The 5 Best Hotels in Singapore

Incredible food, a thriving arts scene, one of the best airports in the world — Singapore's list of superlatives is a long one. The city's hotels are similarly impressive. There's a place for every traveler, whether it's the historic charms of the famed Raffles (No. 2), which opened in 1887, or the futuristic skyscrapers of Marina Bay Sands (No. 5) or the resort-like Capella Singapore (No. 3), on Sentosa Island.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

"The best in all of Asia" is how one reader described Raffles, this year's runner-up. The hotel reopened in 2019 following a complete refresh of its 115 suites and common spaces. Also revamped, though no less magical, is the Long Bar, the famed birthplace of the Singapore Sling. Even nonguests stop in to sip the iconic cocktail (made with gin, bitters, and fresh fruit juices).

On Sentosa Island, Capella Singapore feels "very exclusive and well maintained," according to one reader, who appreciated the sense of quiet and the friendly staff. Situated among 30 acres of tropical gardens, the extensive grounds house three swimming pools (an adults-only pool, a family pool, and a lap pool) and 112 guest rooms, suites, and villas, which recently got a makeover from Hong Kong-based design firm, André Fu Studio.

The real hotel star of Singapore this year, though, was the Shangri-La. Read on for more about what made it the favorite and the full list of the best hotels in Singapore.

1. Shangri-La Singapore

Despite its proximity to busy Orchard Road (Singapore's main shopping district), Shangri-La feels like an oasis in the midst of the city — one reader said the hotel feels "tucked away from it all." The property is an expansive compound that consists of three main buildings (with more than 700 guest rooms). This space allows for an array of visual delights — like a lobby installation by Japanese designer Hirotoshi Sawada, who created a "tree canopy" out of metallic leaves. The grounds, meanwhile, are akin to a botanical garden, with a variety of tropical plants, fruit trees, and flowers. Still, the most cited quality of the Shangri-La was the service, with one reader characterizing it as "perfect."

Score: 96.33

2. Raffles Singapore

Score: 94.48

3. Capella Singapore

Score: 93.86

4. Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

Score: 92.94

5. Marina Bay Sands

Score: 91.21

