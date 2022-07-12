The 100 Best Hotels in the World

With international travel's steady revival, Travel + Leisure readers have finally been able to revisit (and celebrate) their favorite hotels around the world — and check off many that have long been on their must-stay lists. This year's top 100 winners reflect the resurgence of global jet-setting, especially as European countries reopened their borders to American travelers. But as always, it's not just geography that determines which properties ranked highest. Through their votes and comments, our readers championed hotels that delivered great service and thoughtful amenities, ones that make the journey not only easier but also more memorable.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

Excitement around a return to Europe is reflected in how high hotels in some of the Continent's great cities placed on this year's list. It's noteworthy that two newcomers placed among those properties: Hôtel Madame Rêve, in Paris, at No. 9 and Rosewood Villa Magna, in Madrid, at No. 10. More impressive still is that for the first time in more than a decade, our readers selected a European hotel as their No. 1 in the world: Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, in Italy's iconic Tuscan countryside, is 2022's best hotel.

That's not the only big shift in this year's top 100 rankings. Last year, India was the clear "country winner," with 12 hotels placing in the top 100. While India still fared well this year, with 11 properties (the same number as Italy), the country best represented in 2022 was the United States, with 19 properties. Our readers loved a variety of hotels from sea to shining sea. The charming Pickering House Inn, in New Hampshire, landed highest at No. 4, followed by the iconic Lowell in New York City at No. 8. Glamping concept Under Canvas Mount Rushmore is No. 30; while the private-island resort Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, in Florida, is No. 94.

Below, the full list of the best hotels in the world, according to T+L readers.

1. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy

Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

Five thousand acres of Tuscan splendor offer a lot of room to create a memorable guest experience, and that's exactly what Rosewood did with this centuries-old estate surrounded by rolling vineyards and towering pine trees. Sure, there's Old World charm at every turn, but modern additions and something-for-everyone amenities make Castiglion del Bosco a multisensory experience. There's a Brunello di Montalcino winery, a cooking school, tennis courts, a spa focusing on rest-promoting treatments, and even a little terra-cotta-roofed church. A new complex was recently added to the property that orbits around 19 sumptuous suites. Here, no need to draw the curtains: you want to wake up to breathtaking views of the UNESCO-listed Val d'Orcia Natural Park and the hilltop town of Montalcino.

Score: 99.25

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

2. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini, Greece

Courtesy of Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection

On the quieter side of Santorini, where the same iconic whitewashed architecture and stunning sunsets can be found without the crowds, this recently redesigned 20-room hotel is ideally suited for quiet intimate moments, whether that's for meditative mornings staring out at the blue waters of the Aegean or afternoons soaking in the cliffside infinity pool.

Score: 99.22

More information: aubergeresorts.com

3. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, South Malé Atoll, Maldives

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

A 45-minute yacht sail from the airport in Malé gets you to this island paradise in style. Its 119 villas come with everything a traveler could want out of a Maldivian vacation: postcard-perfect ocean views, private plunge pools, and dedicated butlers, who offer what one reader called "the best personalized service."

Score: 99.11

More information: waldorfastoriamaldives.com

4. Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

Courtesy of Pickering House Inn

A two-year renovation completed in 2018 transformed this historic home (originally built in 1813) into a charming 10-room guesthouse. Not far from the bucolic shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, the inn's individually designed rooms come with a gourmet breakfast expertly prepared by executive chef Jonathan Hudak.

Score: 98.95

More information: pickeringhousewolfeboro.com

5. (tie) One&Only Reethi Rah, North Malé Atoll, Maldives

Courtesy of One&Only Reethi Rah

At this resort on one of the largest islands on the North Malé Atoll, the most daunting task is having to pick between a glamorous overwater villa — all with catamaran nets over the Indian Ocean, some with infinity pools — and a stylish beach villa surrounded by tropical foliage and set on dazzling-white sand.

Score: 98.93

More information: oneandonlyresorts.com

5. (tie) Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morocco

Courtesy of Royal Mansour Marrakech

Set within the storied walls of the city's energetic medina, this 12-acre expanse functions almost like a city unto itself, with its 53 private riads designed in mosaic tiles, thick carpets, and artisan furniture, plus a spacious outdoor pool, fragrant gardens, and Michelin-starred dining.

Score: 98.93

More information: royalmansour.com

7. Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Courtesy of Capella Ubud, Bali

Considering the competition, to be ranked the best resort in Bali counts for a lot. But thanks to architect Bill Bensley's artsy vision, readers say "there's nothing like" this "magical" tented camp experience in the Indonesian jungle.

Score: 98.87

More information: capellahotels.com

8. The Lowell, New York City

Courtesy of The Lowell

A landmark hotel first opened in 1927 on Manhattan's tony Upper East Side, the 74-room Lowell is aptly described by one voter as a "home away from home." The rooms and suites that populate its 17 floors are accented with wood-burning fireplaces and lush terraces. Further enhancing the experience: easy, intuitive service by the staff and perks like complimentary shoeshines and personalized welcome beverages and amenities.

Score: 98.80

More information: lowellhotel.com

9. Hôtel Madame Rêve, Paris

Courtesy of Hôtel Madame Rêve

Located within a short walk of both the Bourse de Commerce and the Samaritaine department store, this 82-room bolt-hole — one of the newest hotels in the City of Light — delivers on a comfortable yet fashionable experience, especially on its verdant, 10,000-square-foot rooftop and restaurant. Despite only having opened last October, it's already "the Parisian place to go out," one reader attested.

