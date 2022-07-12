The 3 Best Hotels in Madrid The best hotels in Madrid, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are found in the Spanish capitals most sought-after neighborhoods. By Stacey Leasca Stacey Leasca Instagram Twitter Website Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Spain's capital city is waiting to ignite the souls of its visitors. Be it through art, architecture, cultural offerings, or divine food, Madrid is a destination that leaves travelers transformed. And for a life-changing trip, it's a good idea to check into one of the best hotels in Madrid. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as a city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Courtesy of Rosewood Villa Magna To get to know the city, visitors can dive into its arts scene by checking out one of its world-class museums, including the Prado, the Reina Sofía, and the Thyssen-Bornemisza. Or, they can get lunch at the oldest continuously running restaurant in the world, Botín; grab an espresso at a local favorite like Misión Café; and then reserve a table for dinner at trendy spots like La Máquina Jorge Juan. Of course, there's only one way to end a day in Madrid as a traveler, and that's by toasting to a flamenco performance, preferably one that takes place in an underground cave that comes with a history lesson along the way. Simply put, Madrid is a not-to-miss metropolis — with an increasing number of superlative hotels to match. While plotting out their journey, travelers should try to book at least a few nights in one of these reader-favorite hotels that have risen to the top of a competitive landscape full of spectacular stays. 1. Rosewood Villa Magna Courtesy of Rosewood Villa Magna In the No. 1 spot is Rosewood Villa Magna, located in a spectacular location in the heart of the city, within walking distance of the Prado and Retiro Park. Inside, visitors will find a hotel filled with unabashed elegance. The rooms offer contemporary furnishings, plush white bedding, and picture windows that ensure the city is the star of the show. Guests can also wash their cares away at the spa or via unique wellness offerings like Alchemy of Sleep, a program designed to promote rest through slumber-inducing treatments and special amenities including CBD teas and pillow sprays. Score: 98.67 More information: rosewoodhotels.com 2. Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid Score: 94.13 More information: mandarinoriental.com 3. Four Seasons Hotel Madrid Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Madrid Score: 90.90 More information: fourseasons.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit