love all the restaurants, especially Ming Yang, the Chinese restaurant," said one reader, adding that "service at Taj is legendary." Another voter called it their "go-to," perhaps for its prime location near several gardens and Bandra Fort, a 17th-century Portuguese fortification.

In New Delhi — one of three stops on the Golden Triangle circuit — readers showed a preference for hotels that aren't shy about flaunting a bit (or a lot) of opulence. At the Leela Palace (No. 4), that manifests in luxe finishes like white marble, Murano-glass chandeliers, and Turkish carpets. "Outstanding hotel," commented one fan.

But the property that really wowed was the Oberoi, New Delhi. Keep reading to find out why T+L readers named it No. 1 among the best city hotels in India.

1. The Oberoi, New Delhi

Courtesy of The Oberoi, New Delhi

Grandeur abounds at this 220-room grande dame overlooking the Delhi Golf Club. Still looking sharp after a 2018 refresh by designer Adam Tihany, the sleek lobby features black-and-white marble floors, while modern room interiors pop in shades of cranberry, turquoise, and gold. But style isn't the only reason international power players are drawn to the Oberoi flagship. "Friendly staff, good food, and really quick service," shared one reader. Travelers of every stripe appreciated the hotel's central location near Humayun's Tomb and within easy driving distance of Old Delhi.

Score: 98.67

More information: oberoihotels.com

2. Taj Palace, New Delhi

Courtesy of Taj Palace New Delhi

Score: 97.60

More information: tajhotels.com

3. Taj Lands End, Mumbai

Courtesy of Taj Lands End

Score: 95.73

More information: tajhotels.com

4. The Leela Palace New Delhi

Courtesy of The Leela Palace New Delhi

Score: 94.59

More information: theleela.com

5. Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Score: 93.60

More information: fourseasons.com