Score: 98.73

More information: madamereve.com

10. (tie) Rosewood Villa Magna, Madrid

Courtesy of Rosewood Villa Magna

The Spanish capital is in the throes of a hospitality renaissance, and among its leaders is this 154-room haven, perched on the elegant Paseo de la Castellana. Everything about the hotel feels incredibly discreet, from the handsome interiors to Tarde.O, its sexy cocktail bar.

Score: 98.67

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

10. (tie) The Oberoi, New Delhi

Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Though located near many of New Delhi's top attractions, the 220-room Oberoi retains an urban-resort feel thanks to two different pools and a number of fabulous restaurants and bars, including Baoshuan, which features a Chinese menu by renowned chef Andrew Wong.

Score: 98.67

More information: oberoihotels.com

12. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

The regal energy of this palace hotel, located across Lake Pichola from Udaipur's City Palace, is legendary. "Heaven on Earth," declared one reader. Spread across a verdant estate measuring over 1.3 million square feet, this hotel is all about opulence and tranquility. Another voter, who spent five days at the property after her wedding, wrote: "They made it so, so special. The location, construction, and food is unmatched."

Score: 98.58

More information: oberoihotels.com

13. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bali, Indonesia

Courtesy of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Stretching across 24 tropical acres along the Ayung River and surrounded by rice paddies, this 60-key retreat feels like a "Balinese village in one place," according to one voter. With a gorgeous spa, four restaurants and bars, and an organic garden, there's plenty to do no matter your interests.

Score: 98.31

More information: ritzcarlton.com

14. Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge, Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Courtesy of Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge

The unforgettable experience of gorilla trekking is the focus of this lodge at the edge of Volcanoes National Park. Spacious thatched-roof guest rooms are among the most stylish accommodations you'll find in the region, and the kitchen pays particular attention to growing vegetables to give meals a locavore touch.

Score: 98.29

More information: wilderness-safaris.com

15. Portrait Firenze, Florence

Courtesy of Portrait Firenze

The Michele Bönan–designed interiors of this boutique hotel, which sits steps from the iconic Ponte Vecchio, might be the most strikingly modern in Florence. Book one of the Arno-facing suites with balconies to enjoy some of the best views in the city.

Score: 98.25

More information: lungarnocollection.com

16. Raffles Istanbul

Senol Gunel/Courtesy of Raffles Istanbul

Occupying 27 floors of the multi-use Zorlu Center, this modern hotel packs a lot into its urban setting, especially in the spa, which houses three hammams, two pools, and a gym. It's worth carving out time to explore the property's well-curated art collection, which encompasses 224 works from both Turkish and international creators.

Score: 98.25

More information: rafflesistanbul.com

17. The Oberoi, Marrakech, Morocco

Courtesy of The Oberoi, Marrakech

Contained within a 1.2 million-square-foot orchard filled with citrus and olive trees, this newcomer impresses with both its size and Moorish architecture. Villas feature private plunge pools for ultimate privacy, and an ayurvedic spa offers meditation, yoga, and healing spa treatments to help guests relax even further.

Score: 98.24

More information: oberoihotels.com

18. Capella Hanoi, Vietnam

Courtesy of Capella Hanoi

Located near the opera house in Hanoi's Old Quarter, this Bill Bensley–designed property is a glamorous homage to the excess of the Roaring Twenties in Vietnam. Rooms are not only spacious, they're beautifully eye-catching, thanks to a mix of colors, patterns, and textures. "Despite being a very young staff, they have a love for culture, food, and the arts, which made my stay a great experience," one reader shared.

Score: 98.18

More information: capellahotels.com

19. White Elephant Palm Beach, Florida

Courtesy of White Elephant Palm Beach

The little sister to the Nantucket original, this resort from the White Elephant team added youthful energy to the destination when it opened its 32 tropical-inspired rooms in November 2020. Its restaurant Lola 41 has since become a hot spot not just for its grilled catch of the day and fruit-forward cocktails but for the prime people-watching, too.

Score: 98.13

More information: whiteelephantpalmbeach.com

20. The Loutrel, Charleston, South Carolina

Courtesy of The Loutrel

One of the newest properties on the top 100 list, this swank 50-room hotel in Charleston's historic district only opened last fall, but it has already impressed travelers. Readers remarked on its genteel interiors, rooftop lounge serving up addictive cocktails and fantastic city views, and thoughtful touches like "beautiful rooms that come with handwritten notes."

Score: 98.00

More information: theloutrel.com

21. (tie) Monasterio, A Belmond Hotel, Cuzco, Peru

Courtesy of Monasterio, A Belmond Hotel

Housed inside the former Seminary of San Antonio Abad — a landmark building from the 16th century — this 122-room hotel on Plazoleta Nazarenas is historical opulence at its finest. Intricately carved wood fixtures and arched pathways take you back in time, but the thoughtful VIP service is in keeping with today's luxury standards.

Score: 97.87

More information: belmond.com

21. (tie) Sani Asterias, Halkidiki, Greece

Courtesy of Sani Resort

Fifty-seven elegantly designed suites are spread across a beach in pristine Halkidiki, one of northern Greece's premier seaside destinations. The resort is famous for its complimentary perks, which include morning and evening sails around the Aegean. Another on-property bonus: French skin and body brand Anne Semonin created bespoke treatments for the spa.

Score: 97.87

More information: sani-resort.com

23. Shangri-La the Shard, London

Courtesy of Shangri-La The Shard, London

Prepare for what one reader dubbed "awesome views of London" at this hotel inside a now-iconic Renzo Piano glass skyscraper. Spread among the 18 floors are 202 modernly appointed rooms, three distinct dining venues, and the highest hotel pool in Western Europe.

