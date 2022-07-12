The 5 Best Hotels in Santa Fe

Set against New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo foothills, Santa Fe is as much a home base for outdoor enthusiasts as it is a mecca for the arts. When visiting, Travel + Leisure readers want to explore the nearby mountains, pop into shops where turquoise artists sell handcrafted bric-a-brac, and check out the galleries lining Canyon Road (and, of course, the Georgia O'Keeffe and International Folk Art museums). And according to T+L readers, the best hotels in Santa Fe — which include properties from major brands like Rosewood and Four Seasons as well as boutique stays like Inn of the Five Graces — help guests access the best the city has to offer.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Located just a few blocks from Santa Fe's main plaza, Inn of the Five Graces, No. 2 on this list, delivers on multiple levels. "I found myself surrounded by art, checking off each of the five senses," said one reader, who appreciated the Jade Suite's "intricately embroidered textiles, jewel-toned carpets, and hand-carved wooden trunks." For guests who want to immerse themselves in the nearby nature, the hotel's concierge can arrange excursions like horseback riding, fishing, and rafting.

Another property that helped readers connect to Santa Fe and its environs on a deeper level was Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado (No. 4). "A beautiful, small resort with excellent, romantic ambience and an attentive staff," one voter wrote. "The valet and adventure staff were great in helping us to experience Santa Fe and surroundings. The morning hike was very informative with wonderful views of the ancient landscape."

But according to the T+L set, no hotel quite embodies the city's distinctive culture quite like Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi. Below, find out why readers consider it No. 1 among the best hotels in Santa Fe.

1. Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi

Located in the Santa Fe Plaza, this 58-room property finds the perfect balance between Santa Fe's varying design styles of Pueblo Revival architectural inspirations and cowboy-era features like exposed beams, leather upholstery, and open fireplaces. Guests can jump on the loaner bicycles for a ride around the neighborhood (the O'Keeffe Museum is a few blocks away) or relax at the bar with a tequila tasting. "The service from the staff is excellent," one reader remarked, while another touted it as a "beautiful, romantic place."

Score: 93.27

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

2. Inn of the Five Graces

Score: 91.41

More information: fivegraces.com

3. La Fonda on the Plaza

Score: 89.85

More information: hotelsone.com

4. Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado

Score: 89.54

More information: fourseasons.com

5. Inn and Spa at Loretto, a Destination Hotel

Score: 89.47

More information: hotelloretto.com