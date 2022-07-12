The 10 Best Hotels in Las Vegas

With roughly 150,000 rooms available for the taking, competition among hotels in Sin City is particularly fierce. Since non-gaming tourist dollars account for more than 50 percent of revenue, the best resorts in Las Vegas strive to deliver the most over-the-top experiences in order to earn their piece of the pie. With so much happening, it's not surprising that Travel + Leisure readers love to take full advantage of everything offered along the city's iconic 4.2-mile Strip.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Returning to our list and coming in at No. 3 is the 188-room Cromwell. Readers love that it is "smack dab in the middle of the Strip." Perched on its rooftop is Drai's Night and Beach Club, which provides guests panoramic views, weekend bacchanals, and a surprisingly relaxed midweek vibe. Not to be outdone, the Venetian (No. 5) recently completed a refresh of its entire pool deck and spent $50 million on their TAO Beach Dayclub refurbishment alone.

Guests at Aria (No. 8) call the newly renovated Sky Suites "beautiful," while also noting that "the restaurant selection is above and beyond." (Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has an outpost there, as does Major Food Group of Carbone fame.) Similarly, the culinary offerings at the Cosmopolitan (No. 2), which include a hidden nine-seat restaurant called é by José Andrés, were lauded as "fabulous" by multiple T+L readers.

Those looking for a bit more zen tend to love the "exclusivity" of the Four Seasons (No. 4), which sits atop Mandalay Bay, and Vdara (No. 9), which, like the Four Seasons, is non-gaming.

Topping our list once again is the incomparable Wynn Las Vegas, the only property in the city to score above 90 points. Read on to understand what sets Wynn apart from the pack — and which other properties made this year's list.

1. Wynn Las Vegas

Fresh off a room renovation with a price tag of over $200 million, it's no surprise that Wynn Las Vegas is "the pinnacle of panache for Las Vegas accommodations," as one reader put it. Respondents love the "gorgeous" spa, "stellar service," and excellent restaurants. Wynn prides itself on having its renowned chefs personally prepare the food. (One WBA voter loved chef Min Kim's Japanese cooking at Mizumi in particular.) Wynn's steakhouse SW and Chinese fine dining venue Wing Lei are also among the city's best. Those looking for some conviviality can check out the hotel's refreshed collection of cocktail lounges or dance the night away at XS, at the Wynn's neighboring Encore resort.

Score: 91.89

More information: wynnlasvegas.com

2. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection

Score: 89.94

More information: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

3. The Cromwell

Score: 88.67

More information: caesars.com

4. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Score: 88.31

More information: fourseasons.com

5. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Score: 87.52

More information: venetianlasvegas.com

6. Encore Las Vegas

Score: 87.37

More information: wynnlasvegas.com

7. Bellagio Resort & Casino

Score: 86.85

More information: bellagio.mgmresorts.com

8. Aria Resort & Casino

Score: 85.63

More information: aria.mgmresorts.com

9. Vdara Hotel & Spa

Score: 82.90

More information: vdara.mgmresorts.com

10. Caesars Palace

Score: 82.39

More information: caesars.com