Score: 97.86

More information: shangri-la.com

24. Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa, Gargas, France

Courtesy of Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa

This "unbelievably charming" Relais & Châteaux resort near the Luberon is "a destination unto itself," according to T+L readers. Rustic-chic rooms, a fabulous spa, and gourmet restaurants are complemented by the owner's two great passions: wine (the property is surrounded by vineyards) and cycling (it has its own cycling center).

Score: 97.82

More information: coquillade.fr

25. (tie) Taj Palace, New Delhi

Courtesy of Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris

Located near many of the city's international embassies, this lush six-acre property pampers its guests with world-class amenities including a massive outdoor pool, a mini golf course, five dining outlets, and a spa that focuses on ayurvedic treatments.

Score: 97.60

More information: tajhotels.com

25. (tie) Pendry Chicago

Courtesy of Pendry Chicago

With its central location in the city's Loop, this 364-room hotel ticks a lot of boxes before you've even stepped inside the historic art deco Carbide & Carbon building. Rooms have a sleek, modern aesthetic, while the restaurant and bars are trendy destinations for both travelers and locals, especially Château Carbide, a seasonal rooftop bar designed to evoke the south of France.

Score: 97.60

More information: pendry.com

27. Nayara Tented Camp, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

Courtesy of Nayara Tented Camp

Spacious 1,700-square-foot tented suites — luxuriously outfitted with soaking tubs and plunge pools — sit amid the rain-forest canopy. Morning yoga, spa treatments incorporating volcanic mud and other local ingredients, and spring-fed pools help make this safari-like resort, as one reader summarized, "truly exceptional."

Score: 97.55

More information: nayaratentedcamp.com

28. (tie) Hotel Belmar, Monteverde, Costa Rica

Courtesy of Hotel Belmar

Secreted away in the cloud forest of Monteverde, this 26-room lodge ("beautiful and classy," according to one commenter) combines sustainability with nature-first adventure to create a truly memorable stay. Guests can learn about low-impact farming at the on-site garden, then strike out on a bird-watching hike before finishing out the day with a cocktail class.

Score: 97.50

More information: hotelbelmar.net

28. (tie) Royal Champagne Hôtel & Spa, Champillon, France

Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

The location of this 47-room hotel couldn't be better for a dream stay in Champagne: perched above the Marne Valley, surrounded by vineyards, and just a quick drive from Épernay. The on-property experience complements the region, especially when it comes to the food, which is overseen by chef Jean-Denis Rieubland, who helped lead the hotel's Le Royal to a Michelin star.

Score: 97.50

More information: royalchampagne.com

30. Under Canvas Mount Rushmore, Keystone, South Dakota

Courtesy of Under Canvas Mount Rushmore

A stunning location in the Black Hills places guests amid aromatic ponderosa pines and juniper trees — in addition to putting them within stone's throw of the eponymous landmark. Activities at the glamping resort range from hiking and biking to a buffalo safari, and dining offerings emphasize local, seasonal ingredients.

Score: 97.47

More information: undercanvas.com

31. (tie) Riggs Washington D.C.

Courtesy of Riggs Washington D.C.

Surrounded by some of the capital's best museums, this buzzy Penn Quarter hotel (inside a historic bank building) is known not just for its Instagram-worthy interiors and spotless service but also for its inventory of see-and-be-seen social spaces, including the "amazing subterranean bar Silver Lyan" by star mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana, as one reader touted.

Score: 97.45

More information: riggsdc.com

31. (tie) Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

There may not be a more stunning arrival experience than the one at this beautiful resort, sandwiched between Pedregal Mountain and the ocean. Guests drive through a tunnel carved through the center of the mountain before arriving at the recently renovated open-air lobby. The resort also features a sumptuous spa and cliffside dining at El Farallon. But the aspect that might convince guests to stay an extra few days? Each guest room comes with a private plunge pool and an outdoor terrace perfect for whale-watching.

Score: 97.45

More information: waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com

33. (tie) The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambhore, India

Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

A collection of 25 luxe tents tucked among tropical trees on the western edge of Ranthambhore National Park, Oberoi Vanyavilas takes glamping to what one reader called the "extreme in luxury." Game drives to see tigers and leopards are complemented with languorous soaks in claw-foot tubs, yoga sessions, and indulgent globally inspired meals.

Score: 97.41

More information: oberoihotels.com

33. (tie) Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece

Courtesy of Canaves Oia Epitome

The dark volcanic-rock foundation of this hotel overlooking the Bay of Ammoudi eschews some of Santorini's more mainstream all-white aesthetic. Still, the resort gives guests everything they could want from a Greek island vacation, including breezy, ocean-inspired interiors and water-facing plunge pools from which to watch "amazing sunsets," as one reader noted. Another voter called the property's chef a "master at his craft."

Score: 97.41

More information: canaves.com

35. The Standard, Hua Hin, Thailand

Courtesy of The Standard, Hua Hin

"Great design, great staff, and great food," wrote one reader of this sharp addition to Hua Hin's resort scene. The modern hotel combines the lush, tropical atmosphere of Thailand with the look-at-me allure of South Beach thanks to a colorful, contemporary design. Rooms near the main pool and the restaurants put some of the resort's best amenities mere steps away, but beach lovers might opt for one of the more opulent villas to be closer to the sand and the waves.

Score: 97.38

More information: standardhotels.com

36. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India

Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Some hotels have a major selling point that is impossible to overlook. For this property on the Golden Triangle route, it's that its "views of the Taj Mahal cannot be beat," one voter shared. Palatial in its own right, the resort is decorated with marble and silk in seemingly every room, and the grounds feature temple-like architecture and manicured gardens that lead to private dining nooks.

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 97.37

More information: oberoihotels.com

37. (tie) Hotel Santa Caterina, Amalfi, Italy

Courtesy of Hotel Santa Caterina

First opened in 1904, this family-owned haven is one of the Amalfi Coast's grande dames. Rooms and suites are adorned with Old World antiques, hand-painted tiles, and marble bathrooms that keep the vibe true to the region's timeless allure. Views of the Mediterranean are fantastic — as is the property's private beach club down below.

Score: 97.33

More information: hotelsantacaterina.it

37. (tie) Raffles Grand Hotel d'Angkor, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Christopher Wadsworth/Courtesy of Raffles Grand Hotel D'Angkor

This transporting hotel set on 15 acres of tropical gardens has welcomed the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Michelle Obama over the course of its 90-year history. The huge pool is truly impressive, but the most intriguing features are the decades-old wooden elevator. Experiences such as Apsara dance performances and daily blessings led by monks add cultural context to the hotel stay.

Score: 97.33

More information: raffles.com

37. (tie) Nihi Sumba, Sumba, Indonesia

Georg Schorschal/Courtesy of Nihi Sumba

The pristine island of Sumba is twice the size of Bali but nowhere near as well-known, which means guests at this haven have plenty of its white-sand beaches to themselves — if the horses don't beat them to it. Twenty-eight rustic villas are set on a private beach on the edge of the jungle. They come with canopy beds, outdoor bathtubs, and plunge pools (one has a waterfall), all of which contribute to a decidedly romantic atmosphere.

Score: 97.33

More information: nihi.com

40. La Réserve Paris – Hôtel & Spa

Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa

When it comes to a fantasy Parisian hotel, this discreet Haussmannian mansion is "the whole package," according to one reader. It exudes royal opulence thanks to brocade textiles, blue marble, elegant fireplaces, and a genteel library. ("Exceptional design and attention to detail," another reader noted.) A fabulous indoor pool, an intimate spa, and Michelin-starred meals at Le Gabriel are equally enticing reasons to linger on property, even though the Champs-Élysées is just steps away.

Score: 97.26

More information: lareserve-paris.com

41. Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Rome

Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

There are plenty of reasons besides a prime location above the Spanish Steps to book a stay at this standout. Among them: the rooftop lounge affords a bird's-eye view of the Eternal City and many of its most important monuments, as do some of the rooms, and the spa is one of Rome's most relaxing destinations.

Score: 97.17

More information: roccofortehotels.com

42. Il San Pietro di Positano, Italy

Courtesy of Il San Pietro di Positano

Built into the cliffs of Positano, Il San Pietro, like many of the best hotels in the Amalfi Coast, comes with "unbelievable views" of the sea, as one reader described. But quirky décor and outstanding service give the property unforgettable charm. A private beach, Michelin-starred dining, a tennis court, and a boat are the highlights of its laundry list of top-notch amenities.

Score: 97.12

More information: ilsanpietro.com

43. Six Senses Yao Noi, Koh Yao Noi, Thailand

Courtesy of Six Senses Yao Noi

Located across Phang Nga Bay from much busier Phuket, the island of Yao Noi feels like a true escape. And the Six Senses there, discreetly spread across 24 untouched acres of tropical paradise, is even more tucked away. Villas come with pools (even the ones directly on the beach) and offer ample privacy. On-property activities (movie screenings on the sand and batik-painting lessons) complement time spent in the world-class spa and eating at the four restaurants.

Score: 97.07

More information: sixsenses.com

44. Finca Cortesín Hotel, Golf & Spa, Málaga, Spain

Courtesy of Finca Cortesin

On the Costa del Sol, this 67-room hotel houses one of Spain's very best golf courses. But if tee time isn't your thing, there's plenty more to occupy a stay. The resort is home to a massive spa, four swimming pools, a handful of great restaurants, a beach club, gorgeous clay tennis courts, and a yoga and meditation center.

Score: 96.97

More information: fincacortesin.com

45. Secret Bay, Portsmouth, Dominica

Courtesy of Secret Bay

A handful of cliffside villas (with private pools, of course) surrounded by tropical jungle make up the intimate accommodations on this four-acre island property. Those who want to disconnect from it all can sunbathe at the beach, take Caribbean cooking classes, and kayak or snorkel, then head to the charming spa.

Score: 96.97

More information: secretbay.dm

46. Cape Grace, Cape Town

Courtesy of Cape Grace

"The attention to detail is first-rate," said one reader who stayed at this Table Mountain–facing harborside hotel. Antiques and stunning hand-painted fabrics mingle with dramatic chandeliers and sculptural, decorative art pieces to create a layered design identity. A fine-dining restaurant, convivial whiskey-obsessed bar, and spa round out the experience.

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.96

More information: capegrace.com

47. (tie) Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India

Courtesy of Taj Lake Palace

A grand hotel set on its own island in Lake Pichola, this decadent 18th-century retreat was first built as a royal summer house. No wonder one reader thought that every corner felt like a "fairy-tale palace experience." Rooms have views of either the city of Udaipur, the gardens, or the hills, but all around is the water, giving the hotel the constant air of romance.

Score: 96.92

More information: tajhotels.com

47. (tie) Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, India

Courtesy of Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris

The level of unabashed luxury at this 60-room hotel — the late-19th-century home to the nizam of Hyderabad — is truly a sight to behold. Rare antiques, ornate furniture, dreamy murals, museum-quality sculptures, and manicured grounds (through which horse-drawn carriages stroll) will catch your eye at every turn. There's also a 101-seat table ready to host full-blown dinner parties. "The grandeur is magnificent," one reader said.

Score: 96.92

More information: tajhotels.com

49. Alila Villas Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia

Courtesy of Alila Villas Uluwatu

A stylish, modern hideaway on Bali's Bukit Peninsula, this cliffside resort has 65 of what one reader called "the best villas in the world" thanks to thoughtful design and jaw-dropping ocean views. The 182-foot pool is another property highlight you might indulge once you've had enough of the private plunge pool that comes with your villa.

Score: 96.88

More information: alilahotels.com

50. Manoir Hovey, North Hatley, Quebec

Courtesy of Manoir Hovey

"It's like setting back time," according to one voter who spent time at this bucolic waterfront property in Quebec. Natural splendor awaits on the shore of Lake Massawippi, but the resort's lineup of creature comforts ensure every stay is rooted in luxury. Thirty-six cozy rooms, a pool encircled by a lush garden, watersports on the lake, and destination dining at Le Hatley create an idyllic country escape.

Score: 96.83

More information: manoirhovey.com

51. (tie) Six Senses Con Dao, Con Dao, Vietnam

Courtesy of Six Senses Con Dao

The mile-long white-sand beach that runs along this tucked-away wellness resort is "just paradise," as one voter attested. With the brand's focus on wellness, it's fair to expect a spa experience that will melt away every inch of stress.

Score: 96.80

More information: sixsenses.com

51. (tie) Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina

Courtesy of Cavas Wine Lodge

Given its name, it should come as no surprise that this luxury lodge at the foot of the Andes Mountains taps into the region's passion for viticulture. How does that play out in the guest experience on the 55-acre estate? There's a wine cave aging some of the best vintages in Argentina, the spa uses grape-seed extract in its treatments, and guest rooms are surrounded by vineyards.

Score: 96.80

More information: cavaswinelodge.com

53. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy

Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Perched on the western edge of Lake Como, this grande dame is one of the region's fabled properties. Former guests rave about the picturesque setting ("beautiful escape from reality," said one), the transporting spa in the adjacent villa, the Old World interiors, and the indulgent pools — one of which floats on the lake.

Score: 96.80

More information: grandhoteltremezzo.com

54. Nayara Springs, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

courtesy of Nayara Springs

This "immaculate" "magical place," as two readers put it, is one of Costa Rica's most beloved vacation destinations. Views of Arenal Volcano, the green of the jungle, and the playful chirps and coos of the local wildlife give this adults-only resort a wonderful sense of place. Villas cocooned within the trees come with plunge pools fed by hot springs.

Score: 96.79

More information: nayarasprings.com

55. Lodge on Little St. Simons Island, Georgia

Courtesy of Phillip Murdaco/Courtesy of Lodge on Little St Simons Island

Set on 11,000 acres of wilderness off the coast of Georgia, this 16-room eco-lodge takes communing with nature to the next level. Elevated camp-inspired accommodations mean nothing ever feels too precious, but if getting away from it all and rediscovering the planet's unspoiled beauty (to hike, to fish, to relax) is what you're after, this is, as one reader attests, "heaven on earth."

Score: 96.76

More information: littlestsimonsisland.com

56. Rancho Santana, Rivas, Nicaragua

Courtesy of Rancho Santana

This 2,700-acre resort is set on forested hills, craggy cliffs, and a handful of pristine beaches, and because Nicaragua is still largely an under-the-radar destination, the resort retains a "hidden treasure" vibe, according to one reader. Surfing, farm-to-table dining, horseback riding, learning about turtle preservation, and a 6,000-square-foot spa are among the ways to unwind.

Score: 96.75

More information: ranchosantana.com

57. (tie) Amanpuri, Phuket, Thailand

Courtesy of Aman

The jungle-fringed grounds of this palatial resort beautifully blend regal majesty and peaceful privacy. Its direct access to almost-private Surin Beach ("best beach in Phuket," one voter argued) is a major draw. But if more thrilling action is what you're after, Amanpuri's laundry list of activities range from daily yoga and Muay Thai lessons to Jet Skiing.

Score: 96.67

More information: aman.com

57. (tie) Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech, Morocco

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech

This 50-acre expanse of palms, olive trees, and shimmering lakes houses 54 rustic yet elegant suites and villas. You can use one of the house cars if you want to explore the Red City (it's located three miles from the medina), but a Hakkasan restaurant, grand pools, and a massive spa will keep you properly busy even if you don't.

Score: 96.67

More information: mandarinoriental.com

59. Namale Resort & Spa, Savusavu, Fiji

Courtesy of Namale Resort & Spa

"Some of the world's best diving [is] at the doorstep" of this super-fancy adults-only all-inclusive resort, observed one voter. Twenty-two thatched-roof bungalows and villas spread across 525 acres of tropical paradise ensure the utmost privacy. Some are nestled in the rain forest, while others are beautifully perched by the ocean.

Score: 96.64

More information: namalefiji.com

60. Gibb's Farm, Karatu, Tanzania

Courtesy of Gibb's Farm

A variety of gardens (rose, cacti, herb) landscape a nearly 100-year-old farmhouse on the edge of the Ngorongoro Crater. Outdoor showers and in-room fireplaces lead the list of luxury amenities. Of course game drives are on the itinerary, but food and agricultural experiences (baking classes; coffee picking) create what one reader touted as "the most unique lodge in East Africa."

Score: 96.63

More information: gibbsfarm.com

61. Jade Mountain, Soufrière, St. Lucia

Courtesy of Jade Mountain

Set on a lush 600-acre hilltop property, this adults-only all-inclusive resort is all about "next-level romance." The 29 guest rooms look out to the imposing Pitons and are appropriately called Ssanctuaries — outfitted with Jacuzzis or plunge pools that seem to stretch over the sea — to evoke tranquil intimacy.

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.63

More information: jademountain.com

62. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri di Fasano, Italy

Courtesy of Borgo Egnazia

In many ways, this stately resort is a miniature Puglian village unto itself. Its rustic, nearly all-white interiors are the stylish backdrop to the entirely maximalist inventory of delicious amenities: Michelin-starred dining, a golf course, two separate beach clubs on two different private beaches, four pools, and a spa. The best rooms here have dedicated gardens, terraces, and plunge pools.

Score: 96.60

More information: borgoegnazia.com

63. (tie) Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, Japan

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto

This Four Seasons combines evocative architecture with exceptional modern-day services. There's an 800-year-old pond garden that's home to a pretty teahouse, and from some windows, you can look out to the swooping roofs of Kyoto's low-lying skyline. Rooms are elevated with charming Japanese details like cherry-blossom illustrations and locally made silk textiles.

Score: 96.57

More information: fourseasons.com

63. (tie) San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara, California

Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

Sandwiched between Los Padres National Forest and the Pacific Ocean, San Ysidro Ranch has been the tranquil hideaway of the stars for decades. Thirty-eight cottages — surrounded by 550 acres of fragrant lavender, jasmine, and magnolia trees, plus 17 miles of hiking trails — have been individually decorated to be romantic escapes. Chef Matt Johnson oversees a few different dining concepts here, all of which are serviced by one of the state's most impressive cellars, which houses 12,000 bottles of wine from around the world.

Score: 96.57

More information: sanysidroranch.com

65. The Goring, London

Courtesy of The Goring

This stately boutique hotel near Buckingham Palace has been owned by the Goring family since 1910. Opulent details abound (whimsical relief sculptures; crystal chandeliers; Michelin-starred dining), but the stay is never over-the-top thanks to thoughtful, comfortable service.

Score: 96.55

More information: thegoring.com

66. The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, India

Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Thirty-two acres of land on the outskirts of the city ensure both quietude and privacy. (An 18th-century temple on site is, perhaps, another source of serenity.) In addition to the "spacious and beautiful rooms," as one reader described, there are massive villas outfitted with private pools and triple-canopied glamping tents that come with claw-foot tubs.

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.52

More information: oberoihotels.com

67. Palm Island Resort, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Courtesy of Elite Island Resorts

This Caribbean private-island resort that can only be reached by private boat charter is, according to a World's Best voter, "one of the most relaxing places to spend time in." All around are coral reefs, crystalline waters, and white-sand beaches, and the modest but discerning accommodations (thatched roofs; exposed stone construction) reinforce the barefoot-luxury ethos of the property.

Score: 96.50

More information: palmislandgrenadines.com

68. Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Florence

Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

This recently updated five-star gives you the best location in Florence, right on Piazza della Repubblica and seconds away from the Duomo and the city's best designer shops. Interiors — a collaboration between Olga Polizzi, the hotel brand's director of design, and Laudemia Pucci, daughter of fashion icon Emilio Pucci — feel at once classic and modern thanks to mix-and-match patterns, parquet floors, and marble surfaces.

Score: 96.47

More information: roccofortehotels.com

69. (tie) Rambagh Palace, Jaipur, India

Courtesy of Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris

The former home of the maharajah of Jaipur, this residence turned resort struck a reader as "one of the greatest hotels in the world." The 47-acre estate, built in 1837, doesn't just boast elegant water features and croquet lawns, but also stunning gardens and strutting peacocks. Rooms are filled with fine antiques, elaborate carpets, massive beds, and spacious bathrooms.

Score: 96.44

More information: tajhotels.com

69. (tie) Curtain Bluff, St. John's, Antigua

Courtesy of Curtain Bluff

Curtain Bluff's location on a sliver of sand on the Caribbean means water activities are plentiful. But you can also sign up for pickleball lessons or squash, or let everything wash away with a treatment at the 5,000-square-foot spa. There are elegant beachfront rooms, as well as ones perched on a bluff, but the very best are the signature suites that come with private plunge pools.

Score: 96.44

More information: curtainbluff.com

71. (tie) Morrison House Old Town Alexandria, Autograph Collection, Alexandria, Virginia

Courtesy of Morrison House

This 45-room boutique property is so intimate and charming, it feels more like "a luxury bed-and-breakfast in the heart of Old Town" Alexandria, according to one reader. Another appreciated the fact that it has pet-friendly accommodations.

Score: 96.42

More information: morrisonhouse.com

71. (tie) The Lytle Park Hotel, Autograph Collection, Cincinnati

Courtesy of The Lytle Park Hotel, Autograph Collection

It might be built into a historic building from 1909, but the amenities in this newly opened hotel adjacent to its lovely eponymous green space are attuned to the discerning tastes of modern travelers. Rooms are delightfully decorated with floral motifs and come with Frette linens, marble bathrooms, and fragrant Diptyque amenities.

Score: 96.42

More information: thelytleparkhotel.com

73. Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

Courtesy of Twin Farms

Now one of New England's iconic hotels, this 300-acre Relais & Châteaux estate is, as one reader put it, "a little piece of paradise." Country-chic interiors (in the main-house rooms, the lodge, and stand-alone cottages) are elevated with artworks by David Hockney and Jasper Johns.

Score: 96.42

More information: twinfarms.com

74. Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois

Courtesy of Deer Path Inn

In a suburb north of Chicago, this lakefront Tudor-style property sets the gold standard for hotels in the Midwest. With roaring fireplaces, handsome décor, and an impressive collection of dining venues (from a pub-style bar to a white-tablecloth restaurant), the hotel delivers "spectacular ambience" and "incredible service," according to World's Best voters.

Score: 96.40

More information: thedeerpathinn.com

75. (tie) One&Only Nyungwe House, Nyungwe Forest National Park, Rwanda

Courtesy of One&Only Nyungwe House

On a tea plantation just outside southern Rwanda's Nyungwe National Park, the 22-room Nyungwe House's remote rain-forest setting is truly special, particularly if jungle treks in search of chimpanzees and other wildlife are high on your list of activities. Learning about the tea operation and relaxing at the pool and spa round out a stay.

Score: 96.36

More information: oneandonlyresorts.com

75. (tie) W Santiago, Chile

Courtesy of W Santiago

Located in the Chilean capital's affluent Las Condes district, W Santiago has all the markings of a fabulous, see-and-be-seen hotel: great international restaurants (including Karai, a Nikkei kitchen); a playful spa; spacious rooms; and a glamorous clientele. The rooftop bar is a local hangout not just for its drinks selection, but also for the breathtaking views of the Andes.

Score: 96.36

More information: marriott.com

77. Shangri-La Singapore

Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

Tucked in a "quiet location with plenty of outdoor space," per one reader, this elegant family-friendly hotel offers a great deal on its lush 15-acre estate. Its nearly 800 rooms are spread across three separate wings, and the grounds also house 11 dining concepts, a seven-room spa, four tennis courts, and plenty of indoor and outdoor activities for children.

Score: 96.33

More information: shangri-la.com

78. L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, California

Courtesy of L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

This intimate boutique property (favored by A-list celebrities) has the distinct feeling of a grand residential escape or a private club. There's a floor for wellness services, and Avec Nous, the on-site restaurant, is beloved for its menu of Mediterranean favorites.

Score: 96.28

More information: lermitagebeverlyhills.com

79. Silo Hotel, Cape Town

Courtesy of The Silo Hotel

This head-turning hotel on the V&A Waterfront shook up Cape Town's hotel scene when it opened in 2017. High ceilings and massive windows hint at the building's industrial history, but freestanding tubs, tufted headboards, and sculptural chairs add an opulent European aesthetic to the interiors. The museum-quality African art pieces found throughout give every corner a sense of discovery.

Score: 96.27

More information: theroyalportfolio.com

80. Katikies Santorini, Greece

Courtesy of Katikies Santorini

One of the very first luxury boutique hotels to open in Santorini, this staggered collection of white buildings on the edge of Oia has been serving the top hospitality experience on the island for years. The best suites in the house have outdoor Jacuzzis that look out onto the volcano. Social spaces, like the three infinity pools and Botrini's Restaurant and the Champagne Bar by Fleur de Miraval are equally popular.

Score: 96.24

More information: katikies.com

81. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

The list of world-class amenities at this David Rockwell–designed beachfront hotel is impressively long: exceptional epicurean delights, a beautiful 22,000-square-foot spa, three pools, a private marina, and luxurious penthouse-level villas.

Score: 96.22

More information: nobuhotels.com

82. The Shore Club, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Courtesy of The Shore Club

On quieter, exclusive Long Bay Beach, away from much of the action, you can seek out a bit more R&R. In addition to this "absolutely superb" beachfront location, as one reader praised it, the property provides plenty of world-class distractions, including a handful of restaurants, four pools, a tennis court, and great shopping.

Score: 96.22

More information: theshoreclubtc.com

83. Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa, India

Courtesy of Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa

Villa accommodations and numerous amenities (a global collection of dining venues, large pools, and even a children's activity center) create a village-like atmosphere in this colorful, garden-filled resort.

Score: 96.21

More information: tajhotels.com

84. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

This stunning grande dame, whose on-property offerings are actually spread on both sides of the Chao Phraya River, is one of travel's most iconic experiences. Dedicated butlers ensure you have the best possible stay, whether you need help finding the city's top tailor or simply securing an appointment in the stunning 18-room spa. Activities include expert cooking classes and traditional Thai performances.

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.18

More information: mandarinoriental.com

85. Auberge Saint-Antoine, Quebec City

Courtesy of Auberge Saint-Antoine

This Relais & Châteaux property in the heart of Quebec City has it all: historic architecture (there are archaeological finds displayed throughout the hotel), fantastic food at its farm-to-table restaurant Chez Muffy, and charming country-chic suites that deliver relaxation.

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.18

More information: saint-antoine.com

86. Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito, California

Courtesy of Rosewood Miramar Beach

This stately 16-acre property has emerged as one of California's most sought-after coastal resorts since Rosewood took over. One hundred sixty-one guest rooms include sweeping family suites and beautiful freestanding bungalows. Beach yoga, pool lounging, frequent visits to the Sense Spa, and languorous meals at any of the fashionable restaurants (where "the food is amazing," per readers) will keep your stay relaxing.

Score: 96.14

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

87. (tie) Rio Celeste Hideaway Hotel, Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Courtesy of Rio Celeste Hideaway Hotel

A remote location near Tenorio Volcano National Park imbues this rustic-chic rain-forest hotel with a unique sense of adventure. Nightly walks under the canopy of the dense foliage aim to show off just how special this pocket of Costa Rica is as the grounds come alive, but that same hike during the day is still rousing, especially paired with a dip into the crystal waters of Río Celeste.

Score: 96.00

More information: riocelestehideaway.com

87. (tie) Hotel Caesar Augustus, Capri, Italy

Courtesy of Hotel Caesar Augustus

Perched on a cliff about 1,000 feet over the Mediterranean, this stylish family-owned hotel promises not only glorious sea views but, if visibility is good enough, a glimpse of the Amalfi Coast. There's an easygoing warmth to a stay here, a hotel unpretentiously brought to life with quirky antiques, fragrant gardens, and creative cuisine.

Score: 96.00

More information: caesar-augustus.com

87. (tie) Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio, Italy

Courtesy of Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni

One of the most impressive villas on Lake Como, the Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni is also one of the oldest, having welcomed guests since 1873. The opulence is obvious: centuries-old frescoes, imposing marble columns, Persian carpets, and Murano crystal chandeliers create a multisensory design experience in a property surrounded by tropical plants.

Score: 96.00

More information: villaserbelloni.com

87. (tie) Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Collection

Courtesy of Le Bristol Paris

The fine interiors, Michelin-starred dining (ask to see the cheese cave), exceptional service, and one of the most beautiful indoor pools in Europe combine to create a stay that one reader described as "traditional but with a touch of modernity."

Score: 96.00

More information: oetkercollection.com

91. Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul

Courtesy of Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul

An enviable location with romantic views of the rushing waters of the Bosporus, this tobacco warehouse turned luxury hotel ticks all the right boxes. The grand interiors (massive chandeliers; glistening marble surfaces) are complemented by fine dining and a fantastic spa with a pool and hammam service.

Score: 95.90

More information: shangri-la.com

92. The Palms Turks & Caicos, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Courtesy of The Palms Turks and Caicos

If you're staying at this 72-room oceanfront resort, located just a few miles from the airport, you can be lounging by the pool with a cocktail just minutes after you grab your luggage. Caribbean-inspired dining and lively bars will break up beach time, and then you can sneak away to the serene, 25,000-square-foot spa for a stress-busting massage. And if you've had your fill of resort life, grab one of the property's bikes and head into town.

Score: 95.86

More information: thepalmstc.com

93. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Park City, Utah

Courtesy of The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection

With 46 rooms spread across 3,500 acres of natural splendor, the Lodge at Blue Sky provides "an incredible escape from the everyday," according to a voter. Activities like fly-fishing, horseback riding, hiking, and clay shooting celebrate the summer, and during the winter, it's all about cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Score: 95.85

More information: aubergeresorts.com

94. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Little Torch Key, Florida

Courtesy of Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

A private-island resort, this recently reimagined adults-only retreat in the Florida Keys is accessible only by boat or seaplane. The 30 water-view bungalows have no TVs, encouraging tropical revelry of a more laid-back nature (think kayaking and snorkeling).

Score: 95.83

More information: littlepalmisland.com

95. Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy

Courtesy of Le Sirenuse

One of the Mediterranean's iconic hotels, this stylish cliffside property in the heart of Positano attracts glamorous jet-setters every season. (You can find most of them buzzing around the restaurant, which is "worth the trip" alone, as readers profess.) The family-owned palazzo has expanded over the years, but the intimate atmosphere continues to impress discerning guests today. Glistening hand-painted tiles and meandering vines give the hotel a rustic feel. Antiques and other decorative items that the aristocratic Sersale family personally picked out add the personal touch.

Score: 95.81

More information: sirenuse.it

96. andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

Courtesy of andBeyond

At this elegant 30-suite lodge (spread across three camps), there's a playful medley of aesthetics. Banana-leaf ceilings and teak panelings evoke the rustic safari experience, while dramatic chandeliers and crystal adornments lend the property moments of unexpected glamour. Of course, all of this takes a back seat to some of the most stunning views of the Ngorongoro, plus spectacular wildlife-viewing nearly all hours of the day. "Food fresh from the garden" and "an excellent chef" are fabulous bonuses, according to voters.

Score: 95.80

More information: andbeyond.com

97. (tie) Casa San Agustín, Cartagena, Colombia

Courtesy of Casa San Agustin

The number of historic features (old frescoes; aqueducts that are now walls) in this boutique hotel will make every night feel like a museum sleepover. Three buildings that recall the city's 17th-century roots have been transformed into a stylish, Caribbean-inspired hideaway inside Cartagena's Old Town. The heated swimming pool, which meanders under and around different parts of the hotel, serves as the property's social heart.

Score: 95.79

More information: hotelcasasanagustin.com

97. (tie) The Connaught, London

Courtesy of The Connaught

The refined charm of this Mayfair hotel consistently delivers what one reader dubbed a "quintessentially British" experience: everything feels deliberate and perfect. The meals are Michelin-starred, and the cocktails are unimpeachable. The 120-plus rooms are divided between two styles: classic British, with drapes, carpets, and framed photos of armadas, and simpler contemporary rooms that feel like chic modern apartments.

Score: 95.79

More information: the-connaught.co.uk

99. Wentworth Mansion, Charleston, South Carolina

Courtesy of Wentworth Mansion

Originally built in 1886, this towering, regal mansion impresses with both Gilded Age grandeur and Southern hospitality. Twenty-one rooms are decorated with pressed-tin ceilings, Tiffany windows, and marble fireplaces — on the mantels of which are freshly picked flowers. It's like staying in a "perfectly and lovingly preserved piece of history," one reader wrote.

Score: 95.78

More information: wentworthmansion.com

100. (tie) Taj Lands End, Mumbai

Courtesy of Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris

Located in the seaside suburb of Bandra with views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra Worli Sea Link, there's a business-travel vibe to the property, which means plenty of on-site amenities: great pool, massive gym (there's a trainer there daily), and numerous restaurants and bars (including the guests-only Tropics Bar by the pool). No matter where and how guests spend their time, Taj's "legendary service" can be felt throughout, according to a reader.

Score: 95.73

More information: tajhotels.com

100. (tie) Birkenhead House, Hermanus, South Africa

Courtesy of Birkenhead House

From the grounds of this "very chic beach house," as one reader described it, you can enjoy the gentle sea breeze while marveling at the humpback and southern right whales that swim by. Other activities at this property from the Royal Portfolio collection include hiking, surfing, and gathering mussels.

Score: 95.73

More information: birkenheadhouse.com